AT&T Cuts Prices and Raises Speeds With New Converged Fiber Plans

AT&T announced new converged fiber plans that bundle home internet and wireless service, promising faster speeds at reduced prices for a broader base of customers.

The plans target households that subscribe to both AT&T Fiber — the company’s fiber-optic broadband service — and its wireless mobile service, combining the two into a single discounted package.

What AT&T Is Offering

Converged plans, which link home broadband and mobile accounts under one provider, have grown more common as major carriers seek to lock in subscribers across multiple services.

AT&T has not publicly disclosed full pricing tiers or rollout timelines beyond its initial announcement.

The move follows similar bundling strategies from rivals Verizon and Comcast, both of which offer combined home-and-mobile packages aimed at reducing customer churn — the industry term for subscribers canceling service.

The Fiber Push

AT&T has aggressively expanded its fiber footprint in recent years. The company reported passing more than 26 million locations with fiber as of early 2025, according to AT&T's official investor filings.

Still, the company trails Comcast in total broadband subscribers, making competitive pricing a key lever for growth.

Fiber-optic internet transmits data via light signals through glass or plastic cables, delivering faster and more reliable speeds than traditional copper-wire broadband.

By contrast, most wireless home internet products — including those from T-Mobile and Verizon — rely on cellular towers rather than physical fiber lines to the home, which can affect consistency at peak usage times.

Why It Matters

Bundling rewards customers who consolidate services with a single provider, typically through monthly bill discounts.

For AT&T, the strategy serves a dual purpose: it deepens existing customer relationships and makes it harder for subscribers to switch carriers without losing a discount on both services.

The U.S. broadband market remains intensely competitive. The Federal Communications Commission has pushed for wider high-speed internet access, and providers face increasing pressure to lower costs as federal infrastructure funding — including grants under the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program — reaches new markets.

AT&T has positioned fiber expansion as central to its long-term growth plan, having shifted capital away from legacy copper networks over the past several years.