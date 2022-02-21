5 WhatsApp Settings That Everyone Should Know About

Adding individual contacts to the blacklist, a separate chat with favorite messages, creating polls – we wrote about all this in our article, where we collected the most important WhatsApp settings. Go ahead, take a look, use it.

I don’t know about you, but it seems to me that WhatsApp has been getting better and better lately. No, of course, the messenger from Pavel Durov still offers much more functionality, but due to its recent updates, many people I know have decided to return to the already native WhatsApp, and you know, I understand them. In the pursuit of cool features we should not forget that the main function of the messenger is messages, and all sorts of reactions, video stickers and other things should fit neatly into the already existing functions.

It seems to me that WhatsApp does a much better job of this. In today’s article I propose to rehabilitate the famous messenger from Meta and discuss all its features, without which the modern user simply can not do without.

1. How to block calls in WhatsApp

For me, WhatsApp has long been a major calling app. And when video calling came out in the desktop version, there were simply no other options. Even if I don’t know the number, more often than not I call back through the app rather than through the operator. Calls on WhatsApp are very convenient. The connection is very clear, the interlocutor can be heard well, interference is minimal.

However, lately I’ve noticed that scammers have got here as well. More and more calls from obscure users began to come in, with offers to buy some goods or provide a dubious service. I’m sure that in the future it will only get worse, so I recommend learning to block unwanted calls in WhatsApp now.

To block unwanted calls in WhatsApp, you need to:

Open the WhatsApp app, go to the calls tab. Find the number you want to block in the list. Tap on it, then click on the three dots in the upper right corner. Select Block, then confirm the action.

Done. Now those users who are on the blocked list won’t be able to make calls and text you.

If you suddenly added the wrong user to the list or want to unblock a contact, you can do this in Settings:

On the WhatsApp home page, click on the three dots, then Settings. Then go to Account, Privacy. Scroll down to Blocked. And unblock them!

2. How to hide last seen in WhatsApp

Another cool trick you just can’t do without in today’s world. I think every user has had the need to hide the last seen time. This is convenient when someone annoys you with calls or messages.

To hide your status in WhatsApp, you need to:

On the WhatsApp home page, click on the three dots, then Settings.

Then go to Account, Privacy. Then tap on Last seen. In the menu that opens, select the option you want. Next, you’ll have three settings options available to you: Everyone. All your contacts will see the visit time. My contacts. Only people in your contacts will see the time of visit. Nobody. Nobody will see your last seen.

We are especially pleased with the Contacts section, except. We’ve been waiting for this feature for a long time. Finally, you can configure Privacy the way you want it. In general, you just can’t do without these settings now.

3. How to send a message to yourself in WhatsApp

Unlike Telegram, there is no separate Chat Favorites in WhatsApp where you could save important information, but this is not a problem, because you can always send a message to yourself and if necessary take from there everything you need. I regularly use this feature in WhatsApp, as well as in Telegram, Instagram and other applications.

To send a message to yourself in WhatsApp, follow the instructions:

Open the Phone app, go to Contacts. Then click Add Contact. Then enter your number and click Save. After that, inside the page with the number, find the Write to WhatsApp button. Send yourself a message and use the chat as notes.

I want to point out right away that you can’t write a message to yourself from the WhatsApp application itself. There is a restriction on this function, your number simply will not show up in the search. But if you approach the question from the opposite direction, it will work.

Plus, the feature was tested on the Xiaomi 9T Pro. It’s possible that on other smartphones, the instructions will be different. Be sure to write back in the comments if it worked for you.

4. How to create a poll on WhatsApp

Telegram quickly got us used to the fact that you can create polls in messengers. WhatsApp seems to have no plans to add such a chip, but the indifferent have long adapted to it and found the right tools.

To create a poll in WhatsApp, you need:

Go to the Polls for WhatsApp website. Next, enter the name of the poll and the answer options. Specify the time it will be valid. Click the Submit button. After that, tap the Share WhatsApp button.

Of the obvious disadvantages, it is important to say about the interface of the site in English and the ability to create only 4 answer choices. But given that you can create an unlimited number of surveys, you can create several at once. I think this is not a problem.

5. How to set up voice messages in WhatsApp

It is finally possible to change the speed of voice messages in WhatsApp. To my surprise, the acceleration of voice in WhatsApp is not used by everyone. I tell you how to do it:

Open the dialog or group you want. Tap the Play button next to the voice message. Then tap on the 1x button and select the speed you want.

Also, many people ask me about how to find out if a person listened to a voice message in WhatsApp. Friends, here everything is very simple. On sent messages, you have to pay attention to the microphone icon:

A gray slider on voicemails means that your message was either not listened to or not all participants listened to it.

A blue slider on voice messages means it was listened to by all recipients.

Did you know about these WhatsApp settings? Do you use them? Give feedback in our Telegram chat or in the comments below, it will be interesting to read.