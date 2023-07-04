How to Edit Videos on Your Phone: Top 3 Apps in 2023

For professional editing of voluminous video material, PC software is great. But what should you do if you need to edit a video for social networks or fix an existing one, and you don’t have a computer at hand? You can download free apps. Although using them is easier than even playing at the IviBet app, you’ll still get decent videos in just a few minutes.

Of course, they cannot completely replace professional alternatives. But in these apps, you can crop the picture, correct the sound, apply effects, etc. These video editors are worthy of attention.

Movavi Clips

The first thing you see is a tutorial that will help you understand Movavi Clips features. In the free version, you can:

Add music from the app’s media library, device. Some of the sounds in the app are chargeable. To use them, you must buy the Premium version.

Trim video or cut unwanted parts.

Increase or decrease the speed of your video.

Add text. You can choose a font, color, style, horizontal and vertical alignment. You can also apply text to the whole clip or just a part of it.

Crop frame. This function doesn’t work the way we want it to. It doesn’t cut the frame, but adds a white canvas around it to fit the desired size.

Add transitions between video parts. There are over 10 pieces in total in the library.

Apply filters. There are 5 pieces in total, and you can adjust the brightness and saturation.

Duplicate the selected part of the video.

The disadvantage of the free version is the video watermark in the bottom right corner.

Power Director

An important advantage is the ease of use. All you have to do is download the app and click the “New Project” button. There is also a guide to help you better understand the available options.

You can download this video editing software for free. This version allows you to add:

An introduction to your video. For example, there are stylized mini-rolls to help make a smooth beginning, and prepare the viewer for the main video.

Text. There are more than 50 templates available.

Music from the app’s library, Shutterstock, and from your Google Drive.

Sound effects from the built-in library.

Voice-over narration. There are mixer settings for each audio track.

There is also a paid version. Its peculiarity is the absence of watermarks, with no restrictions on all materials and options. For example, the ability to customize the picture is available. You can change the brightness, contrast, temperature, add stickers, and visual effects. The free version doesn’t have this.

It’s worth paying attention to the “Gift” button in the upper right corner of the screen. If you click on it, tasks will open. If you complete them, you can get from 1 to 3 days of Premium Rate.

InShot

Using this app is simple. Immediately after the start of the button appears “Video”. You need to click on it to start editing.

In the free video editor, you can:

Change the size of the canvas. For example, for different social networks.

Add music and various special effects (noise of rain, lightning, etc.). You can add sounds both from the built-in library and from the device itself.

Overlay titles. You can select a separate part of the video when the inscription appears, change its color and background.

Choose from dozens of filters and effects (some of them are available only in the paid version).

Adjust the intensity, contrast, picture saturation, shadows, hues, sharpness, and noise.

Change the background, crop the picture, increase or decrease the playback speed, turn on noise reduction, rotate or mirror the picture.

However, the free version has some cons:

Not all filters, stickers, and effects are available.

The ad bar at the top. It’s without sound and doesn’t expand to the full screen.

Watermark. It can be removed in two ways: buy the paid version or watch the ads. To do this, you need to click on the watermark itself and click on the “Free Remove” button.

If you don’t want to see ads every time and need access to all the content, you can buy the full version of the application.