B9.GAME Copies BC.GAME’s Platform to Mislead Users — A Closer Look at the Risks

Deepak GuptaLast Updated: August 11, 2025
A Growing Problem in the Crypto Gaming World

As cryptocurrency-based platforms surge in popularity, so does the risk of copycat scams. One of the most troubling examples is B9.GAME, which has allegedly copied the look, feel, and functionality of the trusted platform BC.GAME. While BC.GAME has built a legitimate reputation in the space, B9.GAME is undermining that trust by replicating its interface and misleading new users.

This article breaks down how the deception works, why it matters, and how you can protect yourself.

Why BC.GAME Has Earned Industry Trust

Before understanding the risks of B9.GAME, it’s important to recognize what sets BC.GAME apart. This platform has:

  • A verified license from Curacao eGaming
  • Transparent business practices and visible leadership
  • An active and engaged global community
  • Provably fair games with blockchain verification
  • Support for over 100 cryptocurrencies and fast withdrawals

These factors have made BC.GAME one of the most respected names in crypto gaming.

B9.GAME: A Cloned Experience Without the Credibility

B9.GAME, on the other hand, appears to have recreated BC.GAME’s interface almost identically. This includes:

  • The same visual layout and color schemes
  • Identical menu structures and user dashboards
  • Bonus offers that mimic BC.GAME’s reward system
  • Similar calls-to-action and loyalty tier structures
  • Matching button placements and promotional phrasing

However, the resemblance ends at the surface. Behind the cloned façade is a platform with no licensing, no transparency, and growing user complaints.

The Real-World Impact on Users

Users who mistakenly deposit funds on B9.GAME believing it’s affiliated with BC.GAME are facing serious consequences. These include:

  • Unfulfilled withdrawal requests
  • Account suspensions without explanation
  • Disappearing balances and frozen funds
  • Ignored customer support inquiries
  • Confusion and frustration due to brand impersonation

In many cases, users only realize the difference after experiencing financial loss — or after searching for BC.GAME support and learning they’ve been misled.

How B9.GAME Is Spreading the Deception

B9.GAME is not relying on random traffic alone. Reports suggest it is actively:

  • Running online ads with keywords related to BC.GAME
  • Creating fake reviews and affiliate content to drive signups
  • Targeting crypto users in emerging markets with fewer protections
  • Using nearly identical branding to pass as legitimate
  • Exploiting users’ brand familiarity to reduce skepticism

This strategic impersonation is designed to bypass the usual caution many users apply when trying a new platform.

Regions Most Affected by the Clone Platform

Data from user complaints show that B9.GAME is especially active in:

  • Southeast Asia (Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia)
  • South Asia (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Colombia)
  • Eastern Europe (Ukraine, Romania)
  • African crypto hotspots (Nigeria, Kenya)
     

In these regions, limited regulation and rapid crypto adoption have created an ideal environment for such scams to thrive.

Key Differences Between BC.GAME and B9.GAME

If you’re unsure whether a platform is authentic, these details can help:

FeatureBC.GAMEB9.GAME
LicensingPublicly licensed and verifiedNo licensing info available
Company IdentityTransparent and traceableHidden or missing details
Customer Support24/7, live support availableLittle to no real support
Blockchain FairnessVerified via public auditsNo verifiable fairness tools
Platform AgeOperational since 2017New domain with no history

BC.GAME’s Official Response

BC.GAME has confirmed that it has no connection to B9.GAME and has begun taking legal and public action to protect its brand, including:

  • Filing infringement notices against the B9.GAME domain
  • Issuing public alerts across social media
  • Advising users to verify all official links
  • Launching education campaigns to inform the community
  • Coordinating with cybersecurity teams to investigate further

Despite these efforts, preventing user losses will require vigilance at the individual level.

What to Do If You’ve Been Affected

If you’ve used B9.GAME and believe you’ve been misled, here are the steps you can take:

  • Document all interactions and transactions with screenshots
  • Contact your wallet provider to flag B9.GAME’s addresses
  • Report the platform to scam-tracking tools like Chainabuse
  • Warn others on platforms like Reddit, Discord, and Telegram
  • Avoid further deposits, and never reuse passwords from the affected account

Spreading awareness is one of the most powerful tools the crypto community has.

Final Thoughts: Don’t Let Familiarity Lead to Loss

B9.GAME’s imitation of BC.GAME is a textbook example of brand impersonation in crypto. By copying the appearance of a trusted platform, B9.GAME is luring users into a trap — and leaving them with no way to recover their funds.

In an industry where regulation often lags behind innovation, user education and skepticism are key. Always verify a platform before you engage. Look for licensing, check the site’s history, and confirm links from trusted sources.

If something feels off, don’t take the risk. In crypto, there are no chargebacks — only hard lessons.

