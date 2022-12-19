Three of the Best Budget, Mid-Tier, and High-End Android Phones

Can you believe that it is more than 14 years since the first Android-powered mobile phone launched into the public domain? The HTC Dream, known as the T-Mobile G1 in the United States, was the first commercially released device using the Linux-based Android operating system. It hit the shelves on September 23, 2008! Little did consumers know back then that the HTC Dream would be the catalyst for the epic Android phones we use today.

Today’s Android phones are streets ahead of the HTC Dream. Fourteen years of continual development from dozens of manufacturers has resulted in Android devices becoming integral to our day-to-day lives. Of course, they are used for phone calls and texts, but user watch videos, enjoy online sports betting at BetOnline, play games, and run office applications from the palms of their hands. Android phones come in all shapes and sizes, with so many different specifications that it is impossible to list them all, and with prices to suit all budgets. Which are some of the best budget, mid-tier, and high-end Android phones? Keep reading to find out.

Best High-End Android Phone – Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung is by far the biggest Android manufacturer in the global market and one that releases new models with alarming regularity. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best mobile phones ever, and that includes Apple iPhones. Some say the S22 Ultra is the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the similarities are there for all to see. However, the S22 is an incredible device in its own right, even if buying one may break the bank; some places charge $1,500 for them.

The S22 Ultra’s design is a little plain, but underneath that exterior lays a monster of a device. The 6.8in AMOLED display has impressive brightness and a buttery-smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that displays at 3088×1440 resolution; it looks fantastic.

There is also a 108Mp primary camera, at least 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and Samsung’s powerful Exynon 2200 chipset. Oh, and the battery life is astounding. Many manufacturers claim all-day performance, but the S22 Ultra’s battery easily lasts 24 hours, even with constant use. This device truly is impressive.

Best Mid-Tier Android Phone – Google Pixel 6a

You may be wondering why the Google Pixel 6a is recommended when the newer Google Pixel 7 is out there. The reason is the 6a is available for around $250-300 cheaper than the newer model, but you do not get $250-300 worth of new features that make buying the more recent model worthwhile.

The Pixel 6a will cost you around $450, and you get a lot of phone for your bucks. First, because it is a Google device, expect the cameras and operating system to be sleek and unbutchered like other manufacturers tend to do. The 6.1in AMOLED screen may only have a 60Hz refresh rate, but it still displays excellent color and brightness.

The Tensor processor is the same one Google puts in the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Coupled with 6GB of RAM, the 6a makes light work of any tasks you through its way. Pixel 6a’s primary camera is only 12.2MP, yet it still produces eye-catching stills photographs. According to some review sites, people carry the Pixel 6a around just for the camera because it is that good.

Best Budget Android Phone – Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

The budget Android phone market has exploded recently, with several manufacturers creating superb devices for a fraction of the cost of flagship handsets. Chinese brand Xiaomi is one of those; its Poco X3 NFC phone is one of the best budget phones available.

It is difficult to believe the Poco X3 NFC is available for $200-$250. The backlight can sometimes act erratically, and the camera struggles in all but the best lighting conditions. Still, Xiaomi can be forgiven because it put a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, a 120Hz 6.67in AMOLED screen, and a 5160mAh battery that can easily last two days of moderate use.