From iPhone 14 to OnePlus 10 Pro: Most Anticipated Smartphones of 2022

The past year has brought us a variety of new models that are high-quality and high-tech smartphones. In September 2021, Apple’s highly expected iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini were revealed. Then, Google launched Pixel 6 powered by Android 12 which had features that were highly praised by experts. However, 2022 isn’t about to quit. In the near future, we will see the introduction of many intriguing new devices. We’ve prepared for you the most anticipated smartphones for 2022.

Huawei P50

This Huawei smartphone was previously shown in China and, for the global market, is expected to launch the Huawei P50 Pro. Both smartphones will run using Snapdragon 888. Snapdragon 8888 SoC. The P50 will be equipped with HarmonyOS for its OS, whereas it will be running Android. Huawei P50 Pro will get Android.

Other than that, the specs of the latest smartphones are similar to the previous models. For instance, the P50 Pro will feature a 4360mAh battery that will be able to allow fast charging via wire (with an output of 66W). There’s an option for wireless charging, too (with the power being smaller at 50W). Huawei’s new smartphone will come with a camera system that has 50, 40, 13, as well as 64MP resolution. The OLED screen with a frame rate of 120Hz will measure 6.6 inches.

Alongside along with P50 as well as the P50 Pro, Huawei is planning to introduce its P50 Pocket foldable smartphone in the world market. This model was introduced in China in December of 2021 and is already gaining enormous popularity with customers. A few days ago the estimated price for Huawei’s new smartphones in 2022 came to light. According to TechInsiderBlog, Huawei P50 Pro will cost EUR1,199 and the Huawei P50 Pro will cost EUR 1,199 while the P50 Pocket will cost EUR1,622.

Samsung S21 FE

The next generation of smartphone technology in 2022 won’t need to wait for long because they’ve been announced! On January 4, Samsung launched its flagship S21 FE model. In a press release that was released to the public, Samsung stated that the new model came with superior features, a sleek appearance and enhanced performance over earlier models.

In the process of making S21 FE, when designing S21 FE, Samsung has thought about the requirements of its clients. The S21 FE features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that has a 60Hz of rate for a refresh. The phone comes with a robust 4500mAh battery. With this kind of battery, the smartphone is able to last for a whole day of continuous usage. The battery is fast-charging compatible. In less than half an hour, the device will be charged up to 50 per cent.

Samsung S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

According to Korean news media, Samsung will unveil its new S22 flagship line on February 8. The design of the phones will look identical to the popular Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Furthermore, the new models are equipped with the S Pen, which has always been a part of Note models.

The spotlight lies upon the S22 Ultra which, certainly tops in the rankings of “Most Anticipated Smartphones of 2022”. Experts in the field of technology have already highly praised S22 Ultra’s S Pen. Its writing speed is of only 2.8ms. This is three times faster than earlier models using the pen! This means that the S22 Ultra could replace the notebook due to its most authentic paper-like imitation.

The S22 Ultra comes with a vibrant 6.8″ OLED screen with an impressive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The region of the device will determine the display and the region of the country, this S22 range will run on the Exynos 2200 processor or Snapdragon 8 Generation 1. processor. The handsets will have batteries that can hold 5,000mAh and an extremely fast charging capability of 45W.

The anticipated new Samsung 2022 smartphones are expected to launch on the 24th of February. Just a month ahead of the launch, the estimated price of the brand new phones has been leaked on the internet. Samsung’s Galaxy S22 8/128GB will cost around 1000 US dollars, while the version with 8/256GB will cost 5 roubles more costly. Its S22+ will start at between 1200 US dollars and 1400 US dollars. The most expensive phone on the market would be the S22 Ultra: the device will cost between 1600 US dollars and 1800 US dollars, based on the RAM capacity.

Samsung A03

The new smartphones coming in 2022 in Russia will also come with quite affordable models. In November of 2021 Samsung unveiled a bargain smartphone model called A03. It was released on the 10th of January The retail price was around RUB 8000.

Samsung A03 is based on the UNISOC T606 It features 3GB of RAM as well as 32GB RAM. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution screen. The phone features a dual camera, with two sensors of 48MP and 2MP. The major benefit for Samsung A03 Samsung A03 is a powerful battery that can last for 5000mAh, but there isn’t a fast charging option in the phone. The phone will be appealing to those looking for an affordable and reliable model. will use it only to make calls and for social networking.

Samsung Fold 4 and Flip4

It was Samsung that brought back the trend of folding phones. The company’s Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip models are extremely well-loved among customers all over the world. The exact date of launch for Samsung’s latest generation of foldable phones isn’t yet announced, however, the sales from Samsung’s Fold 4 and Flip 4 Samsung Fold 4 and Flip 4 are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022.

Customers shouldn’t be expecting major modifications to Samsung’s latest model of foldable smartphones. They’ll look similar to their predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3. However, the technology used in the earlier models will be upgraded. It is expected that the Samsung Fold 4 is expected to have two cameras, and one will be hidden beneath the display.

It is expected that the Flip 4 will also add an additional camera beneath the display. Furthermore, developers will further refine the hinge on the phone and enhance protection against dust and moisture.

Samsung A13

The list of phones that are coming out in 2022 anticipated globally is not devoid of an additional low-cost phone. In December of last year, the Galaxy A13 5G budget smartphone was released. The phone was the first budget phone that could support fifth-generation networks. Remember that Galaxy A12 only supported 4G.

The Samsung A13 looks similar to the Galaxy A32. It sports a 6.5-inch display that has an octave refresh rate of 90Hz. The front camera comes with five-megapixel resolution while its main three-camera has 50 20, and two-megapixel sensors.

iPhone 14

There’s no doubt that our list will be incomplete without an Apple’s iPhone. On the 10th of January, a rumoured image of the phone was posted online. There won’t have “fringes” on the front side on the iPhone 14. It will instead have an image camera on the front and a Face ID sensor.

The front camera of Apple’s new device will be fitted with a wide-angle lens to allow more people to be included in the frame. The face ID sensor will be upgraded to have greater sensitivity and be able to more accurately identify faces in the dark or when in motion.

The insiders have also claimed that Apple will upgrade the entry-level version of the iPhone SE in 2022. It will likely retain the style of the model that was released in 2020, but it will come with 5G connectivity and upgraded features.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus continues to showcase its new top-of-the-line 10 Pro model. A video showing what the phone appears as it does in the real world has appeared through social media. It appears that the OnePlus 10 Pro is built on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The new model of the Hasselblad camera will provide brighter and more sharp images. Its OnePlus 10 Pro will also include fast charging of 80W and wireless charging. Wireless charging can be as low as 50W. The company has stated that the new model will be able to last three years while keeping the smooth and original interface. This is the reason why it’s the OnePlus 10 Pro has become the first smartphone to receive TUV SUD 36-Month fluency certification level A.

According to the experts, the OnePlus 10 Pro has already overtaken the more recent Xiaomi 2022 handset in the capacity of its battery. It has 5,000mAh that’s a lot more than those of the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro.

The latest OnePlus smartphone is scheduled to launch within the next week. The phone will come in black and blue colors. The anticipated cost of the device is expected to be between $630 and $785, depending on the capacity of storage.

In this article review, we’ve shared the top smartphones that are expected to be released in 2022. It is now possible to decide which one will be best for your needs and make a plan for a great purchase.