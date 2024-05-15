The Ultimate SEO Strategy: Your Complete Guide

SEO in the modern era continues evolving. All websites need it if they’re going to be competitive. You must have someone on staff who can handle your SEO, or you can always farm it out instead.

The best guest posting services and similar entities can help with your SEO. Before you reach out to one, though, let’s take some time to go over SEO for the layperson.

What Are SEO Basics?

SEO, shorthand for search engine optimization, means the techniques or strategies you use to boost your website up the Google rankings. There are proven ways of doing this, and you need to, because otherwise, your potential clients or customers probably won’t ever find your site. You should try to get your website to the front page of Google searches having to do with your niche.

How Can You Implement SEO Best Practices?

Implementing SEO best practices is something you can hire an agency to do if you have the money in your operating budget. You can also hire an SEO specialist and have them on staff for this purpose.

If you have a small, simplistic website, you might only need one person skilled in SEO best practices to handle that for you. If you have a larger, more complex website, you may need a whole team.

What Are Some Proven SEO Techniques to Get Your Site to Rank?

SEO is never static. It changes with each passing year. Certain techniques that worked in its infancy, like keyword stuffing, would never work today.

Even though SEO is constantly changing, there are a few tried and true techniques that should yield positive results for your site. The first is the creation and installation of inbound and outbound links. Inbound links will lead a website visitor from one part of your site to another part of it. Outbound ones will link to another site entirely.

Though it seems counterintuitive to have links on your website that would lead a visitor to a different site, you still need those. They’re one of the things the Google web crawlers will look for when they assess your site.

What Else Does Your Site Need from an SEO Standpoint?

You also need to do keyword research and include keywords and keyword phrases having to do with your niche on your website. You should include them in places like your H1 and H2 tags. You can also include them strategically in other locations throughout your content.

You will want to do offsite SEO as well. That includes strategies like guest blogging on other sites. Doing so establishes that you’re an expert in your field, and you can include an outbound link at the end of your blog post that leads to your site.

If you hire someone to develop your SEO strategy, they will know more techniques you can utilize. Don’t think you can get along without optimizing your site, though. You’ll never be able to get the market share you want without using SEO best practices.