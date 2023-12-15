The 5 Best Roulette Android Apps for Casual Gamers

Whether you’re a novice seeking an authentic taste of a casino gaming experience or a seasoned player looking for convenient gaming on the go, there are several roulette apps designed exclusively for casual gamers on Android smartphones and tablets.

From realistic graphics to various game modes, our curated selection caters brilliantly for casual players, offering simplicity without compromising on enjoyment and realism. Joins us as we explore the top roulette Android apps which successfully bring to life this centuries-old table game to mobile devices.

Roulette Royale

The Roulette Royale app has been downloaded over 10 million times. Combined with an average rating of 4.5 on Google Play, it’s easy to see why Roulette Royale makes the cut with ease. It’s possible to enjoy play money versions of roulette in single-player and multiplayer mode. The latter only works when you have a secure internet or 4G/5G connection.

The versatility of this app is what keeps this at the top of the pile for roulette-loving Android owners. It offers gameplay across European roulette and American roulette. The debate between these two game formats rages on, but where there can be no denying is that European roulette offers a much smaller house edge as it’s played on a single-zero wheel.

Casino Roulette: Roulettist

Casino Roulette: Roulettist is another hugely popular Android app which brings the allure of the casino floor to Android devices, regardless of screen size. The app, developed by KamaGames, has attracted over five million downloads through Google Play alone. The app offers certified fair gameplay, with its results powered by verified random number generators (RNGs).

It’s arguably a more immersive 3D roulette experience than Roulette Royale, with authentic animations and game modes, as well as the chance to take part in fun-filled tournaments.

Roulette – Casino Style!

Roulette – Casino Style! Delivers another captivating mobile roulette experience on any Android smartphone or tablet device. Thanks to a simple and user-friendly interface, this app delivers the tradition of casino table gaming in the palm of your hand.

You can alternate between European roulette and American roulette game versions, with a string of betting options and limits on offer. The app’s basic design makes it suitable and engaging for beginners seeking an accessible and realistic virtual roulette simulation.

Roulette Pro VIP

With well over a million Google Play downloads and an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, Roulette Pro VIP from INLOGIC Casino delivers another premium virtual roulette experience. Another big benefit of playing casual roulette games within this app is the lack of annoying in-app ads.

Every day it’s possible to add more virtual chips to your roulette bankroll. Spin the Roulette Pro VIP wheel to be in with a chance of winning between 5,000 and 30,000 chips daily.

Roulette Live

Funstage’s Roulette Live app has also attracted over a million downloads in Google Play. This is one of the go-to apps for casual roulette players seeking a true multiplayer roulette experience. It’s designed to act as a social casino app, allowing you to invite family or friends to play alongside you at the virtual tables.

There are also some fun unique features in Roulette Live, such as the chance to use inbuilt roulette betting strategies or systems and play like a pro. You can create your own avatar to play at the virtual tables too.

As ever, we’d only recommend downloading apps from the official Google Play Store to minimise any security risks to your Android device.