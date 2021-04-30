6 Most Common iOS 14.5 Problems And Their Solution

You have upgraded to iOS 14.5 and your iPhone does not work properly after the update? It is normal that after such a major update your iPhone does not work properly. Normally, these problems usually have an easy solution. A battery that lasts less, apps that do not open correctly, problems with WiFi… Here we troubleshoot and fix some of the most common iOS 14.5 problems on the iPhone that you might be facing after an update.

Fix iPhone that’s stuck on boot logo after an update

Your iPhone SE stays in the apple and won’t boot after an update? This is a common error on Apple devices that fortunately is not a big problem and has an easy solution.

If the installation line appears along with the apple and you see that it does not progress, wait a few minutes. The update time depends on the number of files you have on the iPhone, so it may take a while.

If after a while the bar still does not advance or only the Apple logo appears, you will need to download iTunes and connect your iPhone to your computer and update it remotely. To do this, connect your iPhone to your computer. Then, activate the recovery mode like this:

Press the volume up button and release it.

Press the volume down button and release it.

Press and hold the power button until recovery mode is activated.

A pop-up window will appear on the computer alerting us of an iPhone in recovery mode. Click on the ‘Update’ button and let iTunes finish the process. In a matter of minutes the iPhone will be up to date and functional. You can get more information on the Apple website.

iPhone’s battery draining fast after an iOS 14.5 update

It is normal for battery life to be affected after updating. After starting the iPhone, right after the update, the system continues to update processes in the background. Although these processes do not usually affect performance, we might notice that the battery lasts a little less. Wait until the battery is completely discharged and then charge the iPhone again. By then, the update will be completely finished and the battery will return to its usual life.

Fix iPhone doesn’t unlock when wearing a face mask

In order to use the new iOS 14.5 feature, which allows you to unlock the iPhone when wearing a facemask, you need to have an Apple Watch updated to the latest version of the system. In this case, watchOS 7.4. You can update your Apple Watch in the Watch app > My Watch > General > Software Update.

You also need to enable an option in the system settings, as this unlock method is not enabled by default. To enable iPhone unlock when wearing a face mask, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode and enter your iPhone passcode. Then, in the ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’ section, enable the option. You will need to accept the terms and wait for the feature to activate, it may take a few seconds.

Finally, this feature will only work when the iPhone, through Face ID and the TrueDepth camera, detects that we are wearing the mask.

My photos doesn’t appear after an iPhone update, how to fix it

Have you noticed that after updating all the photos do not appear? It may be that the photos you have stored in iCloud, and which you can access through your iPhone’s photo library, are downloading again after the update. Therefore, they should appear in a few minutes, although the time may vary depending on the number of photos you have stored in iCloud. If after a while they do not appear, follow these steps.

Check that you have the ‘Photos in iCloud’ option enabled. You can do this in:

Go to Settings > [your name]. Tap iCloud. Tap Photos, then turn on iCloud Photos Restart your iPhone and check if after starting the images already appear.

iPhone 11 Battery Problems: How To Fix Them In iOS 14.5

Some iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max may show incorrect battery life data. iOS 14.5 includes a feature to fix this error. It is called Battery Recalibration Tare. This feature automatically recalibrates the battery to display a more accurate percentage. It is even able to alert us if the battery needs to be replaced (the replacement will be free).

So, if you have noticed that the maximum battery capacity is lower than it should be, you can go to Settings > Battery > Battery > Battery Health and check if the iPhone is doing a recalibration. A warning will appear in the top area and we can see the battery level at the bottom.

iPhone disconnects from WiFi Network randomly; you should follow below steps to fix it

If after updating your iPhone to iOS 14.5, you notice that the WiFi network disconnects for no reason or does not connect properly, follow these steps.

The first option is always to restart the iPhone. To do this, press and hold the volume up button and the lock button at the same time. Then slide to power off. Check if the network connects correctly.

Another option is to forget the WiFi network that is giving you problems on your iPhone and re-enter the password. Just go to Settings > WiFi and find the network. Then click on the ‘i’ icon that appears right on the side. Then select Skip this network. Disable WiFi and restart the iPhone. On startup, search for the WiFi network and enter the password.

If the problem persists, reset the network settings. This will erase all records to their factory state. You may lose the previously linked Bluetooth connections, as well as the WiFi networks you have connected to (you will need to re-enter the passwords and link the Bluetooth devices). Don’t worry, the rest of the information on your iPhone will not be deleted.

To reset network settings go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

That’s all about different issues that you could face after an iOS 14.5 update on your iPhone or iPad. We hope that this guide would be helpful to our readers. If you still don’t find the solution, make sure to drop your comments below. We would be happy to help you further.