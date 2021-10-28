What Things Kill Your Smartphone Battery

Is your smartphone’s battery dying? Read this to find out whether it’s better to replace the battery or the phone and what you can do to protect your new battery from damage.

Should You Replace the Battery or the Phone?

Replacing a dead smartphone battery isn’t an incredibly expensive endeavour. Depending on the smartphone, you can expect to pay approximately $100 or less to replace the battery. It will be cheaper if you’re still within warranty.

In some cases, you may want to consider getting a brand-new phone instead of replacing the battery. For instance, if your phone is already old, paying for a new phone is a better idea. Take it as an opportunity to get a sensible upgrade.

What if you don’t have the savings for a new phone? If you don’t have enough savings sitting in your emergency fund, you could apply for a personal loan to help you get a replacement. If you’re approved for the loan, you could use the borrowed funds to cover the cost of the new device and then manage repayments later on.

Remember to look for online loans that are available in your state. So, if you live in Indianapolis or Fort Wayne, you should look for personal loans in Indiana to potentially access these emergency funds. You don’t want to waste your time applying for a loan that you can’t even get in Indiana. Adding this simple step in your search will make the whole process easier.

What Things Can Kill Your Smartphone Battery?

Extreme Temperatures

Have you noticed that your smartphone acts weird when it’s really cold out? The battery drains quickly and then shuts the device down. This is because your battery doesn’t react well in extreme temperatures — both hot and cold.

Repeated exposure to extreme hot and cold can cause permanent damage to the battery and shorten its lifespan. So, don’t leave your smartphone sitting on your car’s dashboard in the direct sunlight. Don’t leave it on appliances that heat up. And whatever you do, don’t put your device in the refrigerator or freezer — not even to stop it from “overheating.” If your phone is overheating, turn off the apps, shut it down and leave it alone until it regulates itself to its normal ambient temperature.

Going Down to Zero

Making a habit of letting your battery drain all the way to zero and charging it back to 100% is not good for it. The yo-yoing between completely empty to completely full strains the battery, which can decrease its lifespan over time.

Using the Wrong Charger

If you’ve lost your original charger, you should get a replacement. The savings you’ll get by skipping this expense could really backfire. Using the wrong charger for your smartphone can damage your battery over time.

Do you ignore those notifications for software updates? You shouldn’t. One of the reasons why you should never skip software updates is that they improve the performance of your device, which puts less strain on its battery.

So, what should you do? See how to check for software updates on your device and try to catch up as soon as possible. You could be really behind. You need your smartphone battery to stay alive. So, follow these tips and keep it in top shape for as long as possible.