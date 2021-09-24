These Smartphones Will Receive Android 12 Update [And When]

You know what? The Android 12 is just around the corner and we can only rejoice that soon users of relatively new devices will get the update. As always, however, there is a small fly in the ointment in a huge barrel of honey. As usual, the update will not come immediately and not to everyone. Firstly the phones of one brand will be updated, then the other and so on.

And also not all models will get the long-awaited number release. This is due to the fact that not all developers are really fast. And sometimes there’s marketing interest, like new models. However, this is a much rarer reason. Let’s look at what we have at the moment. What can we say now about the dates and models whose owners should wait for the cherished “update” button to appear in their phones’ settings?

The release of Android 12

This year’s adaptation issues are due in part to a major design change. Android 12 will be made in Material You style and for some manufacturers, this could be a big problem. It may take extra time to iron out bugs and adapt elements of their own shells and it’s no surprise that some models may make their users wait a little longer.

There is no complete and accurate information yet as to when exactly and which smartphones will receive the new operating system, so some of the data is based on leaks and circumstantial information, but it still gives a good idea of what we should expect.

Looking ahead, we can roughly say that most current flagships will get Android 12 by the end of this year, while mid- and low-end models won’t get it until early 2022.

Android 12 on the Google Pixel

Google Pixel owners will get access to Android 12 on launch day. There’s no surprise in this, as it’s the backbone device for the new operating system. According to Android internal documents, developers plan to add Android 12 source code to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on October 4. The AOSP download date is traditionally the launch date for Android, so for now we can aim for October 4.

All models starting with the Google Pixel 3 and including versions with an “a” prefix will get the update. The Pixel 6 will also get it, but from the looks of it, it will go on sale after the operating system launch date. For now, we can say that the following devices will be available to update on October 4:

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5a

Google Pixel 6

When Android 12 will be released for Samsung

Samsung usually launches the beta version after the official Android launch. However, given how delayed Android 12 is and how extensive the changes are, the company has already launched the One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy S21 series. While those who have already had a chance to try it out say that Samsung has a long way to go before the final version. The beta version should even appear on older flagships such as the S20 series.

One UI 3.0 appeared on the Galaxy S20 in December 2020, followed by the Note 20, S10 and other major phones in January 2021. In theory, we’ll see a similar pattern with 4.0. The S21 will get Android 12 in December, followed by the Note 20, foldable devices and the latest Galaxy A phones in January. Later – from spring to summer 2022 – older phones and tablets will also be updated.

Here’s the current list of Samsung smartphones due to the update to Android 12 altogether:

Galaxy S21/S21 Plus/S21 Ultra

Galaxy S20/S20 Plus/S20 Ultra/S20 FE

Galaxy S10/S10 Plus/S10 Ultra/S10 Lite/S10e

Galaxy Note 20/S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10/Note 10 Plus/10 Lite

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy A72/A52s/A52/A42/A32/A22/A12/A02s/A02

Galaxy A71/A51/A41/A31/A21s/A21/A11

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy M62/M42/M32/M12/M02s/M02

Galaxy M51/M31s/M31 Prime/M21s/M21/M11/M01s/M01

Galaxy F62/F52 5G/F22/F12/F02s/F41

Galaxy XCover 5/Galaxy XCover Pro

OnePlus to upgrade to Android 12

OxygenOS 12 will be an interesting Android 12 release for several reasons. Firstly, the underlying software is combined with ColorOS, the operating system created by Oppo, OnePlus’ parent company. Secondly, OnePlus had trouble installing the OxygenOS 11 operating system on most of its line of phones last year, which led to delays.

Android 12 proved to be a much more complex OS and had more bugs than Android 11. Does this mean that OnePlus will have even more problems updating its phones on time? It could all be.

For now, the closed beta version only works on the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, but the open version for the same devices should be available by the end of September. The release should take place before the end of the year. It’s unlikely that the wait will be longer, even if there are major difficulties.

As far as we can tell right now, the list of OnePlus Android 12 updates consists of the following phones:

OnePlus 7/7 Pro/7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 7T/7T Pro/7T Pro McLaren

OnePlus 8/8 Pro/8T

OnePlus 9/9 Pro/9R/9 RT

OnePlus Nord/Nord SE/Nord 2/Nord N200

Which OPPO models will get Android 12

As OPPO has long been active in international markets and has already gained a large user base, they will be happy that many models will get Android 12. OPPO is reportedly planning to install the update on more than a hundred phones, including all 2021 and 2020 models and most 2019 phones. Below is a long list of phones that are likely to be updated:

Find X3/ X3 Pro/X3 Neo/X3 Lite

Find X2/X2 Pro/X2 Neo/X2 Lite

Reno 6/6 Pro/6 Pro +/6Z

Reno 5/5 Pro/5 Pro +/5 Lite/5K/5F

Reno 4/4 Pro/4F/4Z/4 Lite/4 SE

Reno 3/Reno 3 Pro

A95/A94/A93/A93s

A74/A73/A72

A55/A54/A53/A53s/A52

A35/A33/A32/A31

A16/A15s/A12s/A12e

K9

F19 Pro/F19 Pro +/F19

F17 Pro/F17

F15

As for the actual timeline, we only know the OPPO ColorOS 12 beta testing schedule for the Chinese markets so far. No word yet on when the new product will be released in global markets. This is the current beta testing schedule, if the information is of any use to you:

October: Find X3 series, OnePlus 9 series

November: Find X2 series, Reno 6 series

December: Reno 5 series, K9, A95, Ace 2 series, OnePlus 8 series

When can we install Android 12 on Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 Android 11 OS is the company’s best software in recent years. Android 12 is therefore even more interesting.

Right now, several Xiaomi phones are eligible for the beta version of Android 12. Specifically, the Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i and Mi 11 Pro. But they are using the standard Android 12, not the new Android shell that Xiaomi will release. MIUI 12.5 Android 12 can only be tested by Mi 11 users and only in China from the end of August.

As a result, a huge number of models will receive the update, including devices from Xiaomi itself and its sub-brands. Among them:

Xiaomi Mi 11/Mi 11 Pro/Mi 11 Ultra/Mi 11/Mi 11 Lite/Mi 11T/Mi 11T Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4/Mi Mix Fold

Xiaomi Mi 10/Mi 10 Pro/Mi 10 Youth/Mi 10i/Mi 10s/Mi 10T/Mi 10T Pro/Mi 10T Lite

Redmi 10/Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi Note 10

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 8 2021

Redmi K40

Redmi K30

Redmi 10X

POCO F3

POCO F2 Pro

POCO X3/X3 Pro

POCO X2

POCO M3/M3 Pro

POCO M2/M2 Pro

POCO C3

It’s hard to say when exactly the update will be released, but we can expect it to be available for the major models before the end of 2021.

Nokia is another phone company that has had problems with updates. Despite being the only manufacturer still releasing Android One phones, Nokia has failed to deliver on its promise of releasing the OS at the same time as the Pixel phones. What has happened is that the update schedule was there, but the updates themselves were not.

As for specific models, these Nokia phones are guaranteed to get the Android 12 update:

Nokia X20

Nokia X10

Nokia XR20

Nokia G20

Nokia G10

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia 8 V 5G UW

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.3

Nokia 1.3

Nokia 2.4

Nokia 3.4

When will LG get Android 12

LG has confirmed rumours that it will be leaving the smartphone market, but it has also promised to update some models to Android 12. These eight phones are LG Wing, LG Velvet, LG V50S, LG V50, LG G8, LG Q31, LG Q52, LG Q92. That said, the first two will also get Android 13.