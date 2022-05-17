Is the Galaxy A52s good? All about Samsung’s mid-range phone!

Are you familiar with the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G? See our full specification review in which we analyze design, screen, performance, cameras, battery, and more. If you want to know if Samsung Galaxy A52s is good or not, you should keep reading this article.

Released in the last months of 2021, the Galaxy A52s is a turbocharged version of the A52 5G. The biggest highlight of the Samsung phone is the Snapdragon 778G processor, which guarantees up to 42% more performance than the traditional version. But it doesn’t stop there. It also features a quality screen, quad-camera, and an eye-catching design.

To help you learn more about the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, we have prepared a complete review of its specifications, including display, design, performance, cameras, battery, and of course, value for money.

Want to know everything about the Galaxy A52s 5G? Then stay with us and check it out!

Samsung Galaxy A52s specification:

Display: 6.5-inch, Super AMOLED, Full HD+ with 120 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 778G

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB (expandable)

Camera: quadruple rear 64 MP (f/1.8) + 12 MP (ultra-wide) (f/2.2) + 5 MP (macro) (f/2.4) + 5 MP (depth sensor) (f/2.4)

Records in up to 4K at 30 fps

Front camera: 32 MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh with 25 W fast charging

Connectivity: 3G, 4G, 5G Bluetooth 6.0, NFC and GPS

Operating system: Android 11

Colors: Black and White

Dimensions: 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 m

Weight: 189 g

Galaxy A52s has a modern and resistant design

The Galaxy A52s 5G has a plastic finish and an identical design to the others in the line (A52 and A52 5G). It has a modern look. It has a smooth paint job on the back and a module that houses the cameras in the same color as the body of the device. Thus, it gives the impression that the sensors are loose on the back.

On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has thin edges and a small notch in a hole to house the selfie camera. This provides good use of the screen. The A52s has Gorilla Glass protection against scratches and drops and is IP67 certified against water and dust.

The Galaxy A52s 5G also features stereo audio with Dolby Atmos technology. It comes in two colors only: black and white.

Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

The screen of the A52s 5G is a 6.5″ Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 800 nits brightness, and 20:9 aspect ratio. With this, it should deliver good colors, high brightness, and even darker blacks, in addition to the very high resolution.

Another highlight is its 120 Hz refresh rate, which delivers great fluidity, ensuring much more natural image transitions.

Snapdragon 778G processor is the highlight of the Galaxy A52s

The major upgrade that the Samsung A52s 5G has had over the other models in the lineup is in performance. This is due to its Snapdragon 778G processor, which performs up to 42% better than the A52 5G.

But that’s not all, the Samsung A52s 5G also has 6GB of RAM, plus the RAM Plus feature, which uses part of the storage like RAM, further improving performance.

The Galaxy A52s 5G also has 128GB of internal memory, which can be expanded up to 1TB. With all this, it should be able to run most of the apps and games from the Play Store well and have enough space to store all your files.

Another highlight of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is the support for the 5G network that, although not yet available in Brazil, should arrive in the coming months, ensuring very high connection speeds.

Galaxy A52s 5G has a camera with optical stabilization

The Galaxy A52s 5G features a set of four cameras at the rear. The main camera is 64 MP and features optical stabilization (OIS). The secondary cameras are a 12 MP ultra-wide with a 123° aperture, a 5 MP macro, and one used for portrait mode, also 5 MP.

The set should be able to provide crisp and clear photos during the day, and maintain the sharpness of the images, even in places with low lighting. The A52s also has a Fun mode, which uses filters to decorate your photos.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G’s rear unit shoots 4K quality movies at 30 frames per second, with a Superstable mode that keeps videos smooth and stabilized. It also does slow-motion recording at 240 frames per second. The front camera of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has 32 MP. It can take clear and high-resolution pictures in any kind of lighting. It has a portrait mode and also films in 4K quality at 30fps.

4,500mAh battery, but no charger included

The Samsung A52s has a 4,500mAh battery that, according to the manufacturer, guarantees up to two days of autonomy in moderate use. It features power management, using Artificial Intelligence, to adjust to your habits, ensuring longer battery life.

The Galaxy A52s 5G supports fast-charging up to 25W, ensuring a full charge in a very short time. But the downside of this device is that it does not come with a 25W charger included in the box.

Samsung Galaxy A52s: price and value for money

The A52s 5G was launched in September 2021 with a listed price of $3,499*, but currently, it is already found for a much more attractive price, starting at $1,799. With the current price and its good features, such as a powerful processor, 5G network support and quality display, the Samsung A52s 5G is a worthwhile model.

If what you’re looking for is something simpler, but doesn’t give up 5G network support, the Galaxy A52s 5G should be good enough for you.

Galaxy A53 Launch

After all the benefits of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, surely you have been enchanted by this device. Regarding the price, it really is a more affordable option. But we have some information that may broaden your horizons.

If you really liked the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, the new Galaxy A53 may exceed your expectations. This device, released in March 2022, stands as a strong competitor to the previous model. The Galaxy A53 is more robust, as it has the specifications of an advanced cell phone.

In the camera, for example, the new model has artificial intelligence, capable of correcting images automatically. In terms of performance, the Galaxy A53 has switched to the Exynos 1280 (octa-core up to 2.4 GHz) and the RAM has increased to 8 GB.

When it comes to battery, the benefits are even greater when compared to the Galaxy A52s 5G. The new device promises to last around 2 days with its 5,000 mAh! It is ideal for those who want better performance by investing a little bit more.