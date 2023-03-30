Essential apps for The Masters

As one of the foremost golf competitions in the tournament calendar, the Masters is not just a major event for the players that compete against one another. The Augusta National Golf Course is one of the most exclusive clubs in the United States, counting former presidents, international golfers, and some of the world’s best-known celebrities among its members.

The Masters is not only one of the most prestigious events of the year, but it may be the most traditional. While the other major tournaments are played at different courses every year, the Masters is always held at the Augusta National, a course known for its traditional approach to the game.

While the club itself is designed to be small and exclusive, the Masters is a hugely popular spectator sport that sees thousands flocking to the club to watch it in person and millions tuning in on television and through various streaming services.

While the competition may retain plenty of traditional charm, that doesn’t mean that the path of progress has circumvented the clubhouse. There are plenty of apps that offer fans a range of options for enjoying the tournament, whether they want to see player statistics or details of the iconic course.

Some of these apps are better than others but there are a couple os stand-out apps that will make your Masters viewing and betting experience as easy and enjoyable as possible:

DraftKings App

For those that want to make their Masters experience a little more interesting, the DraftKings App is the ideal way to keep track of the action. You can check the latest Masters odds, see how your favorite players are progressing, work out who to back, and keep track of your bets.

Their dashboard allows you to see all your picks for each game, and there is a comprehensive list of all the types of bets available. You can get all the live in-game action and make the most of any opportunity to play.

The platform is ideal for anyone that hasn’t used an online sportsbook before, but it also has all the information a more experienced user might want. As well as the Masters, DraftKing offers app users access to a host of markets all over the world.

Some of the other top features of the app include:

Regular promotions and special offers

A VIP rewards club

An easy-to-use interface

A wide choice of payment options

A choice of bets including parlays, point spreads, moneylines, and over-unders

The DraftKings app offers players a safe and secure environment in which to place bets and receive payouts. It is regulated by the relevant authorities in each state, ensuring that players have the protection afforded by all the relevant authorities.

The Official Masters App

The companion app available for those following the Masters is one of the best-reviewed by those that want to make the most of their Masters experience. The National Augusta golf club is one of the most prestigious around and this app is the digital embodiment of its world-leading reputation.

Users take to the internet every year to rhapsodize about how impressed they are by the app’s functionality and design. Fans love how easy it is to use and how well-presented the information is. Experts have gone so far as to speculate that the secretive nature of the club’s membership may extend to some of the best app developers in the industry.

There may be a grain of truth to this theory as IBM is a global partner of the Augusta Masters, taking a relatively low profile in terms of advertising and promotion as is traditional at this event. Instead, their partnership focuses on bringing their skills to the infrastructure that makes the tournament run so smoothly, with the dedicated app proving the perfect example of their seamless but sophisticated contribution.

Those that loved it cited various elements that they found appealing, including:

A smooth live stream of the action

Playing schedule

Bird’s eye views of the course

Maps of each hole

Video highlights

The two stand-out features of the app are the fact that there is footage of every player at every hole they play, so if it happens on the course during the tournament, you can watch it on the app. The other major benefit of this amazingly popular app is that it is free – a near-perfect app designed purely to make the experience of watching the masters more enjoyable for anyone who wants it.

These two apps have been made with users in mind, offering unparalleled access to the exciting world of the Masters. Fans can learn everything they could possibly need to know about the players, the course, and even the weather, and leverage that into some winning wagers while enjoying the tournament.