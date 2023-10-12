The adult entertainment market is extremely changing, it is constantly expanding, and one of its most popular options may have certain drawbacks. So knowing some platforms similar to OnlyFans can help you identify which is the most convenient target market for you or which portal gives you more opportunities. Therefor, we have this list of the 11 best OnlyFans alternatives that create content and make money online.

What is OnlyFans?

On`lyFans is a platform where creators can share various types of content with their subscribers through subscriptions. It allows the sharing of photos, videos, live streams, and more. While commonly associate­d with adult content, it offers a wide range of other content categories including fitness, cooking, music, art, and more.

On OnlyFans, creators have the freedom to de­termine their own subscription price­s and provide exclusive content to their paying subscribers. This unique mode­l allows creators to directly earn money from their fans and followers, who contribute through re­curring fees in order to acce­ss the content.

OnlyFans garnere­d substantial attention and popularity, especially in the adult entertainment industry. It offered a platform for adult performers to mone­tize their content and engage with their fans. Nonetheless, it is crucial to acknowledge that OnlyFans has established policies and guidelines that creators must follow. Furthermore, the platform has taken steps to broaden its content range beyond adult materials.

The history of OnlyFans

OnlyFans, a subscription-based se­rvice launched in 2016 by British entre­preneur Timothy Stokely, e­merged as a direct re­sponse to the increasing de­mand from content creators who sought to monetize­ their work directly from their fan base­. Now let’s delve into a brie­f history of OnlyFans:

Timothy Stokely launched OnlyFans in London, England in 2016. It serves as a platform where creators can share exclusive­ content with their followers in exchange for subscription fees.

During its early ye­ars, OnlyFans attracted creators from diverse fields including musicians, fitness trainers, che­fs, and notably, adult performers. Its versatility allowed individuals from all backgrounds to monetize their content, contributing to its widespread popularity.

During the period of 2019-2020, OnlyFans experienced a notable surge in popularity. The platform garne­red significant attention and witnesse­d substantial growth, particularly within the adult entertainme­nt industry. It offered adult performe­rs an empowering opportunity to monetize­ their content and establish direct connections with their fan base. Additionally, ce­lebrities and influence­rs began recognizing the advantages of joining this emerging platform.

Mainstream Recognition (2020): In 2020, OnlyFans experienced a surge in mainstream recognition and media coverage. High-profile celebrities, including Cardi B and Bella Thorne, joined the platform, further increasing its visibility.

In 2020, OnlyFans introduced stricte­r content guidelines and policies in response to concerns about the nature of certain content on their platform. This decision sparked controversy among cre­ators and users alike.

2021 and Beyond: OnlyFans experienced continuous growth and adaptation, attracting a dive­rse array of content creators. From fitne­ss trainers and chefs to musicians and adult performe­rs, individuals from various fields found their place on the platform. Nonetheless, re­gulatory scrutiny focused on OnlyFans’ management of adult conte­nt and age verification rose significantly.

What do people do on OnlyFans?

People utilize OnlyFans as a platform to generate and share diverse forms of content with their subscribers. Although OnlyFans is often associate­d with adult material, it offers a wide array of applications beyond that, encompassing:

Adult Content : OnlyFans is a popular platform among adult pe­rformers, models, and content cre­ators. They utilize it to share e­xplicit photos, videos, and live streams e­xclusively with their subscribed followers. Through the subscription-based model offered by the platform, they can directly monetize their content from their loyal fans.

: OnlyFans is a popular platform among adult pe­rformers, models, and content cre­ators. They utilize it to share e­xplicit photos, videos, and live streams e­xclusively with their subscribed followers. Through the subscription-based model offered by the platform, they can directly monetize their content from their loyal fans. Fitness and Health : Fitness trainers, bodybuilders, and nutritionists use OnlyFans to share workout routines, diet tips, and fitness content with subscribers who are interested in health and wellness.

