Lately, for more and more things, we rely on the Internet to pay bills, buy, plan, make business and private contacts with people on the other side of the world. Although it’s hard to imagine sitting at a desk, “wandering” on the Internet is like wandering the streets of an unknown place, where you never know what can happen to you, both good and bad. In that sense, being a responsible Internet user means preventing through the negative situations in which we may find ourselves. On the Internet, it is important to know the basics, which are the actions that put you in an unwanted situation and which actions are safe and secure, whether it is your website security at stake or your usual usage of the Internet. You just have to know what the potential consequences of your actions are.

Protect yourself. Every computer you use for surfing and similar activities must have a program to identify and destroy viruses that could be destructive to your computer and the data you store on it. Now various programs allow you to do this and which are very affordable (many are also free).

To access the sites and certain pages, you need to log in. A password is required to log in. The password is very important for security and security. The password should be strong and contain a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters as well as special characters. Password manager, for example, Keeper Password Manager & Digital Vault, is a program that makes it easier for you to access and that log in with a single master password. It comes with dark web protection and encrypted chat services among other features. You can use the password manager to fill out various forms and files, and much more; find out more about this security tool here. The user interface is very easy to use. Two-factor authentication is possible. They contain a multitude of functions and data storage. There is also the ability to monitor the strength of user passwords. Use a password manager, be secure and carefree when using the Internet.

The strategy for researching the needs of Internet users is in some cases done through “Spyware”, a program that monitors the way you use your computer so that this data can be used for commercial purposes. These programs do not slow down your computer, delete or change data which you own but are spying on you, which is not desirable in any case.

Choose the places on the Internet that you will go to. Some contents and sites are more dangerous at the beginning and where you can easily infect your computer with a virus, but you can also encounter some unpleasant situations. These are mostly sites that are conceived around illegal topics, such as hacker sites, piracy, and the like.

Control your email. You can receive various viruses and content via e-mail that can harm your computer. If you don’t know when the e-mail is or it is not stated what the topic is or it acts as spam (spam), do not open it. The same goes for emails that contain an attachment, if you do not know what is in it and/or do not know when it is, it would be best to delete that mail. The only action that can prevent unwanted consequences is the immediate deletion of such emails. Any way of answering is not the right choice of reaction.

To remove the data found on the Internet, you will have to work hard, they will probably stay there. The information you posted a long time ago is probably still there somewhere and you should keep this in mind because we don’t think the same at 12, 22, and 32 years old. The advice is to choose carefully what you will post on the Internet, whether it is personal data or your pictures. Protect your personal information. The function of the internet is to make our lives easier in as many aspects as possible.

If you use private information on a computer that is not yours, do not use the “remember” option. Try not to tell anyone your access passwords and use the log off option when leaving a site so that no one can use your account. If you are in an internet cafe, do not allow anyone to see your password or data that can be misused.

Be careful who and what you talk about. When we find ourselves in one of the places where we meet the people we talk to and directly share information that we do not think can harm us. If you are active on any similar network, you should know that the most common chat reveals personal information about yourself that others can use, so in that sense, pay attention to what you are talking about.

Choose a reliable site. One of the novelties that have accompanied the development of technology is online payment. This method of payment has not yet become completely common in all countries, and people who are not familiar with the way it all works, avoid it. It is important to know that when paying online, you should only use verified and well-known sites. So, if you do not know the site, nor have you heard of it, avoid paying through it. The PIN is data that even in an “online” payment you should think carefully about where you will use it.

But if it can make your job easier, and you are convinced that the site is safe – you should not run away from this option because it can save you waiting in lines and thus a lot of time. Pay attention to the security of the site itself. Entering the data required for payment requires a network, ie. an internet site that is secure. You will recognize the indication that the site is protected by displaying a key or a locked padlock.

Of course, this is not an absolute rule, but it is something worth paying attention to when entering the card number. Also, when using a secure network, the beginning of the seller’s Internet address should be changed, the abbreviation “Http” should be replaced by the abbreviation “Http”. The address marked in this way cannot be monitored or eavesdropped on in any way.