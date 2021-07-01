5 Best Apps To Grow Followers On Instagram

Are you looking for an app to increase followers on Instagram? Do you want to know about apps to grow quickly and safely on IG? You’re in the right place!

In 2021, Instagram is still the reference point for the online strategy of companies, brands, experts and influencers. Gaining more visibility on this platform gives you authority, and countless opportunities to earn money.

Precisely for this reason, in this article, we have selected the best apps to increase followers on Instagram in 2021. Each of them works differently, but can make a great contribution to your journey to popularity on Instagram! Let’s break them down below by presenting their features, advantages and disadvantages. Here are the 5 best apps to increase followers on Instagram:

1. GetInsta

GetInsta is a powerful app that helps users to get free Instagram followers. There are different ways to get started, you can visit their website, or download their application on your Android or iOS smartphone. As soon as you sign up and log in to their platform, you get some coins that you can use to get free Instagram likes and followers.

One of the most important features is that you don’t have to share your Instagram password with them. All you need to just share your Instagram’s user name. It works fast, you don’t have to put some research on widening your audience. Just open their website or use this app on your phone, and that’s all!

2. AiGrow.me

AiGrow is one of the best apps to grow on Instagram organically. In fact, it’s a powerful Instagram manager that uses artificial intelligence to help you reach a targeted audience and increase your followers.

In the app, which is available for both Android and iPhone, you’ll find several functions. The first and foremost is the growth service: by setting accurate targeting options, you will allow the AiGrow team to start interacting with the profiles of your potential customers and followers, thus ensuring a rapid increase in followers.

AiGrow really does offer a comprehensive service, perfect to get free followers for Instagram and engagement on Instagram. You can enjoy the free plan or decide to upgrade to the Pro version and work with a team of experts. To learn more proceed to the official website.

3. Iconosquare

Iconosquare is an Instagram profile management app with three different solutions: analytics, publishing and monitoring. It can be crucial for organic growth on Instagram and increasing followers, engagement and content visibility.

This app, available for Android, iOS and also on the web, offers a range of analytical tools that will allow you to fully understand the mindset and behaviours of your followers. Detailed information on engagement, the best time to post and the best hashtags to use will help you to better tailor your content, meet the needs of your audience and increase your follower numbers.

In addition, Iconosquare offers the ability to check competitors’ profiles to see which content works best in your industry, but also to monitor all mentions and tags that are made to your brand on social media.

4. Crowdfire

Another social media management tool that can help you grow your Instagram profile is Crowdfire. Thanks to its analytics and content curation tools, it is one of the best apps for increasing followers on Instagram.

By connecting your social profiles to Crowdfire, you will be able to create content that is perfect for your audience, schedule its publication, have a clear report of its performance and monitor all the mentions and messages you receive.

What’s more, with Crowdfire you can keep track of who is following you and who is unfollowing you on Instagram. Based on the numerous analytics that are made available to you, you can easily increase your Instagram followers. The app is available on Google Play and the Apple Store, but Crowdfire can also be used from the browser to seek free Instagram likes and followers based on analyses.

5. Followers Track

One of the most popular techniques for increasing your followers on Instagram is to follow and interact with a large number of users. To make this technique effective, however, you also need to use an analytics app such as Followers Track.

With this app, which is available for both Android and iPhone, you can gain valuable information about your followers and find out, for example:

Who has recently stopped following you?

Who your fans are (users who follow you without you following them);

Which users you follow without bei ng followed back;

Which followers are active and which are inactive.

This will allow you to stop following those who don’t follow you, better define your strategy and maximise the results you get with the follow/unfollow technique.