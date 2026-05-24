Apple Files FCC Document Hinting at New Over-Ear Headphones

Apple submitted a filing to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission that includes a diagram and product number consistent with over-ear headphones, suggesting the company is developing a new audio device.

The filing does not identify whether the product belongs to the Beats or AirPods lineup, leaving the device’s branding unconfirmed.

What the Filing Shows

FCC filings are mandatory for wireless consumer electronics sold in the United States. Companies submit them before a product reaches market, which means a filing often signals an imminent release.

The diagram included in Apple’s submission shows the physical outline of an over-ear form factor. Beyond that, the documentation offers little detail about specifications, pricing, or a release window.

What Remains Unknown

Apple currently sells over-ear headphones under two brands. The AirPods Max, first released in December 2020 and updated in September 2024, sits at the premium end. Beats by Dre covers a broader range of price points and style-focused products.

Neither the product number nor the diagram in the filing ties the device to either line. Apple has not made a public statement about the filing or any new headphone product.

The FCC database is public record, and third-party researchers routinely monitor it for early signals of unreleased consumer electronics. That monitoring produced this disclosure.