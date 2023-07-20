Enhancing the Management of Business Phone Calls

Despite the popularity of live chat and email, phone calls are still a preferred medium for customers, often causing poor customer experiences. 60% of customers prefer to call a local business after finding it on Google. Unfortunately, staff members are frequently untrained in handling incoming phone calls professionally, leading to simple mistakes that can have a lasting impact on businesses. This is indicated by the fact that 9 out of 10 customers are unhappy with a call to the company. You have a choice: either you learn to manage phone calls wisely, or you outsource this job to another company. If you are ready to take the first path, then we will help you figure out how you manage a lot of phone calls.

What are the 7 steps in handling incoming telephone calls?

#1 Receive a call as soon as possible

The first step is to answer promptly. If there is an expectation of a call or a sign has been put up indicating closure for lunch or a meeting, it is important to divert calls to another employee or set up a voicemail message that provides instructions to customers in case of absence. Having a professional greeting can make the caller feel appreciated. Additionally, it is recommended to answer within three rings as any delay might give the impression of an unmanned customer service division.

A business experiencing a high volume of daily calls can greatly improve customer experience by redirecting calls to a telephone answering service or utilizing a virtual switchboard. This allows customers to avoid waiting in queues, resulting in a smoother interaction.

#2 Learn to listen and be prepared to repeat

To navigate a successful call, engagement, and active listening are key. A detailed understanding of the matter is crucial for problem-solving. Therefore, it is imperative to allow the caller to communicate before offering any solutions. Deep listening is important as interrupting the customer is considered bad business phone etiquette, potentially leaving them feeling unheard and frustrated.

It is important for customers to be aware that the company is actively listening and acknowledging their concerns. In order to accurately remember everything that the client asks and says, you should use record calls. Now it is not necessary to have professional equipment, it is enough to download Call Recorder App for iPhone. All necessary actions with records can be performed directly in the Call Recorder for iPhone application. Customers will also appreciate the company’s efforts to comprehend their feedback, potentially reducing any stress they may experience in the situation.

#3 Set a polite and active tone of the conversation

When it is said that something as simple as a business phone greeting can have a significant impact, it is meant with sincerity.

First and foremost, all customers desire to ascertain the identity of the person they are speaking to before they delve into their inquiry or purpose for calling. This helps to establish, in the caller’s mind, that they have reached the correct business. The delivery of those initial sentences plays a crucial role in making a strong first impression. It is important to ensure that all phone conversations are conducted with a warm greeting and a professional demeanor – this provides the caller with immediate reassurance and a sense of ease.

The greeting used by a business sets the stage for how callers perceive the company. Thus, it is crucial to ensure that it creates a professional and trustworthy impression. A well-crafted phone opening sentence can greatly contribute to this perception.

#4 Maintain a positive attitude

The key to achieving a positive phone call experience lies in the tone of voice used by the agent. Maintaining a calm, collected, and friendly demeanor throughout the call instantly puts the caller at ease. When interacting with a potential or dissatisfied client, it is crucial to establish comfort as quickly as possible. The agent’s tone of voice sets the overall impression that the listener forms about them. By consistently being helpful, professional, and kind throughout the conversation, the agent becomes more likable and approachable, meeting the caller’s desired expectations.

#5 Experience empathy

Customer service is built on empathy. Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. It is the act of putting yourself in someone else’s situation and seeing a problem from their point of view. As our society becomes more automated, it can be easy to lose sight of this valuable tool that cannot be replaced by technology. The act of connecting with someone on an emotional level will always be important, especially when it comes to customer service.

#6 Be confident and give guarantees

The majority of the time, clients or potential customers reach out with a purpose. They may seek answers, references, or resolutions. It is crucial to take responsibility in identifying a solution. In cases where an immediate answer is not available, reassuring them by stating that the necessary steps will be taken to find a solution is vital.

#7 Take action

The handling of calls extends beyond mere client interactions. The crucial aspect entails promptly addressing requests, escalating complaints, and relaying messages to the appropriate individuals.

Conclusion

The skills of customer service representatives play a crucial role in the success of any business or organization. Implementing the following tips can assist staff members in handling phone calls with professionalism, thereby creating lasting positive impressions. Each interaction is valuable and ensures meaningful experiences for all parties involved.