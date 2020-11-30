NEWYES SyncPen 2 Generation Converts Handwritten Notes into Digital Text

When you think of an idea you would feel like jotting it down in your own handwriting, right? However, entering the notes into the laptop later on is a time-consuming task. If you want to save time, you need to find a way to turn your handwritten notes into editable digital text. There is definitely a way out! NEWYES SyncPen 2 does that job for you and minimizes your effort to a great extent. It can be said that it works literally by magical science because technology has definitely come a long way.

NEWYES SyncPen2 funded on Kickstarter’s platform is a very handy piece of hardware that has a motion-tracking sensor inside it. Whatever you write using it gets captured at the frequency of 200 frames in one second which is then converted into digital text. Hand-drawn doodles and sketches can also be captured and changed into digital files because sometimes you would even like to draw your ideas down. This is useful for those who are into designing.

SyncPen 2 comes with a 10 inch LCD writing pad where it is supposed to be used. The best part about it is that you can write in any color of your choice and it lets you email your notes from the LCD pad directly. You can share notes with team members as well along with recording audio logs. So, you can write notes and record audio at the same time with NEWYES SyncPen 2.

It is just one device that sorts out everything for you especially if you are in the corporate world with lots of meetings to attend and are always pressed for time. The NEWYES SyncPen 2 is a must-have for any tech-savvy person and is a boon for those who have the habit of taking handwritten notes but are super-busy to get them into the laptop.

So, let’s have a closer look at this smart pen and find out what makes SyncPen 2 so special.

How does the SyncPen 2 work?

The SyncPen 2 comes with a camera that scans the LCD pad’s dot matrix coordinates while you write or doodle. The images are then transferred to your phone’s NEWYES NOTE App. The notes can also be uploaded to the cloud in order to let you access them at any point of time with ease.

What are the specifications of SyncPen 2?

The main specifications of SyncPen 2 are the following:

The smart pen is made of aluminum alloy making it sturdy enough.

It has a battery life of a good 8 hours making it easy for you to carry it around with you without having to worry about charging it at least for a few hours.

It enables Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

It is available in black color.

What are the features of SyncPen 2 and the NEWYES NOTE app?

Now, there are many other smart pens around but there are certain features of SyncPen 2 that makes it stand out among the rest. Find the amazing features below:

1. No specific writing angle is needed

While other pens require you to hold them at one particular angle in order to capture the writing, SyncPen 2 allows you to write the way you want to because your notes will get captured regardless of the writing angle you choose.

This smart pen gives you 360 degree freedom and makes sure that whatever you write is captured.

2. SyncPen 2 can store notes

SyncPen 2 is capable of storing 800 pages of notes even when you are offline. This means that there is no need to keep your phone switched on in order to save the notes in the app. The smart pen is quite self-sufficient in handling the job at least to a certain extent.

You don’t have to worry about having an active internet connection too. Once you connect to the app, the offline notes can get synced with the app and nothing will be missed out.

3. App uploads notes to the cloud

The NEWYES NOTE app lets you upload the notes to the cloud so that you can have a look at them whenever you want to. You can tag notes in order to make it all more organized and can use keywords to search for notes. You are free to sort notes by their date as well.

This way you will not have any problem in navigating through the notes which is not the case when you write them down on a paper pad.

4. Recognizes 66 languages

The most exciting feature of the NEWYES NOTE app is that it can recognize your handwriting in 66 different languages. This gives you the freedom to write in other languages too apart from English. However, it does not stop with language; the app recognizes math formulas and chemistry equations too.

So, this seems a great deal for students too and it would be a great help while preparing lecture notes. Professors would also find this technology useful for their day to day work.

5. Converts notes to several formats

The digital file format of the notes is easy to convert from MS Word document to a PDF or JPG. Being able to move from one format to another provides flexibility which is very convenient for every user.

The Biggest Benefit of Using SyncPen 2

Using SyncPen 2 is a great way of replacing paper. Instead of noting down notes on a paper pad, you are doing it on an LCD writing pad. This way you are contributing towards making this world paperless which means that you are taking a step towards being eco-friendly.

Also, as already mentioned above, you are saving your valuable time by choosing SyncPen 2 as you no longer need to enter your notes into your laptop. They are directly converted into digital text that can be edited. The benefit you are getting is really worth the money you spend on the SyncPen2. In short, there is no better way of going digital!

