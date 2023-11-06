Eating healthy in college is a must. Not only do busy undergrads need energy to make it through the day, but they will also feel healthier when giving preference to healthy dorm meals. Below, we will talk about the importance of eating healthy in college, check out some easy recipes, as well as see how you can plan cheap college meals on a student’s budget.

Dorm Room Cooking Essentials

With a variety of healthy college recipes, cooking in a dorm room can be a fun and economical way to enjoy mom-approved meals. To help you get started, we provided some of the key essential items college students may need:

Microwave. A microwave is a versatile appliance for quickly heating up pre-packaged meals leftovers or even for cooking certain dishes.

Mini fridge. This is crucial for storing perishable items like fruits, vegetables, dairy, and leftovers. Look for one with a small freezer compartment for ice and frozen goods.

Electric kettle. Now, this is extra great for boiling water for instant noodles, tea, or even for cooking some basic pasta dishes.

Single burner or hot plate. First of all, find out if you are allowed to have it in your dorm. The point is that a single electric burner or hot plate can be a game-changer for cooking simple stovetop meals.

Non-stick skillet/pan. It is recommended to give preference to a small and non-stick skillet for cooking eggs, stir-fries, and other easy dishes.

Before you choose to purchase any cooking appliances, make sure to find out more about the rules and regulations of your dorm.

Benefits of Healthy Eating in College

Here are some of the key reasons why we believe it is crucial to give preference to healthy snacks while in college.

Better Immune System

In order to fend off various viruses and bacteria, students have to keep their bodies strong. To combat things like cold and flu, you have to give preference to healthy food full of minerals and vitamins that include all the elements needed to handle all the attacks of various diseases.

Good Night Sleep

If you’re looking for the key to good sleep, be sure to go for healthy snacks. The reality is that high sugar levels and consumption of saturated fat during daytime may stand behind less restful and lighter sleep during night time. At the same time, healthy meals like walnuts, fatty fish, turkeys, and almonds comprise lots of fiber that, in turn, helps you sleep better at night.

Better Academic Performance

If you want to process college information faster, go for healthy meals. Have you ever found yourself in a situation where no matter how hard you try, you understand zero from the message your professor conveys in class? That’s one of the key signs that you process information too slowly. It is most likely that you eat too much trans fat and sugar, while things like protein, vegetables, and fruit don’t seem to be part of your menu.

What it comes down to is that eating healthy is not just about losing some kilos. It’s about your overall health that will impact all aspects of your life. Things like low stress levels, adequate amount of sleep, stable moods, and better mental health always go hand-in-hand with a healthy menu.

Weight Management

If you have already gained some extra kilos, don’t worry. It’s never too late to change your meals, which are the key ingredient in weight management. As you are learning to be responsible for your finances and schedules, it is important to manage your daily menu as well.

Meal Planning and Budgeting in College

The recommendations given below will hopefully make your eating habits healthier and turn the next grocery store tour into a less expensive visit. Sooner than you know, you will see that cheap healthy meals do exist and a healthy menu on a student’s budget is more manageable than you think.

The best way to start eating healthy on a budget is always to plan ahead. Just like you can use some custom writing companies to ask them, “Please, do my homework for me,” you may find loads of blogs with healthy lunch, healthy breakfast, healthy dessert, or any other category recipes for college students. Are you into a healthy vegan lunch? Not a problem! A lot of websites contain recipes for cheap healthy meals for college students that are broken down by cost-per-serving and cost.

It is recommended to plan 3-4 larger meals to cook every week and get as much prepared on days off as you can. When you know what is planned, you will be able to create a detailed grocery list of all essential elements. Stick to the list to ensure you won’t waste more money than planned.

Besides, when you’re about to set off to the grocery store, ensure to have a healthy snack. The problem is that shopping on an empty stomach will make you hungry for every other product, and you will most likely end up buying tons of unnecessary stuff.

