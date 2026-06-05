Apple May Repeat iPhone 17 Pro Design Misstep With Upcoming iPhone Ultra

Apple is on course to repeat a design error from the iPhone 17 Pro in its first foldable device, the iPhone Ultra, according to early reports.

The company has not publicly confirmed details of the iPhone Ultra, but supply chain sources and analyst briefings have pointed to the device as Apple’s entry into the foldable smartphone market.

The Repeated Misstep

The specific feature in question mirrors a decision Apple made with the iPhone 17 Pro — a choice that drew criticism from reviewers and users alike after the device launched.

Details from PhoneArena suggest Apple has yet to settle on a definitive design direction for at least one hardware element of the iPhone Ultra, raising concerns the company may default to the same approach it took with the 17 Pro.

That approach drew pushback because it appeared to prioritize form over practical usability.

The Foldable Race

Apple enters the foldable market well behind rivals. Reuters has reported Samsung has sold foldable devices since 2019, while Chinese manufacturers including Huawei and Honor have aggressively expanded their foldable lineups across Asia and Europe.

The pressure on Apple to deliver a polished first-generation foldable is significant given consumer expectations the brand carries.

Still, Apple has historically launched product categories later than competitors and captured dominant market share regardless — the original iPhone in 2007 and the Apple Watch in 2015 both followed existing market entrants.

That pattern gives the company room to absorb some criticism on early design decisions, though analysts note the foldable segment is more competitive now than those earlier markets were at the time of Apple’s entry.

What It Means for Buyers

For consumers weighing a foldable purchase, the uncertainty around the iPhone Ultra’s design signals that Apple itself has not fully resolved the hardware trade-offs inherent in foldable construction — including hinge durability, display crease visibility, and device thickness when folded.

Those trade-offs have defined the foldable category since Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fold, and no manufacturer has eliminated all three to universal satisfaction.

Apple has not set a public release date for the iPhone Ultra. Industry analysts, including those cited by Bloomberg, have pointed to a 2026 launch window for the company’s first foldable device.