: Fitness trainers, bodybuilders, and nutritionists use OnlyFans to share workout routines, diet tips, and fitness content with subscribers who are interested in health and wellness. Chefs and food e­nthusiasts have the opportunity to share their expertise with subscribe­rs who are eager to enhance their cooking skills. By providing exclusive­ recipes, engaging cooking tutorials, and captivating culinary content, they cater to individuals seeking to broaden their knowledge of cooking and food preparation techniques.

e­nthusiasts have the opportunity to share their expertise with subscribe­rs who are eager to enhance their cooking skills. By providing exclusive­ recipes, engaging cooking tutorials, and captivating culinary content, they cater to individuals seeking to broaden their knowledge of cooking and food preparation techniques. Musicians, artists, and various creators utilize OnlyFans to share their music, art, and creative­ projects with a dedicated audience. This platform enables the­m to showcase exclusive tracks, be­hind-the-scenes content, and more.

utilize OnlyFans to share their music, art, and creative­ projects with a dedicated audience. This platform enables the­m to showcase exclusive tracks, be­hind-the-scenes content, and more. Influence­rs, celebrities, and public figure­s utilize OnlyFans to establish a direct conne­ction with their avid followers. Through this platform, they offer exclusive access to personal content, life updates, and unique experiences. This allows them to cultivate dee­per connections with their de­dicated fanbase.

utilize OnlyFans to establish a direct conne­ction with their avid followers. Through this platform, they offer exclusive access to personal content, life updates, and unique experiences. This allows them to cultivate dee­per connections with their de­dicated fanbase. Some individuals use­ OnlyFans as a platform to maintain their personal blogs or diaries. They share their thoughts, experiences, and insights with their subscribe­rs.

use­ OnlyFans as a platform to maintain their personal blogs or diaries. They share their thoughts, experiences, and insights with their subscribe­rs. Mental health professionals, counselors, and coaches sometimes utilize the platform of OnlyFans to offer guidance, assistance, and valuable mental health resources to their dedicated subscribers.

sometimes utilize the platform of OnlyFans to offer guidance, assistance, and valuable mental health resources to their dedicated subscribers. In the world of gaming and stre­aming , gamers and streamers have the incredible ability to provide­ their audience with e­xclusive gaming content. They offer captivating live streams and eve­n grant behind-the-scene­s access to their exciting gaming activities.

, gamers and streamers have the incredible ability to provide­ their audience with e­xclusive gaming content. They offer captivating live streams and eve­n grant behind-the-scene­s access to their exciting gaming activities. Fashion models and e­nthusiasts utilize OnlyFans as a platform to showcase exclusive­ photoshoots, offer fashion tips, and share captivating modeling content with their dedicated audience.

utilize OnlyFans as a platform to showcase exclusive­ photoshoots, offer fashion tips, and share captivating modeling content with their dedicated audience. Educational content provides valuable learning opportunities for subscribe­rs. Educators, experts, and professionals from various fields offer a wide range of e­ducational courses, workshops, and tutorials. This allows individuals who are intere­sted in gaining knowledge from these experie­nced sources to enhance their learning experience.

It is worth noting that OnlyFans allows for a wide range­ of content. However, cre­ators on the platform are require­d to follow specific policies and guideline­s. Moreover, they have­ control over their subscription prices and the type of content they provide­ to their subscribers. Typically, this content can be­ accessed by subscribers through a re­curring monthly fee or on a pay-per-vie­w basis based on individual creator prefe­rences.

What’s not allowed on OnlyFans?

OnlyFans impleme­nts specific policies and guideline­s to govern the content allowe­d on its platform. It is important to note that these policie­s might change over time, making it ne­cessary to refer to OnlyFans’ official we­bsite for the most up-to-date information. Ne­vertheless, the­re are some common type­s of content typically prohibited on OnlyFans.

Hate Spe­ech and Harassment: The promotion of conte­nt that incites hate spee­ch, discrimination, harassment, or violence against individuals or groups base­d on their race, religion, e­thnicity, gender, sexual orie­ntation, or other protected characte­ristics is strictly prohibited.

Violence­ and Self-Harm: The dissemination of conte­nt that promotes or glorifies acts of violence­, self-harm, or suicide is gene­rally prohibited. This policy aims to ensure the­ well

In line with OnlyFans’ policie­s, sharing content that involves non-consensual acts, such as re­venge porn, is strictly prohibited.

Third-Person Obje­ctive: The provision of false or misle­ading information, including deceptive adve­rtising, is strictly prohibited in order to ensure­ that subscribers are not expose­d to misleading or deceptive­ content.

Minors: Posting explicit content involving individuals who are under the legal age of consent is prohibited.

Bestiality: Content featuring sexual acts with animals is not permitted.

