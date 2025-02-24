10 Best Carrom Board Games for Android [2025]

Here’s a list of 10 best carrom board games for Android in 2025, featuring fun gameplay, realistic physics, and multiplayer modes.

Carrom is one of the most loved board games around the world. Its charm lies in its simplicity. All you need is a flat surface, some coins, and a striker. The goal? To flick the coins into pockets using the striker. Over the years, the game has evolved and can now be played on mobile phones. Android users can enjoy carrom right from their phones, anytime and anywhere.

In 2025, there are plenty of great carrom games for Android, each offering unique features and gameplay experiences. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, there’s something for everyone.

In this article, we gather the top 10 carrom board games for Android phones in 2025. These games offer various modes, multiplayer options, and realistic physics. We’ll go through the features, the gameplay, and the things that make each game stand out.

So, let’s get started with a look at the top picks for this year!

1. Carrom Pool: Disc Game

Carrom Pool: Disc Game is one of the most popular carrom games on Android. Developed by Miniclip, this game brings the classic carrom board experience to your fingertips.

It offers smooth controls and realistic physics, which makes the game feel very close to the real thing. The game has a simple but effective interface, making it easy for anyone to pick up and play.

Game Features:

Multiplayer Matches: You can play with your friends or compete with players from around the world.

You can play with your friends or compete with players from around the world. Game Modes: There are three different modes you can enjoy: Carrom, Free Style, and Disc Pool.

There are three different modes you can enjoy: Carrom, Free Style, and Disc Pool. Customization Options: You can unlock different strikers and pucks, which adds a fun layer of personalization to the game.

You can unlock different strikers and pucks, which adds a fun layer of personalization to the game. Smooth Controls: The touch controls are intuitive, and the physics are designed to give you a realistic experience.

The touch controls are intuitive, and the physics are designed to give you a realistic experience. Offline Play: If you prefer playing without an internet connection, you can still enjoy the game offline.

If you prefer playing without an internet connection, you can still enjoy the game offline. Victory Chests and Rewards: Every time you win, you can unlock rewards in victory chests.

Carrom Pool offers daily golden shot challenges where you can win cool prizes. This keeps the game interesting, and you can compete in various arenas worldwide. With millions of players, this game ensures you’ll never run out of opponents.

2. Carrom Meta-Board Disc Game

Carrom Meta-Board Disc Game offers a unique experience by combining voice chat with classic carrom gameplay. You can play with your friends online or against AI opponents. The game offers 3D graphics, which give the game a realistic feel. Its controls are smooth, making it easy for new players to jump in and start playing.

Game Features:

Real-time Voice Chat: You can chat with your friends or other players while playing the game.

You can chat with your friends or other players while playing the game. 3D Graphics: The game features realistic 3D graphics, making the visuals more engaging.

The game features realistic 3D graphics, making the visuals more engaging. Multiple Modes: You can play in classic carrom mode, freestyle carrom mode, or pool disc carrom mode.

You can play in classic carrom mode, freestyle carrom mode, or pool disc carrom mode. Online and Offline Play: You can play with friends online or offline, or choose to play against AI opponents.

You can play with friends online or offline, or choose to play against AI opponents. Leaderboards and Leagues: Compete with others and see where you rank globally.

Compete with others and see where you rank globally. Customizable Strikers and Pucks: The game offers different types of strikers and pucks to unlock.

This game is perfect for players who enjoy a more interactive carrom experience with the added fun of voice chat and 3D visuals. It’s available for both online multiplayer and offline single-player modes.

3. World of Carrom: 3D Board Game

World of Carrom is a beautifully designed carrom game with 3D graphics. This game offers both single-player and multiplayer modes. It lets you play against AI or pass and play with friends. The game has different environments where you can play, and it also offers customizable strikers and pucks to personalize your gaming experience.

Game Features:

3D Graphics: The game has stunning 3D graphics that make the game come to life.

The game has stunning 3D graphics that make the game come to life. Freestyle, Board, and Pool Disc Modes: You can choose from multiple game modes to suit your playing style.

You can choose from multiple game modes to suit your playing style. Single Player and Pass-and-Play Multiplayer Modes: You can play against AI or friends, making it a versatile choice for all kinds of players.

You can play against AI or friends, making it a versatile choice for all kinds of players. Customizable Strikers and Pucks: Personalize your game with various strikers and pucks.

Personalize your game with various strikers and pucks. Intuitive Controls: The game’s controls are easy to use, so you can start playing right away.

Whether you are playing alone or with friends, this game provides a rich and enjoyable experience. Its 3D graphics and customizable options give it an edge over simpler carrom board games.

4. Carrom Gold: Online Board Game

Carrom Gold brings the traditional carrom game into the digital world with a fresh and exciting twist. The game offers smooth gameplay, accurate physics, and plenty of strikers and pucks to unlock. Play online with friends or participate in tournaments to test your skills.

Game Features:

Online Multiplayer: Play against players from around the world.

Play against players from around the world. Tournaments and Leagues: Participate in tournaments to win rewards and increase your rank.

Participate in tournaments to win rewards and increase your rank. Smooth Gameplay: The controls are fluid and responsive, giving you a seamless gaming experience.

The controls are fluid and responsive, giving you a seamless gaming experience. Classic and Freestyle Modes: Enjoy the classic carrom game or switch to freestyle mode for a different challenge.

Enjoy the classic carrom game or switch to freestyle mode for a different challenge. Unlockable Strikers and Pucks: The more you play, the more strikers and pucks you can unlock.

