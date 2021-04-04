What Are The Best Websites To Watch Movies For Free?

Watching movies online is one of the best ways to entertain yourself without having to leave home. And despite the fact that nowadays the main streaming services are leading the way, there are still hundreds of options where you can watch the best productions, free of charge. That is why below we will show you the best websites to watch movies online for free. So don’t miss this post, and get ready to enjoy the best movies from the comfort of your home.

Fmovies

Fmovies is a great free movie website that has an extensive collection of public domain and independent content. The service doesn’t offer many blockbuster movies, but without a doubt, their library is pretty decent and you’ll find plenty to watch.

The best thing about this service is that most of the movies come without ads, so you will have a seamless movie experience without having to put up with annoying advertising.

Sony Crackle

Sony Crackle is Sony’s free movie website and is perhaps the best option on this list. The service comes with a large collection of high-quality movies including popular movies such as Fight Club, The Da Vinci Code, Hancock, and much more.

It also comes with many playback options for your favorite movies, as well as a dedicated app that you can use to access the entire collection. The two problems with the service are that there are ads that will pop up from time to time and this service is not available in some regions, but it is available throughout Europe and the United States.

YouTube

No list of this style can be complete without including YouTube. It’s no secret that this is the largest video-sharing platform on the web with tons of content to watch. Some movie companies even release their iconic films on YouTube, which you can then watch without paying a single penny.

In addition, you can also watch short films and documentaries from the creators that make life on the platform. The only problem with the platform is that it is a bit difficult to find the right movie, as sometimes channels upload movies with fake title, however, realistically we must tell you that you can find almost anything here.

Tubi

This is another popular website that has thousands of free movies and TV shows that you can watch whenever you want. Most of the content on Tubi is free, but there is also some that you will have to pay to watch.

The service also classifies its content into categories such as New Releases, Trending, Movie Night, Independent Movies, and others that make it easier to choose the right movie. Mind you, you should know that if you use this platform, you will have to deal with a lot of ads that sometimes compromise the whole experience.

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is another excellent website where you can watch movies for free and it is also one of the most popular. The site, offers a huge amount of content, including the timeless classics and some of the best recent hits. The library has over 1500 movies of comedy, drama, action, romance, and much more.

The best thing about this service is that you don’t need an account to start using it, just visit the website to start enjoying your movies. The only flaw of this service is that it lacks support for subtitles, so all content will have to be watched in its original language.

Vudu

Vudu is a very complete online movie-watching website that has thousands of titles classified in several categories and in the most popular genres. Its main virtue is that all the movies on the platform are available in 1080p, which means that you will be able to watch only high-quality movies.

Some of the movies are premium and you will have to buy them if you want to watch them. However, a significant number of content available for free. This is definitely one of the best options to spend a family Sunday watching movies at home.

Yidio

Yidio is a very popular website to watch movies for free and where you will find large amounts of animated tapes, classics, musicals, thrillers, family movies, documentaries, and much more. Also, if you want to watch a premium movie, the service will tell you on which platform you can buy it.

You should know that not all movies are streamed directly on the platform, so it is likely that sometimes you will be taken to another website where you can watch the movie without too much trouble. Yidio also comes with a lot of ads that can be annoying, but that’s the price you have to pay if you want to watch movies for free.