How to play GTA 5 on my android phone?

If we talk about the most popular online gaming series, Grand Theft Auto will definitely be on the list. The latest version of this gaming series, GTA 5, attracted vast players and profit to the developers.

Grand Theft Auto 5 is created by the same developers of Red Redemption 2, the Rockstar Games. It has a genre of action-adventure and involves criminal activities, storylines, and whatever negative stuff you could think of. Despite its content, it has successfully marked its position in the market and interest of gamers.

GTA 5 was initially available only for play on PS 3 and Xbox 360. Later, it was updated and made accessible through Xbox One and PS 4 as well. Further down the timeline, its developers released the GTA 5 PC version as well. Although GTA 5 evolved over time, it cannot be ported to mobile devices, be it iOS or Android phones.

Fortunately, the crisis of GTA 5 not being playable on mobile devices did not last long. Other interested developers managed to find out other sideways methods to play GTA 5 on mobile devices. You can also get the APK version of the GTA 5 Android that you can easily download and install on your mobile phone. Even though this method and GTA 5 APK is not the official hack, many enthusiasts of GTA 5 players have already started using it.

There are many different ways to play GTA 5 on your Android smartphone. Some of them are using PS Remote Play, Steam Link, Xbox Game Pass, Vortex, xCloud app, etc. Before you start applying these methods, you should know that your phone must be of high-end quality.

And in this resource, you will learn how to play GTA 5 using PS Remote Play and Xbox Game Pass on your Android phone. So, let us dive into the process.

Play GTA 5 on your Android device with Xbox Game Pass.

To use this method to play GTA 5 on your Android phone, you can get the Xbox Game Pass from others or subscribe to one for yourself. The process is given below.

Steps-

You should first download and install the Xbox application on your Android device from the Google Play Store.

After installing the Xbox app, sign in and get a subscription for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate account.

When login is successful, search the cloud games option on the said app and select GTA 5 from the list.

You can now start the GTA 5 game by tapping on it.

Play GTA 5 on your Android device using PlayStation Remote Play.

Playing GTA 5 on a mobile device was first possible by the use of PS Remote Play. But, another important thing that GTA 5 PS gamers need to know is that using PS Remote Play to play GTA 5 on Android phones is only accessible for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

To start this method, you have to first connect your PS gaming console with the PS Remote Play app. This way, your Android device will be mirroring the PS. Further steps are mentioned below.

Steps-