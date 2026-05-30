Google One Free Trial Ends, and Some Users Are Walking Away

Google’s bundled free subscription to Google One — its cloud storage and membership service — is expiring for users who received it with Samsung Galaxy S25+ purchases, and at least some are choosing not to renew.

Google One bundles storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos under a single paid plan, starting at 100 gigabytes for $2.99 per month, according to Google's pricing page.

Samsung offered the promotion as an incentive with Galaxy S25+ purchases earlier this year. The trial gave buyers temporary access to expanded storage and other Google One benefits at no cost.

When the trial ends, users revert to Google’s free 15-gigabyte storage tier unless they pay for a plan. For some, that ceiling is enough.

The 15 GB limit covers combined storage across Google’s core services. Users who stay within that threshold have little reason to upgrade.

Google One’s paid tiers go beyond storage. They include access to Google’s Gemini Advanced AI assistant, VPN service, and family sharing for up to five people, according to Google's One plan details.

Still, users who do not rely heavily on Google’s ecosystem may find those extras offer limited day-to-day value. Competing cloud services, including Apple iCloud+ and Microsoft OneDrive, offer comparable storage at similar price points.

Apple charges $0.99 per month for 50 GB through iCloud+. Microsoft bundles 1 terabyte of OneDrive storage with Microsoft 365 Personal for $6.99 per month.

The broader cloud storage market remains competitive. Statista data shows Google Drive held roughly 15 percent of the global cloud storage market as of recent estimates, trailing competitors in some segments.

For Android users already managing storage through a mix of services — local device storage, a work Microsoft account, or manufacturer cloud options like Samsung Cloud — a standalone Google One subscription can represent redundant spending.

Samsung Cloud, for its part, offers 5 GB of free storage for device backups. It does not integrate with Google’s services.

The expiry of promotional trials often serves as a natural decision point. Users assess what they actually used during the free period and decide whether the habit justifies the cost.