Users Ditch Google Android Apps for Mobile Web Versions

Google builds the apps for its own services, yet some users on its own Android platform are routing around them entirely — opening a browser instead.

The pattern runs counter to the conventional assumption that first-party apps, built by the same company that runs the underlying service, will always deliver the best experience.

Why Users Prefer the Browser

Native apps — software installed directly on a device — can collect more user data than a mobile website accessed through a browser. Browsers impose limits on what a site can track, while installed apps can request access to location, contacts, camera, and other device functions.

That distinction matters to privacy-conscious users who still want access to Google Search, Maps, or Gmail without granting the apps broad device permissions.

Performance is another factor. Mobile browsers have grown more capable, and for basic tasks — checking email, reading search results, viewing a map — the web versions of Google’s services often load quickly enough to be indistinguishable from the native experience.

The Trade-Offs

Native apps retain real advantages. They work offline, send push notifications, and can integrate more deeply with device hardware. A browser-based Gmail session, for example, cannot notify a user of a new message the way the installed app can.

For users who rely on those features, the app remains the practical choice.

Still, not everyone needs the full feature set. A user who checks Google Maps occasionally to find a location has little reason to install an app that runs in the background, refreshes data, and monitors device activity between uses.

Broader Context

The trend reflects a longer tension in mobile software between convenience and control. When Apple and Google built their respective app stores, the expectation was that native apps would become the default interface for nearly every service. That assumption has held for gaming, social media, and productivity tools that demand device-level access.

For informational services — search, maps, reference — the calculus is less settled.

Google does not publish data on what share of its service usage comes through apps versus browsers. The company generates revenue primarily through advertising, and its business model does not depend on which interface a user chooses, so long as the user remains within its ad ecosystem.

Browser-based sessions still serve Google ads. In that sense, the company’s commercial interests remain intact regardless of whether a user opens an app or a tab.

The Pew Research Center reported in 2021 that roughly 85% of Americans owned a smartphone, the dominant platform for accessing Google services. How those users split between apps and mobile web for any given service remains an open measurement question across the industry.