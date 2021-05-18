2021: The 5 Best Phones to Buy Right Now

If you managed to save some cash over lockdown and you’re thinking of treating yourself to a new phone, we’ve assembled five contenders we think you should be looking at right now.

Whether it's a new release or a refurb model you're after – here are five to look out for.

Whether it’s a new release or a refurb model you’re after – here are five to look out for.

The Total Package: iPhone 12 Pro Max

If you want a phone that is pretty, powerful, and packed with top-of-the-range features, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the total package.

With glowing reviews from all corners, this is probably Apple’s most impressive iPhone ever. It has got a huge 6.7-inch OLED screen, perfect for watching HDR video. It also has the best camera of any iPhone with a 2.5-inch optical zoom telephoto lens and night mode portraits. Despite the power it is packing, its battery life is seriously impressive, and should last a couple of days between charges.

Looks-wise, the latest iPhone design has returned to the squared off edges that were popular in the iPhone 4 era and the shiny surgical-grade steel looks stunning.

The only downside is a big screen means a big footprint. The largest iPhone in the range is a handful. But if you’re after the ultimate Apple has to offer, it doesn’t get any better than this.

The Happy Snapper (And the Other Total Package): Samsung Galaxy S21 & S21 Ultra

For Android-lovers, Samsung has been a popular choice for a while, delivering slick looks, strong performance and exceptional cameras – and the S21 isn’t about to break that streak.

It sports another brilliant camera with a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 64MP telephoto lens. You can also record video in 8K and make the most of a couple of interesting new functions, including Vlogger mode which lets you record from the front and rear cameras at the same time.

If you’re looking to take things up a notch, the Ultra is pricier, but extremely compelling alternative. It boasts a dazzling 6.8-inch screen and a 108MP camera, both of which are bigger than its nearest rival the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The All-Rounder: iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 is another solid entry into the iPhone range. It might look similar to the iPhone 11, but with significant improvements inside and out, there’s more to it than meets the eye.

The iPhone 12 features the new A14 Bionic chip, which Apple claims is the fastest chip in a smartphone, as well as the improved Super Retina XDR display. It boasts the same Ceramic Shield front as the Pro and Pro Max which provides a better defense against those dreaded drops. It is water resistant to six meters (up from two on the iPhone 11) and 5G compatible.

It doesn’t have all the bells and whistle of its big brothers the Pro and Pro Max, but if your pockets aren’t that deep (literally and figuratively) the smaller, less costly iPhone 12 will give you almost everything you could ever need.

Practical but Fun: iPhone XR

With a rainbow’s worth of colours to choose from, the iPhone XR has got a bit of personality. (OK, full disclosure, there’s no green or purple, but don’t let that cast a dark cloud). Practical, but fun, the iPhone XR doesn’t care if it has the biggest screen or the most megapixels, it’s all about covering the basics in style.

While it’s among the most affordable options when it comes to acquiring an iPhone, in reality the XR does more than you’d guess for an entry-level iPhone. It’s good quality, easy to use and has a great camera for the price.

The Big Screen Steal: iPhone XS Max

If you want a big screen with a small price tag, check out the iPhone XS Max.

It’s not among the most recent releases from Apple, but with a 6.5-inch screen, it’s a much more affordable way to get those extra inches, if that’s top of your list. Using the same surgical-grade stainless steel as the new 12 Pro Max, it looks super sleek and has some of the features you’ll find on the latest iPhones, like 4K video recording, portrait mode photos, Dolby Atmos sound, and more.