5 Best iTunes Alternatives for Cleaning Managing Recovering iPhone/iPad/iPod

iTunes is one of the most popular and versatile platforms in the world. Not only is this a great way for Apple users to transfer and sync files but also for listening to music. But one of the most important functions that iTunes fulfills is that of cleaning your system, managing the files, and creating a back and recovery of the data on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod. But due to its complex interface and process, a lot of people avoid using it or keep looking for alternatives to help them clean, organize, and recover their files.

The good news is that there are plenty of platforms out there that can work as substitutes or iTunes alternatives and even eliminate its need as far as organization and recovery are concerned. While some of these platforms are free of cost, others may be paid but they do fulfill the function they are meant to. And the best thing is that they are relatively easier to use and have simple interfaces. The following given part of the article shall throw light on some of the top such alternatives.

1. Dr. fone

Wondershare Dr. fone is the world’s first iPhone and iPad data recovery software which not only helps you recover deleted contacts and messages but also photos, notes, and other data. You can either try this platform for free or can buy it to utilize and use all its features. The following are some of the best features of this platform.

How to clean using Dr. Fone

Choose recovery mode: The first step that you need to follow to recover your data using this platform is to choose the mode of recovery that you prefer. You can either choose to Recover from iOS Device, Recover from iTunes Backup File, or Recover from iCloud Backup File. Scan for lost or deleted data: The next step is to scan for lost or deleted files or data. If you have selected “Recover from iOS Device”, you should connect your iOS device with the computer and then scan for the lost or deleted data. If you have selected “Recover from iTunes Backup File”, in that case you will be given the option to download the iTunes backup file from your computer and extract it for your important data. In case you have selected “Recover from iCloud Backup File”, then you will need to sign in with your iCloud account to download the iCloud backup file. Recover: Now, all your data will be sorted into categories and displayed in the next window. You can click the file type provided in the left sidebar to preview the data. After that, you can check the wanted ones and click “Recover” to recover the data either to your iOS device or computer.

The process that you are required to recover data through Dr. fone is very easy and consists of just a 3 step process.

Dr. fone supports not only Apple devices but also Android devices and is compatible with even older versions of these devices.

This platform helps you recover WhatsApp chats, calendar, call history, notes, messages, contacts, reminders, safari bookmarks, and even Facebook messenger chats.

It gives you the option to select the things that you would like to recover and is hence flexible and customizable.

You can recover data from iCloud backup, iTunes backup, and even iOS devices using this platform.

2. Phoneclean

This is one of the best iTunes alternatives which can help you clean, backup, and restore the iPhone, iPad and iPod. This platform keeps these devices clutter-free and clean and makes sure that the devices remain protected and private data remains private. The following are some of the features that it supports:

Gives a risk-free iOS cleaning and optimization solution.

Integrates over 20 analyzing technologies and gets rid of over 30 types of junks

Boosts up iPhone/iPad/iPod speed and performance by clearing unwanted files.

Also has the capability of creating a backup and restoring your Apple devices.

Download link: http://www.imobie.com/phoneclean/

3. iTunes backup extractor

This is free of cost tool which can prove to be of great help for those who own Apple devices. This tool creates a backup of your files including photos, messages, videos, contacts, calendars, call history, and many others. The following are some of the features that it supports:

supports many kinds of features and file types which it backs up and restores.

It comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee

100% clean and safe.

Also makes up data recovery on your Apple device possible.

Download link: http://www.itunesextractor.com/

4. AnyTrans

This is an iOS content management tool which not only deletes unwanted files and cleans up your phone but also manages its content efficiently. The following is a list of some features that it supports:

Has an intuitive user interface.

Manages more than 20 kinds of iOS content like photos, videos, movies, text messages, and many others.

Creates backup and thus also restores your device easily.

Download link: http://www.imobie.com/anytrans

5. Phonerescue

This is one of the best online tools for the recovery of your lost data of Apple devices. It helps you recover lost messages and other files and content. The following is a list of the features that it supports:

It makes for an excellent iTunes alternative and gets back deleted or lost data.

and gets back deleted or lost data. It is easy to use and has a user-friendly and intuitive interface.

Keeps a backup of all your files.

Download link: http://www.imobie.com/phonerescue

That’s everything about iTunes and its alternatives to manage iDevices more precisely. If you’re already bored with the iTunes, these similar programs should help you get more out of your Apple devices.