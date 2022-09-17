How to disable unnecessary Apps on Huawei smartphones

To make an Android mobile phone faster, you should try to uninstall as many applications as possible. However, factory-installed or default apps cannot be removed from the device. In this case, the only option is to disable them. In this way, you prevent those apps from running in the background or while you are not using them, consuming processor, RAM, and battery resources. Therefore, we have this guide to remove/uninstall unnecessary apps from Huawei smartphones to improve performance and save storage space.

The default data of the deactivated apps will remain on the device and can be reactivated if you need them again. To disable applications on a Huawei smartphone, the process is the same as on any other Android. You just have to know which applications are safe to disable on this brand, which we indicate at the end. Not all factory apps can be deactivated, or else you could damage the functioning of the Android system and even prevent the phone from restarting, so proceed carefully.

In the case of my Huawei Y5 2019, we have been forced to deactivate as many applications as possible because it is an inexpensive, cheap, or low-end mobile phone, where if many applications are installed it starts to get slow. Fortunately, many factory apps like Recorder, Party Mode, FM Radio, Suggestions, App Assistant, and Phone Clone we have been able to uninstall directly. Many other factory apps don’t, so we had to disable them as follows.

The safest way to deactivate applications on a Huawei smartphone is from the Android system settings. If you go to Settings, Applications, you can enter the settings of each application and if the app can be disabled without causing problems, you will find the “Disable” button available.

The Android system will display the dialog box ” If you disable a built-in application, other applications may not work properly “. There are some applications that may depend on the disabled app, so you may have an error when opening or during use. Although from my experience we have seen practically no problem, you can reactivate the application and fix it. Instead of “Disable” you will have the “Enable” button available.

In the next window, you will see « Do you want to replace this app with the factory version? All data will be removed «. This means that any settings or changes you have made in the app will be lost. In addition, all updates will be erased, leaving the factory version of the application. Click on «Accept».

Force deactivation of an app

Many applications such as Music, Travel, App Gallery, or Huawei Video have the “Disable” button grayed out or disabled, so they cannot be disabled in the same way that we explained above. However, they can still be disabled with the help of a PC and through the ADB program. In this case, you must proceed very carefully, because although you could deactivate any application on the system, you should not. Below, we indicate which apps you could consider deactivating without problems.

The first requirement to forcefully deactivate a system application is to know the package name of the app you want to deactivate. This you can find out with the Package Name Viewer 2.0 application. Under the name of each application, you will find its package name. For example, in the case of the “Music” application, the package name is com.android.mediacenter.

The next step is to set up the ADB program on your computer and link it with your mobile phone. First, you must install the drivers on your PC. Then you must connect your mobile phone to the computer and in the notification of the mobile USB connection verify that the option “Transfer files” is selected. You will then need to enable USB debugging. Finally, you will have to run the ADB software on your PC, write the ADB devices command there and then press Enter. If everything is ok, under “List of devices attached” you should see a string of characters followed by the word “device”.

Then enter the following command:

adb shell

To deactivate an application use this command:

pm uninstall -k –user 0 com.android.mediacenter

That should generate the word “Success” after hitting Enter, which means that the application was successfully disabled. In this case, the «Music» application on your Huawei will have been deactivated. To deactivate other apps you must change the part that says com.android.mediacenter by the name of the application package you want to deactivate.

In case any application causes you problems when deactivating it in this way, after entering the same adb shell command, enter the following to activate it again:

cmd package install-existing com.android.mediacenter

If the activation was successful, you will see the notice “Package com.android.mediacenter installed for user: 0”.

APPS that can be safely disabled on Huawei

For sure we want to say that after deactivating the following applications the mobile phone will restart normally after restarting it. At the moment we have not had errors in other applications, but that is something that can be solved by reactivating an application. If the smartphone does not turn on again or stays in the logo, it can also be fixed by reinstalling the firmware, but this is something more technical and will make you lose all the data that you have had on your device.

Memo pad

Weather

Cloud

Mail

Drive (Google)

Duo (Google)

Facebook App Installer

Facebook App Manager

Facebook Services

Gmail

Google Play Games

Google Play Music

Google Play Movies

Huawei App Gallery

Huawei Video

Support

It is not recommended to disable these apps on Huawei smartphones

The same Package Name Viewer 2.0 application indicated above, in the “System Apps” tab, lists applications that in my opinion are critical to the system (with some exceptions) and should not be disabled. Besides them, we would not recommend disabling the following. They are not necessarily the only ones, because there may be other apps that you should not disable.

Huawei Home

System interface

Carrier Services (Google)

Contacts

Optimizer

So, that's everything about apps that you can keep and remove on your Huawei smartphone. There's no doubt that keeping off some apps should bring both; better performance and storage space.