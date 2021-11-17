How to Make the Perfect Study Plan

Planning is the most important part of human life. The ability to intelligently plan the process of your activities allows you to achieve the greatest results as quickly as possible and without being distracted by secondary things.

Briefly about planning in training

It should be borne in mind that planning in training is not just a list of things to be done. Making a plan and following it means taking responsibility for your education and allocating time in the best way possible. If there is no plan, everything is left to chance, because it is easy to get lost in tasks, and anything extraneous can rush into the activity like the wind, making it chaotic and confusing, and even discouraging to study. If we have a plan, we can clearly allocate time for important activities and nonessential ones, for rest and communication with close people, for purposeful development and pleasant pastime.

Based on these reflections, we can identify the following benefits of a study plan:

You structure your own activity process, cutting out confusion and extraneous interference. You save time and effort by not having to do several things at once. You know exactly when and what you need to do.

You have the opportunity to assess and evaluate the overall learning process, so you can make adjustments if necessary.

However, in the initial stages of any planning, people often encounter some difficulties, which are also worth mentioning.

For starters, it is the internal discomfort associated with the loss of the usual freedom of action, because if a person adheres to the plan, he can not afford to leave what has begun unfulfilled just because he is tired or bored. But it is important to be able to distinguish real freedom of action from illusory one, which hides only the habit of satisfying bad habits, such as leaving important things for later, and doing the easier and more pleasant ones in the first place. If you realize this, it will be much easier to cope with your inner discomfort.

And some people generally avoid planning in training and not only, guided by the fact that supposedly they do not have time for this and they are very busy. In this case, a special application that deals with planning and allows you to create a training plan can help – https://studycrumb.com/tools/assignment-calendar. It is also worth noting that perception plays an important role: any changes are perceived with difficulty, and it is much easier to behave according to the old models. In reality, it takes about 10-15 minutes to make a simple, but not bad plan, which ends up saving a lot of energy and time.

Creating a Learning Plan: Steps and Tasks

Most likely, you are familiar with the worldly truth that happiness cannot be planned. In most cases it is, since no one knows what’s waiting for them around the “next corner. However, when it comes to self-study, the lion’s share of success depends on planning. The clearer your plan is, the more control you will have over the whole educational process, and you will see how close the intended result is – how much information has been learned and how it has been learned.

Creating a plan for self-study involves several steps

1. Goal Setting

The task of the first stage is to make a list of what knowledge you intend to acquire and what skills you intend to learn. To do this, you need to understand the end goal and divide its achievement into several components – for example, classes. This is called strategic planning – you think through each lesson in detail and determine what results will be achieved at the end of each lesson.

2. Time management

The task of the second step is to allocate the time you plan to dedicate to self-study. Initially, you need to determine the total amount of time that will be taken for the entire training, for example, half a year. Then be guided by the points of the plan that you outlined in the previous step.

For example, if you are sure that you will master the necessary material in 360 hours, then it turns out that you need to study for 3 hours a day, 5 days a week: 3 hours * 5 days 15 hours * 4 weeks 60 hours * 6 months 360 hours. You can do the reverse calculation in the same way, but you need to know exactly how much time you will master the material and how much time you have at your disposal.

3. Definition of methods

The third step is as important as the previous two. Its task is to determine the ways and methods you will use in learning, and also to establish what sources of information (Internet, books, textbooks, manuals, training video or audio materials), devices and tools (PC, laptop, smartphone, notebooks, pens, markers, pencils) will be used for this.