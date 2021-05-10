iOS vs Harmony OS Compared— Which is faster?

So far, we know many details about Harmony OS, and how it is much better than Android. But what if we compare it with Apple’s iOS? We dedicate this article to those who want to know if Harmony OS is faster than the iOS operating system, and what makes it so. Let’s figure it out!

What do we know about the Harmony OS? Well, actually quite a lot already. For example, we know that Huawei’s new operating system uses the Android Open Source Platform to achieve compatibility with Android applications. It is thanks to this, by the way, you can install Google services on the smartphone with Harmony OS if you want, and they will work properly, opening access to all its features. This is certainly very cool.

But even cooler is that Harmony OS beats even iOS, which has always been considered the absolute leader in performance.

Harmony Os 2.0 Is Faster and More Economical Than iOS and Android

The testers from China, who got access to Harmony OS, decided to compare a smartphone based on the new OS version (Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ was the test subject) and iPhone 11 Pro based on iOS 14. The fact that this is not the newest iPhone is evidenced by the rounded, rather than chopped edges of the smartphone.

To some, this may not seem like a fair comparison, given that Huawei is using the most current model in the test. But by and large, we are not comparing smartphones, but operating systems and Huawei’s own platform clearly have no problems.

Comparing the speed of iOS and Harmony OS

To put it bluntly, the comparison that the Chinese offer us to evaluate cannot be called comprehensive. All that the testers limited themselves to is the speed of launching applications and opening the multitasking menu. However, in both cases, Harmony OS showed itself just fine.

Huawei operating system, even when in beta state, demonstrates a very high level of performance, processing applications significantly faster than iOS. You can see with the naked eye that in most cases the difference in speed reaches even one second, which is a very good indicator.

Where does this speed come from, you may ask? In fact, there is nothing surprising about it. It’s just that Huawei originally developed its operating system with the peculiarities of its own devices in mind. It knows like no one else the strengths of the branded devices, which in addition use the branded hardware, which means that only it can optimize them for each other and get the best performance from them.

Why Harmony OS is so fast

Speaking of which, the hardware of the smartphone is not the least important factor in the speed of Harmony OS. It has always been considered that Android is very demanding on the resources of the devices it powers. Therefore 6-8 GB of RAM and 8-core processors were more of a necessity for it. But Harmony OS is much more efficient. Therefore, Huawei’s own OS is much faster thanks to the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ hardware.

Yes, we still have a lot to learn about Harmony OS, test it under real operating conditions and perform a lot of compatibility stress tests. Even though Huawei’s new operating system supports Google Play and Android apps, it is logical that Google would be against the Chinese using them.

Therefore, it is logical that the search giant may start blocking the operation of its services on Huawei devices. And if so, then Huawei will simply be obliged to counter this somehow.

It is known that already this summer Huawei plans to start distributing Harmony OS among branded smartphones. First, the new operating system will get flagships, and then it will gradually get to other devices. It is expected that the new OS is waiting both for those devices that came out under U.S. sanctions, as well as those that came out before their introduction.

But the newer Honor devices, which will be released from the summer of this year, Harmony OS will not get – they will run on Android 11, and then update to Android 12.