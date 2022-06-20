5 Essential Technological Solutions for Back-End Software Development in 2022

If you need to hire or outsource professionals for back-end development services, you should understand the primary trends and technologies in this sphere. This knowledge will enable you to pick the best team that will help you achieve your goals quickly and efficiently. In this article, we’ll list 5 crucial back-end development technologies in 2022. This information was provided by TechStack — a full-stack software development company that creates cutting-edge technology solutions for businesses of any size and industry.

PHP

It’s a highly popular general-purpose scripting language. This acronym stands for “Hypertext Preprocessor”. Over 3/4 of existing sites rely on it as a server-side language. Most modern hosting providers support it. That’s why you might sometimes hear the phrase “the Internet is built on PHP”.

This programming language meets the following criteria:

Easy to learn

High-speed

Exceptionally functional

Multi-paradigm

Cross-platform

Compared to other languages, it enables programmers to develop apps quicker and modify them more easily. Plus, PHP is indispensable for supporting products that have already hit the market.

By saying that PHP is a simple language, we don’t mean that it’s suitable only for creating basic products. Incredibly complex systems can be efficiently designed on its base. It’s great for working with databases and generating HTML pages on a web server.

PHP is one of the four components of LAMP. This acronym stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP (even though the last element might be substituted by Perl or Python, depending on the needs of the project).

Python

Just as PHP, Python is a general-purpose language — the most popular on a global scale. The demand for it has increased considerably in the last decade.

This language can be characterized as:

Remarkably intuitive

Powerful

Platform-independent

Universal

Versatile

High-level

Consistent

With an easy-to-comprehend syntax

Once you write a code with Python, an interpreter will be able to process it without preliminary compilation. Programs created in Python are supported by all operating systems. An extensive range of open-source frameworks supports this language, which reduces the expenses involved in the development process.

Java

Originally, Java was invented for smart-home appliances. International corporations promptly appreciated the convenience and safety of this programming language and began building their products on its base. Game consoles, laptops, cell phones, data centers and supercomputers for scientific research can be built on Java. Businesses often resort to it when they start to scale.

The best words to describe Java are:

General-purpose

Object-oriented

Dominating web and Android development

With powerful memory management

Professionals love Java for its comprehensive documentation and helpful ecosystem. When a programmer composes a code in Java, it gets translated into a bytecode that doesn’t depend on any particular platform. At the next step, the Java Virtual Machine executes it.

This one is a backend runtime environment and a powerful app development tool. Thanks to Node.js, JavaScript gets rid of browser limitations and doesn’t need to depend on external web servers.

According to the User Study that took place in 2018, Node.js boosts the productivity and satisfaction of development teams by nearly 70%. Professionals appreciate this solution for the following reasons:

Quick speed of work

Flexibility

Opportunity to scale horizontally and vertically

Extensive ecosystem

Community of developers who are always ready to consult each other

Numerous open-source libraries

Node.js accelerates the implementation of the code because it is compiled directly into the machine code. This solution enables developers to minimize the loading time of their digital products, facilitate database access and improve the performance of their products.

NestJS

It’s one of Node.js frameworks. It features signature traits of:

Functional reactive programming

Functional programming

Object-oriented programming

Developers get access to framework APIs that allow them to get information about third-party modules available for any platform. Thanks to NestJS, professionals can build server-side apps that meet these criteria:

Reliable

High-performing

Easy to scale

Testable

Teams of big projects find it easy to manage products built with the help of NestJS because of its user-friendly structure.

The demand for NestJS comes from all types of businesses, from huge enterprises to ambitious startups. It’s a great tool for working with microservice architecture, event sourcing patterns and domain-driven design (all of which can be characterized as innovative concepts). NestJS empowers developers to complete more tasks within a limited time frame.

Quick Facts About Techstack

Being a full-stack software development company, Techstack can take care of not only back-end development but of other aspects of the development process too: front end, mobile development, consulting, UI/UX design, quality assurance and software testing.. They always stay updated about the latest industry trends and promptly integrate new efficient instruments into their workflows. If you’re not sure of which tools and technologies you should use for your next project, the Techstack collective will be glad to answer your questions and recommend the optimal solutions to you.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, you found this article informative and now you have a better understanding of the five technological solutions that dominate the sector of back-end software development in 2022. PHP, Python, Java, Node.js and NestJS are indispensable for building powerful and functional digital products. If you lack in-house specialists who can work with these tools, it shouldn’t be a problem for you to outsource them. There are enough qualified professionals on the market who can build top-notch products for you and provide high-quality ongoing maintenance for them.