Carrom Gold also features daily rewards and other in-game events to keep the gameplay fresh and exciting. Its smooth mechanics and tournament options make it a great choice for competitive players.

5. Carrom Superstar

Carrom Superstar is a multiplayer carrom board game with stunning 3D graphics. You can play against real players worldwide in either classic or freestyle modes. The game’s physics are realistic, and the intuitive controls make it easy to start playing immediately.

Game Features:

Online Multiplayer: Challenge players around the world and show off your skills.

Challenge players around the world and show off your skills. 3D Graphics: Realistic visuals that make the game look just like a real carrom board.

Realistic visuals that make the game look just like a real carrom board. Classic and Freestyle Modes: Play the traditional way or mix things up with freestyle mode.

Play the traditional way or mix things up with freestyle mode. Tournaments and Leagues: Participate in tournaments and climb the leaderboards.

Participate in tournaments and climb the leaderboards. Global Leaderboards: Compete against other players to see who’s the best.

This game is perfect for anyone looking for a mix of classic carrom and exciting, competitive gameplay. Whether you play casually or take part in tournaments, there’s plenty of fun to be had.

6. Latest Carrom: Fun Game 2024

Latest Carrom brings you a realistic 3D simulation of carrom. It offers a combination of single-player and multiplayer modes. Whether you prefer to play against the AI or with friends, this game has you covered. The customizable rules make it easy to tailor the game to your preferences.

Game Features:

3D Realistic Simulation: The game offers high-quality 3D graphics for a lifelike carrom experience.

The game offers high-quality 3D graphics for a lifelike carrom experience. Single-player and Multiplayer Modes: Play alone or challenge friends in local multiplayer mode.

Play alone or challenge friends in local multiplayer mode. Customizable Rules: Set your own rules for a unique experience.

Set your own rules for a unique experience. AI Opponent: If you’re looking to practice, play against the AI.

This game is perfect for players who want both offline and online options, as well as a customizable experience. You can play at your own pace and enjoy the game however you like.

7. Carrom Master: Board Game

Carrom Master brings you a high-quality carrom experience with 3D graphics and realistic physics. Play with real players from around the world in multiplayer mode, or challenge yourself in tournaments.

Game Features:

Multiplayer: Play against players globally.

Play against players globally. 3D Graphics: Stunning visuals that make the game feel real.

Stunning visuals that make the game feel real. Realistic Physics: The physics are well-tuned, making the game more fun and challenging.

The physics are well-tuned, making the game more fun and challenging. Leaderboards: Compete with players worldwide to see who’s the best.

With its smooth gameplay and competitive features, Carrom Master is perfect for players who want a more serious carrom board challenge.

8. Real Carrom Pro 3D Deluxe

Real Carrom Pro 3D Deluxe offers a combination of single-player and multiplayer modes. The 3D graphics and realistic physics make this game stand out. You can enjoy different game modes such as Freestyle, Board, and Pool Disc.

Game Features:

3D Graphics: Realistic visuals that provide an immersive gaming experience.

Realistic visuals that provide an immersive gaming experience. Multiple Modes: Freestyle, Board, and Pool Disc modes for variety.

Freestyle, Board, and Pool Disc modes for variety. Pass-and-Play Multiplayer: Play with friends locally in a pass-and-play mode.

Play with friends locally in a pass-and-play mode. Customizable Strikers and Pucks: Unlock new strikers and pucks as you progress.

This game is a great choice for players who want to experience carrom board game in 3D and enjoy various modes.

9. Carrom Board: Disc Game

Carrom Board: Disc Game is a classic carrom game with addictive gameplay. It offers both single-player and pass-and-play multiplayer modes. The game features smooth controls and realistic physics, providing a fun and easy experience.

Game Features:

Single-player and Multiplayer: Play against AI or with friends in pass-and-play mode.

Play against AI or with friends in pass-and-play mode. Classic and Freestyle Modes: Choose between the classic mode or freestyle for a new twist.

Choose between the classic mode or freestyle for a new twist. Realistic Physics: The physics make the game feel like a real carrom board.

The physics make the game feel like a real carrom board. Customizable Strikers and Pucks: Unlock new strikers and pucks as you play.

This game is perfect for casual players who enjoy quick, fun games of carrom board.

10. Carrom King™

Carrom King™ offers both online and offline modes. You can play with friends or random opponents online, or challenge the AI. The game has smooth controls, realistic physics, and various strikers to choose from.

Game Features:

Online and Offline Multiplayer: Play with friends or random opponents.

Play with friends or random opponents. Classic and Freestyle Modes: Enjoy both traditional carrom board and freestyle versions.

Enjoy both traditional carrom board and freestyle versions. Leaderboards and Achievements: Climb the leaderboards and earn achievements.

Climb the leaderboards and earn achievements. Realistic Physics: The physics are well-designed for a fun and challenging experience.

Carrom King™ is perfect for players who want to enjoy carrom both online and offline. Its various modes keep things fresh and fun.

Final Words

In 2025, Android offers a variety of carrom board games for all types of players. Whether you’re looking for a competitive challenge or just a fun way to pass the time, there’s a game for you. From classic carrom experiences to more creative versions with 3D graphics and voice chat, these games deliver great features and a satisfying gameplay experience.

So, whether you are a casual player or someone who enjoys competing globally, these 10 games will keep you entertained for hours. Grab your phone, download your favorite carrom board game, and enjoy some friendly competition!