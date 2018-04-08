These two smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, both have been charm for Samsung this year and it would not be wrong if we say that these handsets are as powerful as laptops. Well, in this post we gonna share our best tips that can boost / speed up the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge for best performance all the time.

It doesn’t matter that Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge has already got enough processing power that keep them running best all the time. By the time we use our Android devices, they tend to become slow or if they have been loaded with tons of applications or compel with over customization, any of such action could easily lead to lag in performance and stability.

There is no need to root either to achieve higher performance on Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. Even a newbie could perform these tips and apply them to these handsets. There is no risk at all as well. You can revert them to default anytime.

Let’s unwrap these tips and apply on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge for better performance, battery life and stability, of course!

Tips to improve performance of Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

1. Customizing the Animations

It always works and does very noticeable improvements on most of the Android devices running Android version KitKat and above.

How does it work? Well, simply it disables most of the Animations that come to display while doing regular actions such as app switching, closing, opening, swapping from one screen to another, etc.,

Reducing the Animations and their speed dramatically improve the performance and response time of the device. You will see improvements in app switching and transitions will quicker than before.

→ How to

First of all, to access animation control on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, you need to enable ‘Developer Options’ on it. Kindly visit →here to know how you can enable Developers Option on it. Once you enabled the developer options on your device, go to Settings →Developers Option. Under it, scroll down to look for “Windows Animation Scale”, “Transition Animation scale” and “Animator duration scale”. And Set 0.5 value to each of them, also you can follow the below images.

Note: Set ’em all the 0.5 value for best performance.

Now restart your device so these changes could be saved. After reboot, just check your phone, open apps, switch from one to another.

Do you see any change? Sure, you’ll see good improvements in most of the actions under the user interface.

Do you see any change? Sure, you'll see good improvements in most of the actions under the user interface.

2. Enable ‘Force 4x MSAA (for gaming purpose only)

If you are gamer and one who loves to play games on Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge or any other Android device then you can improve your experience little bit more.

Once you get into the Developer options menu, scroll down to locate ‘Force 4x MSAA‘ option.

Now only one thing you have to do. Just enable the ‘Force 4X MSSA’ and restart the device.

The impact is low and you might not see good improvement, but surely it adds more smoothness and responsiveness to existing ones.

Important note: You should be aware that once you have enabled that ‘Force 4x MSAA’ option, it would consume more battery power to improve the gaming experience.

Simply you can keep it off when you are not playing games, thus it would not effect your battery any more.

3. Disable Unused Apps

Since Android 5.0 (and above) has been launched, the tedious work of taking care of unused and unwanted applications has been sorted out to very much satisfactory level.

Even one can now disable most of the stock apps on our device powered with Android 5.o or above. In the past time, we used to root our device to get ’em out from them device, but now it can be done easily even without rooting.

However there is a one disadvantage too, we can disable them, but cannot remove them completely.

But surely it’s worth keeping them disabled because in that state they will not be running in the background, that means that will not consume any kind processing resources that simply outcomes improved performance in term of return.

It goes very simple, more apps running in background consume more RAM and processing power and effect performance.

Isn’t that good alternative and easy too? Let’s see how one can remove all unwanted and unused (you’ll select what to keep and disable) on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge and have it improved in terms of performance.

→ How to

Go to settings under phone menu Under settings, select “Apps” Now under, complete list of apps will be there. Go one by one to them. Select the desire app, then click on “Disable” to disable it. Just like the below image: Do the same rest of the apps which you think are not useful.

Go ahead and disable all the apps that you think that remains unused all the time or trash in your phone. At any point of time, if you feel that you require these apps, simply go back to Apps menu and locate the app and enable it again.

4. Set Background process limit

This tip gonna help you to make your experience almost lag-free all the time. Since we are limiting the background processes from using available resources, which outcomes better performance.

To make it work, you’ll need to enable Developer option first as we did mention above.

→How to

Tap on ‘Settings’ Scroll down, and tap on ‘Developer options’ Under it, scroll down, to get “Background process limit“ Tap on it, and select “At most 4 processes” Exit there, and restart your phone.

We highly recommend you to keep it up. It does not have any bad impact or causes error. I’ve been personally using it on my OnePlus 3.

