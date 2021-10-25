Top 10 Innovative Samsung Smartphones that you can Buy in this Festive Season

The festivities are here and so are the most lucrative deals on Samsung smartphones. People wait for October to begin every year as they prefer shopping during this season to benefit from exclusive offers and discounts on their favourite handsets. From luxurious flagships to super-cool premium phones, we come across many feature-packed mobile phones in every segment and price range. Consider these value for money options if you’re searching for a budget-friendly Samsung mobile with all the latest features and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy M12: This feature-packed model from Samsung’s affordable M series tops the list of value-for-money budget phones. It comes packed with the latest hardware including a highly efficient Exynos 850 Soc, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset performs daily tasks with ease and offers a seamless experience. It features a potent quad-camera module at the back with a 48MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter.

Samsung Galaxy A21s: Featuring a beautiful design and sturdy build quality, this A series Samsung smartphone is a smart choice for people on a limited budget. The handset flaunts a sizable 6.5-inch display that delivers a superb multimedia experience while watching movies and videos. The A21s relies on a 48MP quad-camera set-up and a 13MP selfie shooter for its incredible shooting capabilities. Like the M12, the A21s is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 850 chipset that executes demanding tasks with proficiency.

Samsung Galaxy F62: If you’re looking for a reliable mid-ranger with premium features, the Galaxy F62 could be your best bet. The handset flaunts a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, delivering an incredible viewing experience. The peak brightness of up to 420 nits makes it one of the brightest screens in this segment. Also, it comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery that can easily last for two days.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Any Android enthusiast looking for a feature-rich Samsung 5G phone needs to consider this model. Made to deliver a flagship-level experience to those who can’t afford the luxury of owning an expensive Galaxy S series smartphone, the Galaxy F20 FE 5G looks ultra-premium. Powered by a gaming-centric Snapdragon 865 chipset from Qualcomm, it offers plenty of power to its users. You can play all the high-end games on this Samsung smartphone without witnessing any lag or latency.

Samsung Galaxy A72: Flaunting a simplistic design and a captivating 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a high 90Hz refresh rate, this Samsung smartphone will please you with its all-around performance. It sports a powerful 64MP quad-camera set-up that clicks stunning images with natural colours and great details. Its 32MP front camera also comes loaded with several beautification modes, allowing you to capture beautiful social media-ready selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: This mighty mid-ranger from Samsung’s M series is a unique combination of youthful design, superb build quality and top-tier hardware. Upfront, the

THE galaxy M32 Samsung 5G phone flaunts a bezel-less design with a spectacular 6.5-inch screen and wide viewing angles. The display is sharp and offers vivid, punchy colours. The smartphone features MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a budget 5G chipset that offers a flagship-level experience.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Designed for those who deserve nothing less than the best, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the best Android smartphone in the market today. It features a drop and scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus, a Dynamic AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of up to 1500 nits and HDR 10+ support, and an unbeatable 108MP quad-camera set-up. This Samsung 5G phone is so heavy on the specification sheet and hardware front that no other smartphone can compete with its performance.

Samsung Galaxy S21: This performance-centric Samsung smartphone has grabbed many eyeballs due to its stellar design and super-fast performance. It’s powered by an Exynos 2100 chipset, clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage to keep up the performance for years to come. The Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate that offers an ultra-smooth interaction while operating the device. Featuring a 64MP triple-camera with 8K video recording capabilities, it’s considered one of the best camera phones in the premium segment.

Samsung Galaxy F41: The Samsung Galaxy F41 effectively has everything you want in your next Samsung smartphone. It flaunts a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen that makes the visuals a treat to watch. Also, the Galaxy F41’s 64 MP quad-camera set-up lets you capture your favourite moments in all lighting conditions with incredible clarity and detail. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor and packs 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage to deliver on every count.

Samsung Galaxy A12: Samsung A12 has mesmerized everyone with its top-notch performance in the budget segment. It features a bright 6.5-inch display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, a powerful 48MP quad-camera set-up with impressive low-light performance and a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charge support. All of this runs on the 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 processor which facilitates a smooth operation.

If you’re searching for a new smartphone this festive season, you can pick any of these value for money offerings from Samsung. To make the purchase even more affordable, you can choose to buy your favourite model on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store. Additionally, you can avail of attractive offers such as cashbacks vouchers worth up to Rs. 5,000, discounts and deals. By using the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card, you can purchase your preferred model on No Cost EMIs.