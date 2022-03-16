Boost Your Small Business: Top Best Marketing, Management, And Other Online Tools

To effectively run and grow a small business in the digital age, you need to use available online tools. These tools will help you streamline operations, inject efficiency, and lower the cost of doing business. All these factors will improve your bottom line.

However, embracing the tools that drive the efficiency of your business comes at a cost. When reaching out to lenders for financing to acquire these tools, use a business loan calculator to analyze borrowing costs from various lenders.

1. Enhanced connectivity

With technology, you can achieve better connectivity for improved communication with customers, suppliers, and employees. Communication tools such as email and media platforms make it possible to communicate instantaneously and cost-effectively.

2. Better collaboration at work

Some tools help your small business team members collaborate on projects by providing seamless connectivity. Employees can remotely liaise and work on a project.

3. Improved ROI on marketing strategies

The tools that technology offers have worked wonders in bringing down the cost of running marketing campaigns. Besides, these tools make it possible to reach a broad, highly-targeted audience.

4. Superior data security and faster file sharing

Technology has made it possible for small businesses to control their data resources better. You can secure your data, retrieve it swiftly, and conveniently share it with other stakeholders for better business decision-making. For example, a tool like a business loan calculator makes it easy for your small business to analyze the cost of borrowing.

5. Supports remote working

Thanks to technology, employees can collaborate remotely and accomplish tasks away from the brick-and-mortar office. Your small business will increasingly require smaller floor space if more employees work remotely.

1. Mailchimp

An excellent email marketing tool that will help you run your email marketing campaigns like a pro. With numerous professionally designed email templates, it has a free option that’s sufficient for the needs of many small businesses. You can explore the premium version for more sophisticated email marketing automation.

2. BuzzSumo

BuzzSumo is a fantastic marketing tool that will help your small business appreciate what’s happening on the social media front. It also helps to provide insights into what’s going on with competitors and top influencers in the industry. You’re able to see what has been trending in the marketplace. Use this tool to refine your marketing approach and effectively reach your target audience.

3. Canva

If you’re worried your business may not afford a full-time professional web designer, Canva will sort you out. Canva simplifies web design for amateurs, making it possible to launch a mobile-friendly, visually appealing website to market your small business. With a host of images, logos, and creative shapes, Canva can elevate the online presence of your business unbelievably.

1. Google Drive

Google Drive is a cloud-based file storage and sharing service that will make it possible to manage your data resources as a small business effectively. Many managers have resorted to using Google Drive due to its efficiency. So long as you’re authorized, you can access and share files remotely using multiple devices. Better still, the platform stores data in various formats ranging from essential PDF files to sophisticated videos.

2. Zoom

Zoom is possibly the most used video conferencing tool by managers today. Use it to connect with workers remotely and collaborate with teams to achieve targets. The advantage of Zoom is that it’s easy to use, even for businesses that are not particularly tech-savvy. What’s more, the app allows management teams to share presentations for in-depth analysis.

3. Trello

You’ll be glad to have Trello to help your small business content creation plan. Trello is an excellent collaborative tool that allows your teams to schedule content creation, assign tasks, and monitor projects. Trello helps keep teams focused on achieving objectives that require input across multiple groups.

1. Some business loan calculators

This business loan calculator will help your business determine how much it’s going to spend on a loan. With this information, you’re able to make the right decisions regarding the cost of credit and if it’s economically viable.

Conclusion

Adopting the best marketing and management tools in the market can boost your small business tremendously. We’ve poured over sophisticated marketing tools to simple business loan calculators that you can employ to speed up growth in your small business.