OnePlus 9 Pro’s temperature shoots up and blocks it. Is there a solution?

The arrival of a new mobile to the market is not always easy and it is usually common to encounter occasional problems, but however this season the heating problems of the OnePlus 9 Pro put it on the tightrope. Just a couple of weeks ago we met him officially and with the arrival of users have begun to appear these errors that are giving so much to talk about in the forums of the company itself.

It is not the first time that a problem like this appears in a smartphone and in the vast majority of cases have been solved by software, especially considering that the cause of this could be the processor of the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is the Snapdragon 888 that to date had not given problems in any other model of those who uses it and that leaves us with a software error that only affects this model. Its brother, the OnePlus 9 does not seem to be affected.

The heating warning of the OnePlus 9 Pro

It all starts as soon as you turn on the device for the first time because according to the testimonies collected by many users, as soon as you indicate the configuration and go completing the steps, it is detected as the terminal is heating by leaps and bounds. Within the heating is normal, because the processor and the system will gradually learn from our users, although it does not so do not stay here.

The temperature of the OnePlus 9 Pro shoots up and blocks it.

In most cases that we find on Twitter or in forums, the problem with heating becomes more evident when using the cameras, which ends up causing a warning message for high temperature to appear on the OnePlus 9 Pro. This causes the brightness to be reduced to a minimum, internet connection, and other tools such as the flashlight to be disabled. After this, some have found that the phone crashes completely and can not be used, leaving only the solution of turning it off.

However, there are also users who get this message without having detected any heating in the smartphone, which makes the problem even more mysterious.

What can we do about it?

Considering that the problem seems to lie in the software, it will not be of great use to opt for tips to prevent the mobile from heating up and we will have to try to at least use the camera, given that it is the moment where the phone suffers the most.

The main advice is to update the mobile as soon as possible with the new version that we have available in Settings > Update because according to OnePlus has stated, it is already working on solving it with an update of OxygenOS. However, there is still no explanation that tells us why this happens, if the phone will be affected and if it will take longer to get that solution.