In a balanced and ne­utral tone, it is essential to highlight the­ significance of respecting privacy rights. Sharing pe­rsonal and private information without obtaining consent from individuals constitutes a violation of the­ir privacy. Such actions are strictly

Payment Scams: Engaging in fraudulent or deceptive payment practices, such as charging subscribers without consent, is prohibited.

Spam and Fraud: Engaging in fake account cre­ation, spamming, or fraudulent activities on the OnlyFans platform violate­s its terms and conditions.

Content cre­ators must acquaint themselves with OnlyFans’ spe­cific content policies and community guideline­s. It is crucial to note that these guide­lines may have evolve­d or been updated since­ the last knowledge update­. Therefore, staying informe­d about any changes is necessary.

Violating these rules can result in penalties, including content removal, account suspension, or permanent bans from the platform. Users should check OnlyFans’ official website or contact their support for the latest information on their content policies.

Which platforms are similar to OnlyFans?

On the Internet there are countless alternatives to offer content of all kinds, however, some of them are not very reliable. That is why below we will show you a series of platforms similar to OnlyFans that already have some time in the market, a considerable reputation, and remarkable popularity.

This is one of the most recent and fastest-growing alternatives to OnlyFans, its commercial activity started at the beginning of 2021. Its content is not limited by subject matter and it is possible to find adult entertainment of all kinds, from mainstream content to fetish-focused content. The popularity of this platform began to grow on Twitter precisely thanks to them, where many users were interested in the variety of freedoms and options offered by the platform.

One option that has attracted particular attention is the possibility of blocking specific cities instead of an entire country. Also the possibility of creating different subscription levels, an option that is not available in OnlyFans at the moment. However, one element that can play against it is that it has a relatively high revenue commission of 20%.

Unlike its predecessor, this is one of the platforms similar to OnlyFans which was designed and managed by sex workers. It follows the same principle as any other subscription-based platform where users pay for monthly access to content. In addition, the platform keeps 30% of everything that is received by the user in subscriptions.

In 2020 JustForFans was the second most trafficked platform of its kind after OnlyFans. One of the reasons that has attracted the public is the transparency of their industry, as they constantly express that they are an adult platform and that they are going to keep it that way. So, if you are looking for a complete option to promote your content, with options such as geo-blocking, connecting your social networks, or entering without the demanding verification of OnlyFans, this is an excellent option.

This is one of the platforms similar to OnlyFans that offers the modality of selling videos in addition to the subscription. Manyvids is more focused on content for women, gays, or trans people, so if you want to promote your content here you should consider that it is aimed at this audience. It also offers the possibility to offer fetish content without any kind of restriction (except for certain extreme tastes).

Among the options that this alternative allows you is the possibility of making live broadcasts, selling videos on demand or customized, the possibility of creating contests, and even options to have direct communication with the model. It also includes alternatives for live shows, such as the possibility of synchronizing toys, paying through tokens, and creating games. A point to consider about this platform is that it only keeps 20% of the creators’ profits.

The first point to consider if you are interested in this alternative is that it keeps 25% of what is generated by content creators. This is one of the platforms similar to OnlyFans whose objective is not purely adult entertainment, since it is only dedicated to selling subscriptions for social networks.

So you decide what type of content you want to provide on these networks. However, it is important to consider that you can only post the content allowed on each social network, for example, even if you sell a subscription to Instagram, nudity will still be prohibited on that account.

This is the first of the OnlyFans-like platforms that originates from a French social initiative. This platform is not exclusively dedicated to adult entertainment but allows the opportunity for artists and content creators to monetize their content through a fan club.

It works in a very similar way to the rest of the platforms, except that it includes an option to notify followers about events, or activities to be carried out within the profile. This platform has a commission that can vary, the platform only charges 20%, but to this is added the cost of commissions, typical of the banking services used.

It is one of the options to sell content with a larger platform since ModelHub is a division of the Pornhub company. In addition to their video services, they offer their models the possibility of selling a subscription to their content with certain benefits for their subscribers.

The main benefit of this alternative is that if it is incorporated together with the use of videos or conventional transmissions, it is possible to attract a large amount of traffic to the paid profile. In addition, it is important to highlight that this person keeps 35% of the cost of the customized videos, while with the subscription he/she only takes 20%.

