Except for a new button, iPhone 16 may not have any major new features

The new iPhone 16, which will be launched by the end of 2024, is not expected to have any significant new features in terms of design and functionality. Reporting this news is the well-known Ming-Chi Kuo, who stated that the most important changes should be limited to the displays – slightly larger on the Pro variants – and the implementation of a physical button for capturing photos and videos.

As far as artificial intelligence is concerned, according to Kuo, it is rather unlikely that Cupertino will introduce particularly innovative features already on the iPhone 16 (for that we would have to wait until 2025).

According to rumours, the iPhone 16 Pro could have a 6.3-inch display (instead of the current 6.1-inch), while the Pro Max variant could have a 6.9-inch panel (instead of the current 6.7-inch). As far as artificial intelligence-based functions are concerned, iPhone 16 is not expected to represent a major revolution, which could instead come directly in 2025.

After all, this is what Kuo wrote on his blog: ‘Apple is not expected to launch iPhone models with significant design changes and the most comprehensive/differentiated GenAI ecosystem/applications until 2025′.

Finally, in addition to slightly larger displays, iPhone 16 is expected to benefit from the implementation of the so-called ‘capture’ button. According to a recent report, the button will respond to pressure and touch. For example, users will be able to focus with a light press and start a video recording with a harder press.

