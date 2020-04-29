20 Best Android Launcher Apps (2020)

When it comes to Android customization and personalization, the first thing that comes to our mind is Nova launcher and even we feel that it is one of the best options. And of course, it deserves that too. However, we are not limited to this launcher alone. There are plenty of more, that is unique and can make your phone even more beautiful. In this list, we share some of the best Android launcher apps for better personalization and customization.

Most of these launchers as free to use, and to get more out of the, you could buy their premium version. Whether you’re looking to customize the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 or bored with the stock look of OnePlus 7, these applications won’t let you know. Many of these launchers apps are so advanced that most of the User-Interface part is customized. We open for suggestions and compliments, use the comment section to share your thoughts.

List of best Android customization launcher applications

Microsoft launcher is previously known as ”Arrow launcher”. It is more resource-intensive and even can able to do tasks like killing background running apps, that can result in a speed up performance.

We bet this cool and powerful designed launcher for Android upgrades the interface of your device and also gives some extra and unique specialties.

It even clubbed with a pinning feature that allows you to pin frequently dialed contacts on your home screen.

There is also a “Gesture customization support”, “Continue on a PC feature” and a lot more.

O Launcher is another top contender on the list. We personally like its one-finger control feature that allows the user to control a large screen smartphone with a single swipe.

It also gives you an option to add folders along with personalized wallpapers and pleasant icon gestures that gives your device a new, stylish, and a minimalistic look.

This launcher offers plenty of customization features, widgets and beautiful wallpapers. Also, you can choose from pre-made skins.

Nova is definitely one of the most popular Android launchers of all time. It is highly compatible and the most customizable Android launcher We have ever used.

Basically, it is available in the both paid and free version, where Nova prime almost costs $2 that unlocks several other extra features like “unread counts badges”, new and improved gestures support, hide app functionality scroll effects like “Accordion”, “Throw” and a lot more.

However, depending on the size of the display you can even decide how big the icons appear, not just this it also allows you to change how they look.

This is one of the most famous and reputed launchers for an Android smartphone that receives over 10 million downloads on Google Play store. It comes with a nice materialistic design which makes it more convenient, fast, and easy to use.

Another best thing about SL is that it requires low resource which results in saving both battery and RAM. It also offers a ton of free themes, icon packs, skins, widgets for absolutely free of cost.

The most noteworthy feature is its AI-powered search bar that is capable of finding everything from messages, settings to applications.

C launcher is one of the most downloaded (10 miliion+) and highest rated android launcher on the entire PlayStore. So, We think it is enough to show its popularity among people.

It is pretty fast, beautiful, and stable with tons of customization options. However, it also saves the battery and cleans up all the junk files in a single tap.

Additionally, C-Launcher also offers some extra features to their users which allows them to make fully-personalized themes by using DIY innovations.

So these are the main reasons why we included the same on our list.

If you are one who can’t able to afford the iPhone but still want to experience the feel, style, and looks of Apple device on your Android phone then this launcher is definitely the best one for you.

Here you can easily customize the android phone to make it more similar look like iPhone powered with iOS 12 or above.

It also comes with some handy features including smart swipe, pattern lock, sliding screen effect, quick touch, and many more.

Flick is another top-rated launcher for Android that heavily relies on gestures which makes it more amazing and differs it from others.

By using this, you can even able to protect the individual application with the help of a fingerprint scanner authentication system, So that means now nobody can able to access your messages and other confidential data without having permission.

Additionally, it also has native support for Android O and above notification dots that is simply great. Another tweak is that you just need to double-tap on the screen to lock it.

GO Launcher comes with a plethora of customization features, that make your smartphone look unique completely. it is surely the most predictive, simple, and interesting launcher for Android handsets.

In terms of functionalities, GO Launcher does offer too much but its basic features still do the best and give your device a new and refreshing look.

However, it is simple and easy to use, you just need to swipe left for exploring the widgets and swipe right for accessing the app list.

One of the most interesting and key features is 3D objects and themes that allow you to get 3D effects and details.

POCO Launcher 2.0 is a smart, unique, and free launcher for Android to enjoy the fast and powerful experience. It comes with an awesome user-interface and versatile functionalities including more than 100000+ free themes.

After using this, users can able to customize their phones any way they want, it also allows them to resize apps based on user preference and liking.

Additionally, Buzz has multi-wallpaper features that give power to the user to apply different wallpapers for each of the screens.

Apex launcher is perhaps the most stunning and revolutionary android launcher We have seen yet. It’s designed with full of simplicity and grace.