Consider Price

Is there a so-called member’s discount at your grocery store? If yes, ensure you become a member. It is recommended to shop first at the imperfect produce section or day-old breads. Find out whether every other price is calculated by unit or weight, browse your grocery store’s site to see if they offer any coupons with discounts, and compare the net price (cost/weight) of products of different sizes, etc.

Have a Well-Stocked Freezer

If you have a stocked freezer at hand, you will 100% stay on the student’s budget. It is important to purchase meat in bulk when it is on sale, prepare bags for individual serving, and put them right in the freezer. Before you set off to classes in the morning, ensure to take a piece of chicken breast from the freezer and put it in the fridge. When you get back from college in the

Transfer a chicken breast from the freezer to the fridge in the morning, and it’ll be ready for you to throw into the oven with some veggies when you get home from work, and you’ll have a tasty weeknight meal with minimal effort.

Nutritious Breakfast Ideas

They say breakfast is the main meal of the day. Whether you give preference to a healthy vegetarian breakfast or a beef sandwich, ensure to never skip your breakfast to get enough energy for the busy day ahead. Some quick recipes will help you along the way:

Avocado toast with a poached egg. Whole grain toast topped with mashed avocado, a poached egg, and a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Greek yogurt parfait. Layer Greek yogurt with granola, fresh berries, and a drizzle of honey.

Oatmeal with nut butter and banana. Cooked oats topped with a spoonful of almond or peanut butter, sliced banana, and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Smoothie bowl. Blend together your favorite fruits, yogurt, and a splash of milk. Top with granola, nuts, and seeds.

Egg and veggie wrap. Scramble eggs with diced bell peppers, spinach, and cheese. Wrap in a whole-grain tortilla. Add a healthy salad to make things perfect!

Easy Lunch And Dinner Recipes

Dinner is an essential part of the day, and it should be as healthy as any other meal during the day. We’ve got some easy recipes that college students can easily manage.

Quinoa and chickpea salad. Mix cooked quinoa with chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, and a lemon vinaigrette.

Grilled chicken and veggie skewers. Thread marinated chicken and colorful vegetables onto skewers, then grill until cooked.

Vegetable stir-fry with tofu. Sauté tofu, broccoli, carrots, and snap peas in a stir-fry sauce. Serve over brown rice.

Spaghetti with tomato and basil sauce. Toss whole wheat spaghetti with homemade tomato sauce, fresh basil, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese.

Salmon and quinoa stuffed bell peppers. Mix flaked salmon with cooked quinoa, spinach, and feta. Stuff into bell peppers and bake.

Healthy Snack Choices

Forget about chips and French fries! No more trans fats and the never-ending flow of junk food. Below, we have some quick healthy snacks that will 100% add to your health and supply more energy to your body:

Apple slices with almond butter. Dip apple slices in a small portion of almond or peanut butter for a satisfying snack.

Mixed nuts and dried fruits. Combine a handful of mixed nuts (like almonds, walnuts, and cashews) with dried fruits for a balanced snack.

Hummus and veggie sticks. Dip carrot, cucumber, and bell pepper sticks into hummus for a protein-rich snack.

Greek yogurt with berries. Top a bowl of Greek yogurt with fresh berries and a sprinkle of granola for added crunch.

Rice cakes with avocado and cherry tomatoes. Spread mashed avocado on rice cakes and top with halved cherry tomatoes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

It is also highly recommended to drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day. You are welcome to drink water or herbal teas. At the same time, you can try to incorporate as many colorful fruits and vegetables as you possibly can into your daily meals. As a result, you will get a wide range of nutrients.

Eating on Campus to Save Money

Cooking at home is a much more economical habit than going out for lunch at a café. The trick here is that the only expenses that are associated with homemade food are the grocery products and gas charges. Things like sugary snacks, French fries, and junk food are both terrible for your whole body and your wallet. At the same time, you are welcome to join a club or some college program that offers free food on a regular basis. Without a doubt, being on your own for the first time and having to feed you is scary and exciting at the same time. However, providing yourself with healthy meals is one of the crucial responsibilities that adults have to manage.