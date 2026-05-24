How to Watch the 2026 F1 Canadian Grand Prix Free

Kimi Antonelli enters the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal as the series leader, having won three consecutive races.

Viewers in the United States can watch the race free on ESPN’s broadcast network or stream it through the ESPN app without a cable subscription during the free-trial window.

When It Airs

The Canadian Grand Prix main race takes place Sunday. Qualifying runs Saturday, with practice sessions beginning Friday.

All sessions air on ESPN and ESPN2 in the U.S. Cord-cutters can access the broadcast through live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV, each of which carries ESPN.

Free Viewing Options

Viewers without a subscription can stream the race through the ESPN app using a cable or satellite provider login. Some providers offer a free trial period that covers the race window.

F1’s own platform, F1 TV Pro, also carries every session live. New subscribers receive a free trial, though availability varies by region.

In Canada, TSN and RDS hold broadcast rights. TSN subscribers can stream through the TSN app; non-subscribers can purchase a day pass.

Antonelli’s Run

Antonelli, 18, drives for Mercedes. His three-race winning streak is the longest active run on the 2026 grid.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal is a street-style track known for its long straights and tight chicanes, which favor high-downforce setups and strong braking performance.

Mercedes has historically performed well in Canada. The team won the Canadian Grand Prix in 2019 with Lewis Hamilton, who has since moved to Ferrari.

Background

Formula 1 expanded its U.S. broadcasting agreement with ESPN through the 2025 season, according to ESPN. Subsequent rights terms have not been publicly disclosed in full.

F1 reported a global television audience of 750 million viewers across the 2023 season, citing Formula 1's own figures. The series has targeted North American growth following the surge in viewership tied to the Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive.

The Canadian Grand Prix returned to the calendar in 2022 after a two-year absence caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has appeared on the F1 schedule every year since 1978, with the exception of 2009 and the two pandemic years.

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve sits on Île Notre-Dame, an artificial island in the St. Lawrence River built from earth excavated during Montreal’s Metro construction in the 1960s.