Here, you will find a new and innovative home screen even with more customization options. Like Nova launcher, Apex is also available in both pro and a free version that cost almost $4 or Rs 254.

So if you want some other extra specialties like two-finger gestures, enhanced folder support, and unread count notifications then you are forced to enroll in a premium subscription.

Holo launcher mainly focuses on productivity and personalization. Undoubtedly, it is the most popular launcher for Android phones in the year 2020. One thing we really like about Hola is that it is very consistent with its simple and interactive design.

Other than that, the HL is clubbed with the “Power manager” and “Battery Saver” feature that helps in monitoring all the hidden tasks and optimized phones in every aspect.

Basically, offers a look that is very similar to stock Android operating system, i.e full material design. It helps to customize this basic looks with extensive options and make it better.

Lawnchair launcher looks quite similar to Pixel launcher but if you explore the “Settings” section then usually you will find some other cool feature.

This android launcher loaded up with beautiful icon packs, dock customization features, and adaptive icons, There is also an option to make the tray completely transparent.

With lawnchair users can even able to change the colors of icon pixels, It is also well supported with widgets and notification badges.also

So overall it is a pretty good alternative to Apex and others, Don’t forget to give it a try.

If you are looking for the computer-style launcher for an Android smartphone then this one is for you, just go and check it out.

It is very user-friendly and interactive, everything has been well managed to make sense on a smaller phone display.

Here users can easily able to add widgets, create new folders, copy, paste, zip/unzip a file, Similarly like what you did on a computer running on Windows operating system.

Another best thing is that it gives you the “Recycle Bin” folder which means whenever you delete any file or folder from your handset then, first of all, it goes to the recycle bin and after this user can able to restore and delete it permanently.

So, that’s why it is the most interesting and cool android launcher for the year 2018.

As the name indicates in this launcher, you will get everything “As soon As possible”, it is more effective, innovative, and fast.

Apart from this, by swiping right you can access the calendar and the to-do list while swiping left it gives a closer look at the saved contacts and the weather information.

This android launcher mainly focuses on gesture control through which users navigate throughout the entire user-interface.

Anyway if you’re someone who likes a simple and minimalistic look then it surely satisfies you.

ADW Launcher 2 looks really great and works very smoothly without facing any lag issues. It offers a much more modern design to your Android handset.

Another best thing is that it is available for free on Google PlayStore which means there is no need to spend a single penny or dollar.

The fast scroll app drawer style, desktop transitions, context menu, and improved app categories make it the best.

If you have a phone with low storage capacity, then sometimes it is very difficult to find the best android launcher that consumes less space and offers great functionalities.

But now there is no need to worry, here is a solution for you.

Simply download a lucid launcher that is lightweight (only 3.1 MB), clean, simple, and unique.

It is loaded with full of customization settings, unlimited widgets, multi-icon theme support, and a lot more.

U Launcher mainly focuses on security and privacy protection, one of my favorite features of this unique launcher is the addition of “Share phone safely” functionality which is quite handy for all of us.

Basically, it creates a separate desktop screen just for the guest users. Here you can also get the benefit of ” hide app” feature, lock privacy settings, multi-screen browsing, freeze desktop, and a lot more.

If you need something different to try, then go and download this application.

The next one on the list is Apus launcher, it has a ton more customization feature with support for fresh and stylish mobile themes.

So the level of personalization is simply great and you definitely going to enjoy it the most. This launcher is quite popular on Google PlayStore and receives over 100 million + downloads including a lot of positive reviews.

We especially like its boost feature which automatically cleans up all the junk files and enhances the performance of an Android-running handset.

XOS is another fast, stable, and free launcher for Android smartphones. It helps you to create a customized home screen by adding hundreds of free themes and wallpapers. Not only this it also offers quick navigation, smart folders, and universal search feature.

However, by using it, you can able to search inside all of your apps in a single tap. So, in this way, the XOS launcher becomes very useful for all of us. With an extensive font swap feature, you could change/customized fonts on-the-go.

Do you want to get full control over the customization of your home screen? want to get custom shortcuts and quick navigation on an Android handset? want to get universal search, app drawer, and lock home screen icon features?

If “Yes” then you need to download and install the Evie launcher, it works fast and gives full control over gestures and other additional functionalities. So, what are you waiting for just go, download and install it on our mobile phone!

That ends this round here that gathers the best Android launcher apps for fruitful customization. We hope that readers would find these applications helpful. You can share your thoughts in the comment section below. We would be happy to hear from you!