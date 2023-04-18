HTC Wildfire E2 Play: Global launch with T606 chipset

HTC launches new Wildfire E2 Play smartphone in the global market.

HTC recently announced the launch of its new smartphone, the HTC Wildfire E2 Play, in the global market. This model is slightly more premium than its predecessor, the HTC Wildfire E3 Lite, and boasts impressive technical features.

The HTC Wildfire E2 Play features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a drop-shaped notch for the selfie camera, offering a 1500:1 contrast ratio and a maximum brightness of 450 nits. With dimensions of 174.2 x 78.6 x 9.3 mm and a weight of 210 grams, it is a sleek and lightweight device.

At the heart of the HTC Wildfire E2 Play is the Spreadtrum T606 processor, with two Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 CPU cores clocked at 1.6 GHz, along with an ARM G57 GPU for graphics processing. The phone is equipped with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256 GB with a microSD card.

The camera setup of this device is remarkable, with a quad rear camera system that includes a 48 MP main sensor, a 5 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor and a macro camera. The front camera offers 8 MP resolution for high-quality selfies.

The HTC Wildfire E2 Play is powered by a 4600 mAh battery with 10 W charging support, providing up to 11 hours of video playback or 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge. The phone comes preloaded with Android 12 operating system and offers additional security features such as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and AI-powered face unlock.

Connectivity options on the HTC Wildfire E2 Play include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-C port for convenient charging and data transfer, and a classic 3.5mm audio jack for versatile audio connectivity.

Pricing details for the HTC Wildfire E2 Play have not yet been announced, and the phone will be available in black and blue colors.

