Card Management System and its Features Explained

Always wanted to know more about what exactly a Card Management System (CMS) is? Here, we’ll discuss the features and benefits of this platforms in greater detail.

In a nutshell, a CMS facilitates and administers the tracking and control of the card life cycle. Thanks to innovation and updates to the system in recent years, the CMS has been able to provide a better and more customer-centric experience with ease.

Benefits and Features

1. CMS are efficient and easy to use, hence providing customers with a better customer experience overall. They’re also reliable and less time-consuming.

2. The integration of all cards within one channel has not only resulted in less internet and data usage use, but also the ability to provide a more seamless experience for customers.

3. With its real-time tracking, it helps with preventing fraud before it takes place. Businesses will be able to monitor the behavioural activity of the card and develop an insight report that highlights any suspicious activities.

4. In these current times, vendors need to have a deployment system to facilitate easy banking services – especially since the banking industry is constantly evolving. With CMS, it not only has installment payments that offers customers a flexible playment system, but it also reduces the stress for customers needing to pay on the spot.

In addition, banks can also set an auto repayment on their end based on the customer’s request – allowing for more convenience and increased efficiency. This also helps with reducing fraud activities and financial crimes related to cash management.

5. CMS also comes with a feature called the Payment Holiday which allows the bank to hold onto a principal amount or interest amount for a certain period of time – temporarily supporting customers.

This also expands to a credit card expiry bypass which allows the bank to override the expiry date for transaction cards and allow customers to still have access to their card and transactions. What this means, is that customers have time to go ahead and renew their cards and settle any outstanding transactions before dealing with a card that has suddenly stopped working.

6. Last but not least, a great feature is virtual cards. With virtual cards, customers have the support that they need at all times. With CMS, this virtual card doesn’t just support multiple cards, but it also aligns with the global and regional payment standards – a win-win, it truly can’t get any better than that.

Incorporating a Card Management System

As seen from the above, a card management system is exceptionally powerful and has the potential to both change and expand the entire card industry. By implementing it, it not only allows for a better customer experience, but also makes it more convenient when it comes to dealing with transactions.

Implementing a card management system also doesn’t have to be difficult, and there are a plethora of different software out there that can help you get started.