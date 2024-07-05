The iGaming industry has been growing rapidly with each passing year. Already, we’ve seen it break past the US$100 billion annual revenue mark, and experts are predicting that it will only grow bigger in the future. That means that there will certainly be more customers creating online casino accounts. That is why, we would like to share some tips for newcomers to online gambling.

Finding the Right Sites

The first step is to find trustworthy, reliable, and legitimate websites. Luckily, for those of you who want to play casino games online in 2024, finding a respectable website is easier than ever. The best way to ensure that a site is legit is to look for a license. Offshore licenses like the Malta Gaming Authority, the Curacao Gambling License, or the Estonia License have all proven themselves as top tier seals of quality.

Another simple way to determine the safety of a website is to simply go over some reviews. Both customer and professional reviews offer a ton of great insight. Of course, you do have to be careful, as professional reviews often approach the game from the point of view of a critic, who may only have experienced the best of the best. On the other hand, customer reviews tend to be bias, for good or bad.

Try Out Demos

Whether you are playing at a real money online casino or at a social gambling site, you can always try out the games for free before you start betting. In fact, that is what social gambling sites are for. If you didn’t know, a social casino is a website or establishment that lets you play the classic games without having to wager money.

If you don’t feel like going through the trouble of checking out a social casino, remember that even at online casinos, you can try out the games in demo mode, for free. We would definitely recommend spinning a few demo reels, just to get a feeling of what the game is like. If you like it, great, but if you don’t, at least you won’t feel bad for sending money down the toilet.

FOMO and Gambling

The Fear of Missing Out is a relatively recently noted phenomenon. It is a type of anxiety that occurs when a person feels like they’ve missed out on a certain aspect of a hobby. In gambling, it manifests as the fear that a player might miss out on winning it big, or that they might miss out on playing a hit new game. This fear then prompts players to bet well outside of their means.

FOMO can be quite dangerous. However, luckily, many experts have shared effective ways to combat and overcome the Fear of Missing Out. We would recommend that, if you believe you are suffering from FOMO, or any other type of insecurity or anxiety that may lead to problem gambling, to consult some effective measures for dealing with the problem, before it grows out of hand.