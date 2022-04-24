How to unlock Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Bootloader

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra are some of the most popular phones on the market right now, however, most users are not aware that they come with a locked Bootloader. So, if you want to make changes to your system or change your firmware, you’ll have to unlock it first.

Unfortunately, most users don’t know how to unlock the Bootloader of their phone. So we are here to explain to you exactly how to do it!

What is a Bootloader?

It is a small program that runs when you turn on your device. It tells the phone which applications are needed for the system to work properly; as long as it is not unlocked, your device can only run applications signed by Samsung.

If you want to root your phone, install TWRP recovery or custom ROMs on your Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. First, you need to unlock its Bootloader. Overall this process doesn’t take much time and won’t need your hard efforts either.

How to unlock the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra Bootloader?

Note that unlocking your device’s bootloader comes with some risks; your personal data, including apps, photos, videos, and all other files from internal storage will be deleted. Remember to back up your data before applying the steps below.

Prerequisites

Start by enabling OEM unlocking on your phone. To do that, you need to enable the Developer options menu on your phone and enable the OEM Unlock option under that menu. Back up your personal data with Smart Switch or by using the backup applications.

Guide to unlock the Bootloader

Once you have enabled OEM unlocking and backed up your data, now turn off your phone by pressing the POWER button. Then, press both “VOLUME PLUS + VOLUME MINUS” buttons simultaneously and connect it to your computer via the USB Type-C cable. When you see the Download mode warning appear, release the two buttons. Hold down the “VOLUME PLUS” button until the “Unlock Bootloader?” message appears.

Now press “VOLUME PLUS” to unlock your Bootloader. Otherwise, press “VOLUME DOWN” to cancel the unlocking. Once the unlocking process is complete and the phone is restarted, set it up without logging into your Google account. Then, connect it to a Wi-Fi network and re-enable the developer options by tapping 7 times on “Build number”. Go back to the developer options and check that the “OEM Unlock” box is greyed out.

That’s it! Your Bootloader is unlocked, you can now root your Galaxy S20/S20 plus/S20 Ultra with Magisk, install a custom recovery, and flash custom ROMs.

So, that ends this tutorial ends here. We hope that our readers will find this tutorial helpful. If you find any trouble unlocking the bootloader on your Samsung phone, you can reach out to us. Drop your comments below to reach us.

We would be happy to help you further and unlock your smartphone successfully.