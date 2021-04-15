6 Best Apps Every Music Lover Must Download

Can you imagine a world without music? Me neither! Music is therapy, it is a great motivator. If you call yourself a music fan, you might already have a list of go-to music apps to listen to your favorite music. On the other hand, if you are looking for a bunch of great music apps to download to find the classic songs and the ones that are trending on the top charts, this list will catch your attention.

Here are the must-have music apps where you will find all the music gems…

1. Pandora

This app is available on iPhone only and it’s at the top of our recommendations. It’s so easy to use. I call it the music treasure box. Simply type the artist’s name and it will provide you with a playlist. Users can rate the music based on song quality and streaming speed and can even bookmark your favorites.

You can also listen to the radio on Pandora by saving all the stations you love. The app keeps on presenting brand new music based on your listening patterns. With Pandora, you can also buy tracks from iTunes. A free version of Pandora is available but with a paid subscription, you will enjoy the experience even more. One thing you’ll like is that the subscription is affordable, just like Spectrum Internet prices.

2. Spotify

The music app that takes the second spot on my list of best music apps is Spotify. This free music streaming offers unlimited tracks on various music genres. You can also follow your favorite artists and stay updated with their new releases.

Spotify is unique because it lets you create a radio station with your personalized playlist. It appears that Spotify is attempting to replace Netflix. It’s adding original first-run shows from the music industry. Not much information is available so far but it’s going to be huge. The talk show hosts include DJ Snake and Dillion Francis.

Spotify is available on both Android and iPhone and it’s adored by music fans and artists worldwide.

3. Shazam

Shazam is basically an audio search engine that lets you search songs within seconds. It’s available on iPhone and Android.

The app lets you buy a song and share it with your friends. You can also download lyrics to the song you are listening to. Shazam app can be connected with Pandora so that you may listen to a song you have identified.

The quality where Shazam shines is its ability to identify songs within seconds. The app has a billion installations so far and its fan base is growing. Use this app to discover artists, videos, playlists, lyrics and so much more all for free!

4. Grooveshark

This music app comes with a twist. It lets you listen to preset stations and create or modify your playlist. Users can also upload their own music into the library.

This app is available on Palm, Android, Symbian, and Blackberry. What users love about this app the most is its ability to build a playlist in a snap. You can create mixtapes for yourself and share them on Twitter or Facebook too.

Grooveshark is available for free but if you hate ads and want access to custom features, then getting a subscription isn’t a bad idea.

5. SoundCloud

SoundCloud has entered the game of streaming as well. The company had issues in the beginning but it has managed to offer something unique to the market now.

The app gives exclusive previews of unreleased music, which no fan would want to say no, right! It also features long-form DJ mixes and bootleg remixes. Plus, you will get a huge catalog of songs for listening. There is an option to take music streaming offline too which means you can say goodbye to annoying ads.

Dance lovers are particularly fans of SoundCloud. It’s a community of podcasters, bands, artists, music, and audio creators. Discovering music is simple and fun with this music streaming app.

6. SoundHound

SoundHound is available for both iPhone and Android. This app helps you recognize songs with just a hum! Plus, you can also purchase songs after matching them. It doesn’t matter where you, at home or on the go, the Houndify voice AI makes discovering music easier. Every music lover needs to download this app instantly.

Here’s my list of best apps for music. Which one’s your favorite? Let me know in the comments section.