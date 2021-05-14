Comparison of the GeForce GTX 10 series Graphics cards for gaming

Graphics cards are used along with GPUs for faster processing. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 10 series involves a complex circuit and assembly that can process vast amounts of data. Graphics cards have the ability to process many streams simultaneously that makes it possible to handle huge workloads. They are used for activities such as gaming, video editing, 3D rendering, graphics, and animation. It can give a real-life feeling to games with better and improved light effects. GPUs are also used for areas that demand faster processing of many bits of information. This includes machine learning, deep learning, and AI programs.

Graphics cards are made of components called cores. The graphics cards are connected to the overall system for connectivity and processing capability. There are two types of graphics cards- integrated and discrete. The integrated graphics cards are embedded next to the CPU. They may have a lower capability for processing information. The discrete cards have their own circuit board, allowing them to process more and at a faster speed.

As graphics cards are upgraded and updated on a regular basis, you have many choices in the market at any given time. If you would like to upgrade to new graphics cards or GPUs, you can always sell used graphic cards for a good price. The right price is determined by the supply and demand for the particular model, brand, and version of GPU.

Overview of GeForce GTX graphics cards

There are two main companies that produce graphics cards for a range of applications. Nvidia and AMD compete in the market, releasing new and better versions of graphics cards for gaming, video streaming, content creation, and much more. When you decide to buy new or used graphics cards, you must research all the available options. The right type of graphics card will depend on your usage. If you are able to understand the specifications and features of the graphics card and match them to your activity, you can go for the right option. It is also necessary to look at graphic card comparisons to make sure that you go for the correct one.

In order to compare graphics cards, it is necessary to look at the individual components that make them. You can also compare on the basis of specifications and features. As these determine the processing capability, it can affect your purchasing decision.

Nvidia has many generations and a series of exciting graphics cards. It covers a wide range of gaming options that require intensive processing capability. One of the series that offers faster processing and impressive capability is the 10 series graphics cards. It has many types within the 10 series differing in key specifications and features. For graphic card comparison, we must look at GPU engine specs, memory spec, and few other details.

Comparison of GeForce GTX graphics cards

The GeForce GTX 10 Series and GeForce RTX 30 series represent the range of Nvidia graphics cards

for high-speed gaming with fast processing capabilities. Powered by Nvidia Ampere architecture, the RTX 30 series is the latest collection of graphics cards that has everything you would need for an amazing gaming experience. It has a large number of cores that can handle multiple streams of data. The faster processing can translate to clear resolution, sharp imaging, and high productivity. The GeForce GTX 10 series has many versions with a wide range of applications. The GeForce RTX 30 series supersedes the GTX 10 series with newer upgrades and higher productivity. You can also enjoy the latest feature called ray tracing that can give a real-life feel while using any of the games. It delivers crystal clear graphics with an ability to mimic real-world scenarios.

1. GeForce GTX 1080i

It has advanced technology and impressive memory for NVIDIA Pascal™-powered gaming. It can support many gaming applications with a higher clock speed, a greater number of cores, and a focus on energy efficiency. It is ready to deliver VR capability and can process multiple activities with absolute ease.

2. GeForce GTX 1080

This is another impressive choice with efficient power consumption. It is also well known for its fully capable thermal technology that sets it apart from the other type of graphics card. If you are looking for a serious gaming application, you can find it absolutely beneficial.

3. GeForce GTX 1070i

When graphics-intensive applications are involved, the GeForce GTX 1070i acts as a reliable choice with excellent capability. It ranks at the top spot when it comes to speed and gaming horsepower.

4. GeForce GTX 1070

Powered by an innovative Nvidia Pascal architecture, the GeForce GTX 1070 is known for its power efficiency. It delivers impressive performance-per-watt that ensures capability for any gaming applications.

5. GeForce GTX 1060

If high-definition gaming and VR are the central focus, the GeForce GTX 1060 is fully equipped to handle the gaming requirements.

6. GeForce GTX 1050i

Loaded with the most innovative Nvidia game-ready technologies is the signature highlight of the GTX 1050. With faster processing and high-speed delivery, it has a wide range of applications.

7. GeForce GTX 1050

A popular choice among gaming enthusiasts, the GeForce GTX 1050 has the capability to transform a PC into a gaming powerhouse.

Comparison of 10 series graphics cards

1. GPU engine specs

The GPU engine specs involve three components- CUDA cores, base clock, and boost clock. The CUDA cores are the main component of the graphics cards. They are the individual elements within the card that process data. Multiple cores can handle vast amounts of data, thereby increasing the processing speed.

The base clock refers to the default clock speed. It is the standard speed as offered by the original manufacturer. The clock speed is calculated by a unit called MHz. Faster clock speed translates to more processing capacity. Boost clock refers to the maximum speed that can be reached by increasing the clock speed within the specifications. It is an excellent way of ensuring more productivity from the system. When it is possible to increase the clock speed, it is referred to as overclocking.

There are four categories under the 10 series graphics cards- GEFORCE GTX 1080, 1070, 1060, 1050. The different numbers refer to the newer versions as upgraded and updated by the manufacturer. Each of the graphics cards can support a large selection of applications.

The 1080 category has the maximum number of CUDA cores. The number decreases in the subsequent graphics cards. The 1080 Ti has 3584, while 1080 has 2560. The number of cores decreases in the 1070 category with the 1070 Ti containing 2432, while 1070 contains 1920. In the 1060 category, the 6GB type has 1280, while the 3GB has 1152. The lowest number of cores are found in 1050 with 768 in 1050 Ti and 640 in 1050. In terms of base clock and boost clock, there is hardly any difference between the different types.

2. Memory Specification

The memory spec contains the following components- memory speed, standard memory config, memory interface width, and memory bandwidth. For graphic card comparison, you can check the memory speed as one of the deciding factors. The 1080 category has 11Gbps memory speed, while it decreases in the subsequent series. The 1070 and 1060 have 8.0Gbps, while 1050 has 7.0Gbps. The standard memory config. can be compared to understand the performance and processing capacity. 1080 has a standard memory config. of 11 GB GDDR5X, while the lowest of 4GB GDDR5X is found in the 1050 version.

The memory interface width is increased with each newer version. The lowest is 128-bit in 1050, while the highest is 352-bit in the 1080 version. 1070 has a memory width of 256-bit, while 1060 has 192-bit. The same increasing trend can be seen in memory bandwidth as the newer versions have a higher value.

3. Additional information

All the types have multi-monitors with 4 displays. There is no difference between all the types in terms of the maximum digital resolution and maximum VGA resolution. All the types have standard display connectors that support all connectivity options.

In terms of technologies that are supported by the graphics cards, you would notice there is hardly any difference. Some of the supported technologies include MFAA, CUDA, Microsoft DirectX, Nvidia Gameworks, Dynamic super-resolution to name a few.

