This is the definitive guide on how to speed up performance on LG G6 without rooting it. Actually, there are multiple methods that can accelerate the performance on your phone anytime you want. The Android operating features many maintenance tools that help to fix performance related issues like lags, freezes and unusual behavior. In this tutorial, we’ll help you to improve performance on your LG G6 with simple ethical methods that anyone can implement right away. There is no need to have a root access in order to tweak this smartphone.

There is no doubt that the LG G6 has a solid performance. This phone has been powered by Snapdragon 821 along with 4 GB RAM. That generates enough power to keep this smartphone runs smoothly throughout the day. Like any other smartphone, the performance related issues occur over the time we use this smartphone. If you’ve been using your LG G6 then you must have observed that the performance has been declining over the time. This can be easily fixed if you know exactly what and how to perform. In this roundup, we share some of the most helpful tips and tricks to fix the performance issue and speed up this smartphone.

In the past few years, the Android has been evolving very much. There are many features have been added to improve the user experience extensively. However, some of these features are kept hidden for some reasons though. We can access them anytime we want and use them constructively. One of these tools is Developer Options. It helps a lot when it comes to tweaking an Android phone for better performance. The Developer Options has many features that can extensively improve the performance on any Android phone — only when if they are used judiciously. We will use this feature to speed up the performance and user experience on LG G6. Importantly, neither accessing it or using this feature won’t affect the functionality or warranty of the phone.

In this post, we have different methods to speed up this phone. Even if you’re a complete newbie, you can surely apply them. These tips will not hurt your phone in any manner. Instead, implementing them would bring many improvements. So, without further ado, let’s see what they are.

As we have already discussed, you’ll need to activate the Developer Options. The task is very simple and this feature can be accessed any time. The following instructions will take you through the required steps:

Enable Developer Options

Open the Settings on your phone. Then, scroll down and tap on the About phone. Under this menu, tap on Software information entity. Then locate Build Number and tap 7 times on it. This will activate the Developer Options: Now, you can access it through Settings->Developer Option.

Wasn’t that easy? Well, the other things are easy as well. Now, you’re all set to go further and learn about this useful performance tips and tricks.

The best tips and tricks to Speed up Lg G6

1. Reduce the DPI Value

Probably, you’ve never heard of this term. Well, it simply stands for ‘Dot Per Inch’ and related to display screen. Its value regulates the rendering size of the on-screen contents on our smartphones — this is the simplest way I can make it meaningful for our readers.

The LG G6 has a display screen having a high-resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels (~564 ppi density, the DPI value). The to render the on-screen content of on such high-resolution display screen literally needs high processing and graphics power.

Thus, if we decrease the DPI value it will increase the size of the on-screen content. To render large objects, it requires less amount of power resources. And that’s it works.

So, if we decrease the DPI value on LG G6 should speed up things around. Moreover, it improves the readability score and smoothness all around the aspects.

Here’s how you can change the DPI value on LG G6.

—How to

Open the Settings menu. Tap on Developer Options. Under this menu, locate “Smallest width” 0r “Minimum width” — tap on it. Now, change the default value to 340 or 320. Exit the menu and reboot your phone so changes can be implemented.

In such a way, you can simply improve the smoothness on your LG G6. As soon as you change the Settings, the icons and text would become larger.

Although it increases the icons and text size, it won’t make them look weird or somewhat ugly. For the better user interface, we recommend using Google Pixel launcher instead of LG’s UI.

The Google Pixel launcher is much lighter, perform well, and adapt DPI changes very well.

2. Scale down the Animations

For higher performance on your LG G6, you simply can’t skip cutting down the Animations. While we use our phone, it displays animations here-there. Each time open or close an application, it renders some animations.

In order to render these animations, some amount of power resources is used. Thus, it simplifies the fact if we disable or cut down these animations, the performance should improve — and it happens so.

We will not sacrifice the entire user experience to get the most out of it. Instead, we’ll scale down the quantity and duration of these Animations.

We’ll just put a limit to them. And surprisingly, it works very well. It brings major improvements in response time. After implementing this trick, you can expect better response time and overall performance on LG G6. Here is how you can implement this on your phone.