5. Scale down the DPI

DPI helps to adjust the on-screen content on our smartphones. For most of the users, this is something that remains unused/unheard all the time.

If you learn about this, and customize it properly, it can boost the overall performance of your phone. Basically, you can customize the DPI value through Developer Options — smallest width/minimum width.

Basically, if one reduces the DPI value from the default, it would increase the on-screen content, and make things smoother.

And if one uplifts the same, it tends make to things to appear smaller on the screen. For readers, this option comes very handy. It can improve the readability very well.

Reducing the DPI value would reduce the stress from processing, and graphic units to rendering the screen. And that simply makes your device outperform compared to performance before changes.

-How to

Tap on Settings

Go into the Developer Options

Then locate Smallest width (or minimum width)

Change the default value to 340

Exit the Settings, and reboot your phone

Once you change the value, you’ll see the immediate effect. The on-screen content will become big. You should be able to notice that user-interface has become smoother.

And readability has improved on Galaxy S7 as well.

6. Keep S-Voice Turned off

Since we are keeping our eyes on most of the major changes that could help achieve better performance on Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, we can’t let S-Voice feature to be untouched.

Samsung has equipped their Smart phones with a feature which know as S-Voice, a rival feature that stand against Apple’s Siri, Cortana and Google Voice. However, most of the time it remains unused and it impacts the performance of device indeed.

Although, in Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, the feature could be used very effectively, but still it needs more development and implementations so it could complete.

Instead, you could use Google Voice, it works beautifully. And keeping S-Voice feature turned off will surely give another performance boost to your device.

Otherwise, you can surely skip this #tip because we have a few more to share with you. Let’s see how we can Turn off S-Voice feature on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge:

→ How to

Open your Apps drawer Look for S-Voice and Open it On the upper right corner of the device’s screen you’ll see 3 vertical dots as options menu, tap on them and then look for settings option. Tap on it to launch it. Under the Wake-Up section in the middle of the screen, uncheck Open via the home key just like below:

That keeps this feature remain off and it does affect performance very positively.

7. Switch to other Launcher app

Since from the starting, Samsung is making many changes to their Touchwiz user interface but still it lacks many features and options that we usually get on other launchers.

Even though Samsung has brought many major changes to their existing user interface in Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, still it won’t be able to give that much freedom and customization options that others do.

It is somewhat common that most of Samsung’s users switch to other launcher because of that. They come with Touchwiz user-interface, quite boring and lacks customization features.

Apart, it is a little bit bulky and slower too.

To make your device look more premium and personalized, we recommend to use other launcher applications and Nova Launcher is my favorite one.

With lots of customization features, it offers better performance and readability too. You can download the Nova Launcher from Google Playstore from below link:

Download link: Google Playstore

Below are the most recommended Nova Launcher settings for best performance on Samsung’s and all Android devices those supports this launcher.

→ How to

Download and install the launcher on your device. Now long press on the Desktop and then select Settings Now Select Desktop and put following settings: Icon layout -> Icon size 100%, Label -> On , Font -> Condensed , Shadow-Single line ->On Persistent search bar -> Lollipop Scroll effect -> Simple Add icon to Home screen -> Off App & widget drawers, put following settings: Scroll effect ->Simple Infinite scroll -> Off Dock settings: Dock icons -> 5 Icon layout -> Icon size 100%, Label -> On , Font -> Condensed , Shadow-Single line ->On Folders settings: Folder preview -> Grid Folder background -> Circle(gray icon) Transition animation -> Zoom Icon layout -> Icon size 100%, Label -> On , Font -> Condensed , Shadow-Single line ->On, Color -> Black Look & Feel Icon theme -> Lollipop Scroll speed -> Nova Animation speed -> Fast

With the just using such launcher with optimum settings /recommended settings and limiting Animations (we did in very first tip), you’ve almost set User Interface to work at very best possible performance.

8. Clear cache memory

It happens that by the time we use our smartphones, they tend to become slower and slower, that usually happen to all Samsung’s devices.

The problem is quite common these days and there is a simple solution to that as well. Whenever we launch any application, it creates some files so it can work properly and these files get stored under the cache memory.

