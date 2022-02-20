What Samsung Galaxy To Buy In 2022 And Have No Regrets

What Samsung to buy in 2022? We narrowed our search down to three actual models, weighed all the pros and cons, and everything seems to be clear. We tell you what’s good about the S21 FE, what’s good about the Galaxy S21, and when it’s better to buy the new S22.

A little over a week ago, Samsung finally unveiled the long-awaited new Galaxy S22. The flagships have become even better, with updated displays, cameras and processor. The more difficult it became to choose a new Samsung smartphone: right now there are several cool models you can buy at once. I suggest choosing between the coolest models (budget ones – not counting) Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 FE and S22: weigh the pros and cons to see which of these smartphones is the most practical purchase in 2022.

Is it worth buying the Samsung S21 FE?

The smartphone turned out to be perhaps the most long-awaited among Samsung fans, with users debating for a long time whether or not it would come out, and various sources pouring oil on the fire. The Fan Edition model was delayed, but it still saw the light of day. And that’s a good thing.

The model still got the current Snapdragon 888 5G with eight processor cores and Android 11 by default. In addition, the smartphone is notable for the fact that they built in Dynamic AMOLED 2X. The display diagonal is 6.41 inches and the refresh rate is 120 Hz. The main camera in the smartphone is 12 MP, 12 (wide-angle) and 8 (telephoto). The front camera is as much as 32 megapixels. The battery capacity – 4500 mA*h, supports fast charging at 25W. The smartphone has the same design as the base Galaxy S21, and because of the size is between the S21 and S21+.

What’s the bottom line? A great smartphone, comparable in price and class to the iPhone 11 and even the base S21. The problem is that the company has delayed a bit with the release of the model. If you’re looking for a Samsung Galaxy that you can upgrade to without overpaying, then feel free to take it. With a cursory search, you can already easily find it for 43 thousand rubles.

Is it worth buying the Samsung S21?

If the S21 FE is a good starter for those who have not yet had experience with the Samsung Galaxy, then who needs the S21? We’ve emphasized more than once that the flagships of yesteryear are the perfect investment. But not this time, it seems. For now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is a decent option for those looking for a replacement. Yes, a weaker battery, a smaller screen (6.2 inches), and the Exynos 2100 has virtually no performance differences compared to the Snapdragon 888.

Probably except for “heavy” games, in which Snapdragon is much more stable. At the same time on the S21 will be able to shoot video in 8K. There are differences in the work of the cameras: for example, the frontal still shoots better, keeps the stabilization of the S21. In the output we get that the smartphones are almost identical. A huge advantage of the Galaxy S21 is that it is slightly more compact. The price difference between the S21 FE and S21 is about 5 thousand rubles for the minimum package. Is there any point in overpaying? It’s up to you to decide.

The new Samsung Galaxy S22

Continuing the theme of compact smartphones. The novelty from Samsung is the best that the Korean company was able to give out. The display diagonal is only 6.1 inches – less than the S21. The body is also shorter and narrower. A big plus is the thin frame around the display. In addition, the display is brighter (1500 vs. 1300 nits of peak power).

In the new S22 the main camera is as much as 50 megapixels, which is noticeably larger than its predecessor’s lens. They brought in some power in the new Exynos 2200 – it became even faster and more energy efficient than both smartphones we talked about above.

In bad news: the battery was reduced by 300 mAh (3700 mAh). But it’s not all bad: Samsung knows how to be energy efficient, so it’s likely that the novelty will last as long as last year’s version. Both smartphones can be charged with a 25W fast charger.

Which Samsung to buy in 2022?

Price is probably one of the most important considerations when choosing a smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is essentially the same S21 except for some metrics and no worse than it. And it costs less: 43 thousand versus 48-49 thousand. There is a feeling that if you upgrade from an older smartphone, it is the S21 FE. Samsung Galaxy S22 is the top-end of the three models, which you can safely take if the previous models raise doubts.

A great buy, but not right now: wait a few months and you can snatch it up at a nice discounted price. By the way, even buying a smartphone now is not the worst option. The official Samsung website offers branded TWS headphones as a gift with the new S22.

Why not buy a new smartphone right now, but better to wait? Told about it in our article: find out how long to wait, what smartphone to buy and what bonuses you can get when buying.