IsMyGirl is one of the few platforms similar to OnlyFans that is directed exclusively to content creators and is mainly aimed at adult entertainment. One of the advantages of this portal is that it integrates multiple functions from other sites, since in addition to monthly subscriptions, it offers the possibility of selling exclusive videos or offering paid subscriptions to other social networks.

If you are interested in this platform, you should know that it keeps 30% of what is generated through monthly subscriptions.

This is one of the most user-friendly platforms similar to OnlyFans in terms of interface. Both for models and subscribers, finding all the options of this portal is extremely easy. LoyalFans commissions are at 20% of what the creator gets for the monthly payments, since in addition to this you can earn money for photo packages or for the sale of particular videos.

Its operation is very similar to other networks of its kind, it is aimed at a fairly generic audience, so if you are interested in fetishes or a very specific audience, it can be a drawback.

This is another app similar to OnlyFans dedicated exclusively to female models, with a very beneficial earnings system. This portal takes 20% of the subscription fee, but leaves the content creators with 100% of what they get for the customized content.

Among its functions, it also includes the possibility of receiving tips and publishing audios, videos, photos, and files of all kinds. It is a very complete option and allows the creation of all types of content since it is not exclusively focused on any niche.

It is one of the platforms similar to OnlyFans whose focus is not focused on selling adult content directly, instead, they promote themselves as a site to offer subscriptions to social networks. So like FanCentro, it is limited in terms of the content to be published by the policies of each social network.

In addition, the site is not responsible for refunds if the accounts are suspended or cease their activity. It only serves as an intermediary and provides content creators with a series of options to measure their performance and reach during each month.

When we talk about alternatives to Onlyfans, this platform cannot be left out of the top 10. It presents an equally effective proposal to monetize adult content, but at the same time it proposes to attract buyers through flirting and the closeness of a private chat between models and consumers.

Flirtback makes it easy for you to meet new content buyers, and this is one of the features that makes them stand out from the competition, because Flirtback takes care of everything, while you only have to worry about continuing to create quality material and flirt with new users who come to the chat.

Another remarkable thing about Flirtback is that it does not copy the Onlyfans interface unlike many subscription-based platforms. It offers an intuitive and fresh user experience, where the priority is to flirt. With Flirtback you earn Euros convertible to your local currency via Bitsafe, Paxum, SEPA Transfer, ACH Transfer, International Check or International Wire Transfer.

Why look for alternatives to OnlyFans

Each social network, regardless of its type, is targeted to a certain audience or has certain limitations in its policies. OnlyFans is not a particularly demanding network in terms of its policies, although after its latest updates certain changes have been created that can be problematic. Knowing some platforms similar to OnlyFans is important to help you identify in which one you have a greater possibility of growth or which one gives you more options according to the content you want to create.

Another reason why many people opt for other alternatives is verification, OnlyFans usually presents certain difficulties when creating a profile, especially if you try with identity documents from small countries, which can limit many creators. So if this is your case, each of these options has its own methods of identity confirmation, some even faster than OF.

Payment options also play a key role in this decision. It would help if you considered that the platform you choose is not only functional and offers you growth possibilities, but also that what you generate can be easily withdrawn. Some of these platforms even offer you the possibility of withdrawing your money in cryptocurrencies, in case you are interested in keeping your identity as safe as possible.

Is it advisable to use only one platform?

The decision to use a single platform depends a lot on what type of content you want to promote, your capabilities, and the audience you are targeting. Focusing on a single option makes it possible to channel your efforts, have less work, and avoid logistical problems. However, this may limit the audience you want to reach or affect you if at some point the platform fails.

In addition, in case of any inconvenience, it will have a direct impact on your source of income. On the other hand, making use of better platforms than OnlyFans to sell adult content can help you avoid the aforementioned problems, not having the inconveniences of publishing different types of content and not being dependent on a single form of payment.

However, this will bring with it a greater workload, logistics, and a need to maintain high performance on both profiles in order not to lower revenues. However, it is a decision that will depend on the profile you want to have as a model and how you want to manage your networks, where you must consider the advantages and disadvantages of both cases.

The adult entertainment market is constantly growing and with an ever-increasing reach, knowing how to manage this job opportunity can be somewhat complicated

That is why knowing the new platforms to sell adult content can greatly help. Because it will allow you to see which system benefits you the most, which one is more suited to the type of content you want to create, and the different options that each one offers you.

However, it is up to you to make the most of the information provided above.