And each time we open an application, such files keep on increasing and grab some amount of memory over there and eventually, the memory gets full or about to full, that makes the device perform slow and it causes lags as well.

The easiest way to get rid of such issues, one can simply clean the cache memory.

You can follow our dedicated guide that helps to deal such issues over Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge:

7. Disable JavaScript to Speed up Internet

This is the most interesting and likely to be very less shared trick that improves the internet speed while surfing to a very measurable extent.

Most probably you haven’t heard of this anywhere else or might only some of you do!

What it does?

Well, basically a website includes many JavaScripts that run when we visit them. They are embedded for some functionalities and even if we disable them, it won’t affect the content of that website.

If you would prefer content rather than functionalities, you should disable them.

It gives a tremendous boost to your existing internet surfing and saves a lot of your data package.

Since most of the advertisements that appear on websites use JavaScripts, once we have disable it, they won’t be appearing anymore.

That means in that way you can get rid of those advertisements and pop ups. (However it will impact online publishers like us!)

→How to

To disable JavaScript, Open up your browser Tap the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner to get to Settings, Under settings, there should be an ‘Enable JavaScript’ option under content settings or under Advance (it appears in different sections for different browsers.) Disable it, and then restart your browser.

Believe me, it can almost double your surfing speed and save your internet data.

Important note: It is not a permanent solution, there will be many sites that won’t open until you enable JavaScript, so you should enable it again to visit that website.

The JavaScripts generally take some time load and they are bit a heavy coded too. Definitely you gonna see tremendous internet surfing speed on your Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge or you can try it on any other smart phone.

9. Use dual-channel to boost downloading speed

Do you know that Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge come with a very unique feature named “Download Booster” and it can speed up your downloading speed up dramatically.

It allows to use WiFi and 4G connection together! Did you get it?

Yes, you can use them together that outcome combined downloading speed. If you have a file of 3O MB or more and you want to get it downloaded as soon as possible then you might want to try this option.

To turn on this option, follow below:

Open the ‘ Settings ‘.

‘. Tap “More connection settings”

Toggle “Download Booster” On

Note: Remember that it will be using your 4G data along with WiFi, so it could eat up your data or remaining balance.

10. Disable unwanted Widgets

Widgets surely make the home screen area filled with good resources, but if you are not using them, then probably you should not be using them.

Basically Widgets are small applications, they keep running in the background, they eat some amount of RAM too. Most of us never use widgets or use only about one or two.

Disabling them would surely do affect device’s performance and battery life, since they won’t be utilizing processing and battery resources any more.

→How to

To remove a widget, tap and hold the widget. Drag the widget to Remove and release it when it turns red.

You could be choosy! Remove all those widgets that you are not using. Whether you use them or not, they keep using your device’s resources.

In case you’ve rooted your Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge already, then you must get these apps listed →here to make your device’s perform better in all aspects.

11. Disable Auto-Sync frequency

Perhaps, for some people, disabling auto sync could be very drastic as it syncs our most of the data to our Google accounts as a backup and for safety purpose, but it worth trying if concerned about the performance of the device.

Since Auto-Sync works in the back ground to pull up new data and sync it to our Google account, it consumes countable processing power each time.

So keeping it off will eventually keep the device’s processing power free from that sync process most of the time and it could be utilized to do other things.

→ How to

Tap on ‘Settings’

Scroll down to locate, and tap on ‘Accounts’.

At top right, tap on three dots button to bring further available settings, account settings

There you’ll see “Auto sync data”. Un-tick the checkbox and you’re done, disable auto sync

In that way, you can disable Auto-sync on Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. It works and conserve countable power consumption, and internet data.

12. Improve charging rate

Well in this bonus tip, we gonna let you know a very lesser know trick that helps to charge any Android device at improved rate.

Let’s assume, your phone has only about 5% of battery level and you have to leave your house within 10 minutes. Now you’ve got only 10 mins to charge your device. What you could do to have it charged better compared to what it does generally?

The trick is quite simple.

You’ll only need to get to the quick settings panel and enable ‘Aeroplane mode‘ and put your device charging. You’ll notice that now it would be charging a little faster.

The significance could be little, but surely you could measure it own.

It ends our list here. We will surely do update this post as soon as we come up with other trips and tricks to improve performance of the device.

