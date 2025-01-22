RCS and its capabilities for automating communication with customers

In recent years, communication with clients has turned into an essential aspect of business operations. Modern companies are looking for new ways to engage with their audiences more effectively and interactively. RCS (or Rich Communication Services) is one such solution. This is a new benchmark for mobile messaging, offering many additional features compared to standard SMS. It serves as a powerful tool for automating client communication, enhancing interaction, boosting engagement, and lowering communication expenses.

What is RCS and how it differs from regular SMS

RCS technology greatly surpasses traditional SMS and MMS. This is an advanced version of mobile messaging that provides many more opportunities for interaction. Here are some differences between RCS and SMS:

Richer communication capabilities. RCS enables the transmission of high-quality images, videos, GIFs, and other multimedia files, whereas SMS is limited to text only. Interactive elements. Adding buttons to click links, call phone numbers or view maps allows for active interaction with users. Branding. Companies can add their logo, color scheme, and call-to-action buttons to messages, creating more personalized and memorable messages. Location and QR code support. Rich Communication Services support location sharing and QR codes, allowing businesses to provide users with relevant information directly through the messaging interface. Group chat support. RCS has chat groups, which are very convenient for team communication and marketing campaigns. Global availability. RCS is available in most countries through mobile network operators and works on Android and iOS systems.

Thus, RCS service provides numerous ways to improve communication with customers, including multimedia messages, action buttons, and branded elements. Interestingly, BSG offers a convenient solution for sending RCS messages via API, enabling time and budget savings while enhancing audience engagement. So you can easily integrate it into your existing communication workflows, ensuring seamless automation of customer interactions.

How RCS helps automate communication

Thanks to RCS, businesses can set up automatic notifications with attachments — photos, videos, or GIFs. For instance, a client gets a notification that includes a video review demonstrating how the order is packed and shipped. Or, if customers leave an item in the cart, they immediately receive a reminder to complete the purchase.

One of the primary benefits is the use of chatbots. They talk to customers, answer questions, and collect information. Thus, customers can order pizza directly via a message by clicking on buttons to make a selection. The system will confirm the order right away and notify you when the pizza will be delivered.

By the way, RCS integrates perfectly with CRM systems. This allows sending personalized messages depending on the client’s actions. In banks, for example, it is possible to set up transaction notifications or payment reminders right in the message – without having to open the application.

In retail, Rich Communication Services helps inform customers about discounts, promotions, or new products. You can set up automatic responses to frequently asked questions, such as product availability or delivery terms. This not only saves time but also improves customer experience, reducing employee workload and allowing staff to focus on more complex tasks.

This technology is excellent for both large corporations and small companies. Service providers, cafes, or shops can automate confirmation of reservations, orders, deliveries, as well as regularly inform customers about new products/promotions. This evokes a feeling of individual attention, thereby enhancing customer trust.

So if you want to automate communication and reduce team workload, RCS is a good choice. This useful tool will greatly improve the quality of customer service, increasing loyalty and satisfaction.