—How to

Again open the Developer Options. Under this menu locate — “Windows Animation Scale”, “Transition Animation scale” and “Animator duration scale”. Replace the default value with 0.5X. Exit and reboot your phone.

The 0.5x value means that we are reducing the extent and duration of Animations to the half of its default value.

That simply means the response time will reduce to half as well. And processing power will be required for lesser time to render the Animations.

Instantly, you’ll feel the differences between the performance, pre and post applying this trick. Because have not disabled the animations completely, it would not make your phone look ugly.

Thus, we highly recommend this performance trick to all the LG G6 and other smartphone users.

3. Limit the Background Processes

Most of us remain unaware of the fact that there could many applications/services running in the background that you’ve not even opened or use. There are many apps keep running in the background; continually using the power resources.

And it doesn’t matter whether you use them or not. They will keep running until you remove/uninstall them. Perhaps, many of them could be services. So, you simply cannot remove/uninstall them.

The NEXT BEST thing you can do is to put a limit on the background processes. And fortunately, Android OS does allow users to configure this. That’s why I love Android so much.

This can be configured through the Developer Options.

What happens after we put a limit on background processes? Of course, that’s the main point. Since fewer processes will run in the background, the more amount of RAM and processor would be available to handle real-time and other processes/applications.

That simply makes your phone super smooth, more responsive and so on.

—How to

Open the Developer Options again. Now, look for ‘Background process limit’ and tap on it. Change the default and set it to At most, 4 processes. Now, reboot your phone.

It will make your phone super smooth. It has a significant impact on the overall performance of the smartphone. And it doesn’t impact the functionality in any manner.

We highly recommend this action for all LG G6 users who seek better performance.

4. Disable Auto Sync Data

Once you disable this option, it will a lot of your internet data package and battery life. On our smartphone, the most of battery life is consumed by those services/apps that keep running in the background and use the internet frequently.

The Auto-sync data is one them; the battery killer. Even while you disable this feature, a window will appear informing “This will conserve data and battery usage…..”.

Therefore, for those who seek better performance including improved battery life, they shouldn’t miss this thing. This can dramatically reduce the internet data usage and improve battery life. Follow the below instructions to disable Auto Sync data feature on LG G6 to make it faster.

—How to

Tap on the Settings menu. Now tap on Accounts Pull out the further settings by tapping on three-dots menu present the top-right corner. Then, uncheck the Auto-sync data proceeded by confirming the action.

That’s it. Going forward, a limited internet data will be consumed by these applications. However, we recommend to you enable this option 1-2 times in a week.

In that way, you’ll be able to keep your phone updated while you preserve the internet data and battery life most the time.

5. Disable Bloatware applications

The Oxford Dictionary explains the term bloatware as ‘unwanted software included on a new computer or mobile device by the manufacturer‘. And it is true for most of the Android phone manufacturers.

They bloat their phones with tons of applications; irrespective of user’s perspective. Most of the unwanted/bloatware applications remain unused throughout the time.

And unfortunately, most of them cannot be deleted until you have a root access. But at least we can do one thing. We can disable them. Once you disable them, they won’t run and use less amount of storage. That surely adds some positive chunks to existing performance, this is what we are seeking.

In our recent post about Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, we discovered that there are about 120 bloatware applications present in these two phones. We nearly had 1.4 GB RAM free after we had disabled these applications. The impact was significant that resulted in a huge difference in consumption of RAM.

And we expect the same to happen on LG G6, though impact won’t that much higher. But still, it’s worth a try. Disable/uninstall all the unnecessary/unwanted applications from your phone.

—How to

Open the Settings menu. Then, open the Apps manager Then, one by one, disable/remove applications that you usually don’t use. Exit the menu.

The process is same as we usually. Either you will be able to remove these applications or disable them. The will free a good amount of internal storage and RAM. More RAM means better performance.

This will boost the performance of your LG G6. It has a significant impact on the performance. We recommend users to keep a low number of applications. There is no point in keeping useless applications.

These are the ethical ways to improve performance on LG G6. We hope that our readers would like them. We’ll be updating this post with new tips and tricks soon.

If it has helped you in any manner, then don’t forget to share your views and thoughts in below the comment section. You’re most welcome to make comments.