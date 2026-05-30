Google’s AI Search Overhaul Drove Users to DuckDuckGo

Google’s announcement of an artificial intelligence overhaul of its Search product drove a notable increase in traffic to rival search engine DuckDuckGo, according to reporting by PhoneArena.

DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine that does not track user data or build advertising profiles, attracted users who sought an alternative after Google revealed plans to embed AI-generated answers directly into search results.

The shift reflects broader user anxiety about AI summaries replacing traditional link-based results — the format most users have relied on for two decades.

What Google Changed

Google moved to integrate AI Overviews, its system for generating automated answer summaries, into the top of standard search results pages. The feature, which the company rolled out more widely in 2024, drew criticism from users who said it reduced the visibility of source links and, in some cases, produced inaccurate information.

That backlash appeared to push a portion of Google’s user base toward alternatives.

DuckDuckGo’s Position

DuckDuckGo processes over 100 million searches per day, according to figures the company has published directly. It has long marketed itself as a response to Google’s data collection practices, positioning privacy as its primary differentiator rather than raw search quality.

The engine uses results licensed from Microsoft‘s Bing index, supplemented by its own crawling and other sources.

Still, DuckDuckGo holds a fraction of Google’s market share. StatCounter data shows Google controls roughly 91% of the global search market as of early 2025, leaving all rivals competing for the remaining single-digit slice.

A Pattern, Not a First

This is not the first time Google’s product decisions have sent curious users toward DuckDuckGo. Earlier shifts — including changes to Google’s results layout and the expansion of ad placements — produced similar, if temporary, traffic bumps for the smaller rival.

Whether users stay or return to Google typically depends on habit and result quality. Search behavior research consistently shows that most users revert to their default engine within days of trying an alternative, according to studies published in journals including the Journal of the Association for Information Science and Technology.

Google remains the default search engine on Apple’s Safari browser under a deal that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, earns Google roughly $20 billion per year — a financial arrangement at the center of ongoing antitrust proceedings against the company.

That default status gives Google structural advantages no organic user migration is likely to erode quickly. DuckDuckGo, by contrast, relies almost entirely on users actively choosing to change their browser or device settings.