10 Best Apps to Download Youtube Videos

Do you want to download your favorite YouTube videos on your Android or iPhone? Then, keep reading this article. In this article, we gather some of the best Android and iOS apps to download YouTube videos on your mobile, save them in video or Mp3 format.

YouTube needs no introduction: it’s an excellent resource that people turn to more and more often for various reasons: entertainment, fun, but also work, necessity, and everyday life. On YouTube, everyone has the opportunity to make available to others his know-how and everyone has the opportunity to draw on the videos to learn something and to find information.

There are so many things that can be seen on Youtube: from cooking recipes to instructions for assembling the grass cutter, from the math lesson on divisions to the dance lesson, from the favorite music to the children’s favorite cartoon video, from the video on make-up, to the catchphrase of the moment. Youtube is a real universe of information from which to draw and to which to turn in case of need.

The functions and possibilities offered by Youtube are countless, but to view the videos you need an internet connection. So, what if you want to watch a video and you have no connection?

It’s not uncommon to be away from home and urgently need to find information or view a video. These are cases in which you would resort to Youtube, but how to do it without the internet? Simple: downloading Youtube videos on iPhone, Android, and Windows Phone devices.

Let’s see which are the best applications to download videos from Youtube to your smartphone in total safety and in a simple and immediate way.

List of best applications to download videos from YouTube

Below we describe the 10 best apps to download videos from YouTube on Android, iOS, and Windows Phone. These applications are very simple to use, easy to download, intuitive, and clear.

1# YouTube Downloader

YouTube Downloader for Android is an open-source app distributed for free and completely free of banners. It allows you to download YouTube videos and perform mp3 conversion.

It is easy to use with a built-in search function and intuitive graphical interface. It allows you to instantly download any kind of video, thanks to the ability to share them from YouTube to YouTube Downloader and download them to your device.

It also has the advantage of not integrating advertising banners and is an app fully translated into Italian. YouTube Downloader for Android is a secure app, being open source, anyone can access and verify its source code. It is not available on the Google Play Store, so remember to enable the installation of third-party apps on your device.

2# VideoLoader

VideoLoader is a widely used Android app for downloading videos, it was developed just for YouTube downloads and proved to be extremely easy to use, in fact just follow these steps.

Download and install the application.

Launch the application

Type the name of the video you want to watch in the search box and start the search.

Choose from the available videos the one you want to download.

Choose the format and quality in which you want to download.

This app is also absent from the Google Play Store, so you’ll have to get it from the web or through unofficial stores.

3# Tube Pro

This is a great free app that lets you download videos from Youtube on Windows Phone. It works in a very simple way: just search for the video you want to download using the search box, perform the download by choosing the quality and format of the video.

4# Tube HD

If you want to download videos from YouTube on Windows Phone, Tube HD is an excellent free alternative to Tube Pro. The functions are practically the same and the choice between the two alternatives is subjective.

5# Total Downloader

Total Downloader browser integrates an advanced download manager that lets you download all kinds of files. Among them are Youtube videos that Total Downloader is also capable of converting to MP3.

6# MixTube

MixTube is an application that we find available for iOS and that allows users to import videos from YouTube and then edit them and create mixes of 2 or more videos. It is a free application that can also be used just to download videos, all in a very simple and intuitive way.

7# WonTube YouTube Downloader

WonTube YouTube Downloader is an excellent alternative compatible with Android and completely free. However, you’ll need to download it from the official website as it’s not available on Google Play. This app also has a built-in browser through which you can search for videos and download them.

8# All Video Downloader

All Video Downloader is an app for downloading videos from YouTube that can be found in the Play Store. It’s not the easiest to use because of the many invasive ads, but you can get around that by purchasing the ad-free version.

9. YTD Video Downloader

YTD Video Downloader is an application available for PC, Mac, and Android; operation is very intuitive. The app offers some interesting additional features, such as the opportunity to set a password to protect downloaded files. It also allows you to download videos from YouTube, but also from other similar sites.

10. TubeMate YouTube Downloader

TubeMate YouTube Downloader is an intuitive application that is easy to install and use. Let’s take a look at the procedure to perform.

Download TubeMate APK from here and install the app.

Launch the app.

Use the built-in browser to search for the video you want to download.

Type in the green arrow at the bottom of the video in question.

Select the format and quality of the video you prefer from those available.

TubeMate YouTube Downloader is compatible with Android, is not present in the official Google store but can be found in alternative stores.

We have therefore seen the best applications to download YouTube videos on smartphones: some present on the store, others downloadable from the official sites, all of which share the simplicity of use and intuitive interface.

BEST APPS TO CONVERT YOUTUBE VIDEO TO MP3 ON SMARTPHONE

In some cases, the need may arise to convert Youtube videos to MP3 for reasons of space on the device. There are many apps available to accomplish this step and there are for both Android and iOS systems.

Before we list the best ones, let’s point out that this procedure, like the video one, can only be performed if you respect the copyrights and copyrights, so check the wording License under the music content you want to convert to see if you can proceed or not.

File converter

File Converter is an iOS application that allows you to convert all downloaded files to archives, audio, document, image, video, and more.

Audio conversion can be done in AAC, AIFF, FLAC, M4A, MP3, OGG, OPUS, WAV, WMA formats. The user-friendly interface allows you to convert videos to the desired format in just a few steps and download them to your device.

Stamp

The Stamp app is a complete and very interesting tool that allows you to convert a Youtube video to MP3 and upload it to the Spotify Playlist.

Available for Windows, Mac, and Linux and in mobile versions for iOS and Android, among other functions you can move playlists between the most famous music services: Spotify, Apple Music, or Google Play Music but also with others like Amazon Music, Pandora, Youtube, Groove, etc…

aTube Catcher

aTube Catcher is one of the best free apps for converting videos to MP3. Besides allowing you to download from Youtube and DailyMotion, it makes it possible on more than 50 sites.

You can download all your favorite videos, convert them to your desired formats and transfer them to wherever you want. The available audio/video formats are as follows: AVI, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, WMA, WMV, GIF, XVID, MP4, MP3, MP2, FLAC, WAV, PSP, MPG, VOB, OGG, MOV. It is a very simple online app that lets you decide whether to download the video or just the audio.

Instube for Android

With Instube you can download videos and music on Android from Youtube, but it also supports many other sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Soundcloud, Vimeo, Vine, Tune, Vevo, Toad, Sky, Vuclip, Funnyordie, Dailymotion, Dailytube, among others.

The operation is immediate, after choosing the site or social in which to find the video to convert, you proceed to download. You can decide whether to have the whole video or just the audio to transfer to your playlists.

We remind you that even for downloading MP3s from Youtube you can take advantage of the various online services that allow you to download videos for free. Many also allow you to just select MP3 and download the audio, all without installing programs and apps.

This can be the best solution if you’re short on space on your device and don’t want to install too many apps.